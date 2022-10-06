ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 142

Jeff
5d ago

oh my God it's over $6 a gallon right now and it's going to be heading for a big drop yeah okay. it's going to go down 20 cents then right back up a dollar

Reply(14)
39
Rich Smith
4d ago

What? OPEC cuts production, Biden has hamstrung domestic production and we are all living off the National Strategic Oil Reserves, and this article says gas is going to drop? You want to cut cost? Suspend the gas tax and give us all a break.

Reply(5)
22
Peggy Anderson
5d ago

Biden just trying to get the gas down before November 7 and use our reserve oil then we’re going to have to spend twice as much for it to replace it

Reply(1)
27
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Your California inflation relief questions, answered: What if my bank or address changed?

Several readers have reached out to The Sacramento Bee with questions about California’s inflation relief payments. Since news broke months ago that stimulus payments were on the way, we’ve answered a variety of popular inquires: What’s the payment schedule?; What do I do if I wasn’t paid as much as predicted?; and why don’t all Californians don’t qualify for the money?.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

These are the worst California cities for retirees: study

LOS ANGELES - Retiring in California sounds like a dream, doesn't it? With everything from ocean views and mountain backdrops to a year-round pleasant climate and consistently sunny weather to enjoy the outdoors, the Golden State surely offers seniors a breadth of options to spend their golden years. The high...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Traffic
KTLA

These California cities aren’t considered safe, new study says

According to a new study from WalletHub, some California cities aren’t regarded as safe. The personal finance company compiled a list of the “Safest Cities in America” based on 42 safety metrics and cities from the Golden State performed poorly. The study evaluated the factors and compiled them into three categories, home and community safety, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CarBuzz.com

Digital License Plates Are Now Legal In California

Earlier this year, California ran a pilot program for digital license plates. While the program was running, no more than 0.5% of registered vehicles were granted access. On 5 October 2022, the Motor Vehicle Digital Number Plates bill (AB-984) was updated, officially granting everyone in the state permission to use a digital license plate. Digital license plates are now officially in California, Arizona, and Michigan. Texas currently allows digital plates for commercial fleets.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Gas Prices#Oil Products#Oil And Gas#Gasoline#Aaa#Varshney
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Big prize money: See moment new U.S. heaviest pumpkin record was set in California

The gourd weighed 2,560 pounds. The prize money was $23,000. The winner was a horticulture teachers from Minnesota. And the place was Half Moon Bay, California. Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. He also won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California's bullet train project may never be finished

OAKLAND, Calif. - A new review of California's high-speed rail project said it may never be finished. A report from the New York Times found that political compromises over the years resulted in difficult routes for the train, adding billions of dollars in costs. The vision of the project is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NEWStalk 870

Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks

First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Channel

California leaders calling for investigation into oil refineries

(KERO) — As gas prices continue to rise in California, Congressman Mike Levin along with 30 other democratic leaders in congress are calling on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate California's oil refineries for alleged market manipulation resulting in the state's soaring gas prices. "According to the data from...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy