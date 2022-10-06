Read full article on original website
Nick Nurse Reveals Scottie Barnes Has Been Playing ‘Catch-Up’ After Offseason Injury
For all the fanfare surrounding Scottie Barnes this offseason from his improved jumper, to better ball handling, and developing defense, there was one hiccup story that went unntoiced: An injury. View the original article to see embedded media. There'd been no mention of the injury until Tuesday when Toronto Raptors...
NBA・
Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder look to take step forward
This could be the year Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reaches All-Star status. The smooth Oklahoma City Thunder guard averaged more than 30 points per game after the All-Star break last season, then missed the final month of the season with a sore right ankle. He recovered and dominated for Canada's national team this summer.
Hornets relying on LaMelo Ball, young draft picks to emerge
The Charlotte Hornets are relying on the continued growth of All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball and the development of a host of young draft picks to help them take the next step after losing in the play-in game the past two seasons. The Hornets, who haven’t won a playoff series...
Bulls hope to keep climbing in East with more time to gel
The Chicago Bulls made the playoffs for the first time in five years last season and led the Eastern Conference for a little bit. They have the high-scoring duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine and believe they have the talent to compete, even though the Bulls stood pat while the teams around them loaded up.
2022-23 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Betting Primer
Marcus Smart became the first guard to win Defensive Player of the Year this century when voters selected him as the 2021-22 recipient over Mikal Bridges and Rudy Gobert. Gary Payton had been the last guard to win in 1996. Historically speaking, this is a big man award and this...
NBA・
Dan Campbell Proving He Is Part of Lions’ Problem
Dan Campbell has 22 games under his belt now as Lions head coach, and has only won four of them. And, as the weeks have gone by and the losses have piled up, he has continued to prove that his decision-making clearly isn't where it should be as an NFL head coach.
WNBA salary cap analysis: Aces in position to defend title with all 5 starters under contract
It's about to be a wild 2023 offseason that will shift the landscape of the WNBA. There's prioritization, the potential for more legendary figures entering retirement and a lot of salary cap room for a few iconic franchises. Yahoo Sports took an early look at the free agency period, set...
How Watchable Will The Miami Heat Be This Season?
A year ago, the Miami Heat were the best regular season team in the Eastern Conference. They have marketable players in Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler. The Heat are one of the most successful organizations in the 15 years. And Erik Spoelstra was recently named on the NBA's 15 best coaches in league history.
Another blown lead sends Raiders into bye with 1-4 record
The Las Vegas Raiders have figured out how to to take a big, early lead. Closing it out has been a very different story. The Raiders blew a 17-point lead on Monday night at Kansas City for their second big collapse of the season and head into their bye week at the bottom of the AFC standings following a 30-29 loss to the Chiefs.
Stats Pointing to Jordan Davis Being DROY Candidate
Jordan Davis was the first defensive tackle to find his name in the Heisman conversation for the first time since Ndamokungsuh in 2009 for a reason in 2021. The monstrous nose tackle was one of the primary reasons Georgia's defense went on one of the greatest stretches of defensive play the sport has ever seen.
Raiders’ McDaniels Comments on Davante Adams’s Postgame Incident
Raiders star receiver Davante Adams currently faces a potential suspension from the NFL after he shoved a photographer while leaving the field following the team’s 30–29 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night. Adams later apologized on Twitter for his actions, noting that the push was out of...
MLB Playoffs Game 1: Phillies hang on to defeat Braves, take 1-0 lead in NLDS series
The Phillies have won three straight games to begin these playoffs, hardly looking like a team making its first postseason appearance since 2011.
Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce on Rivalry With Raiders
Yet again, the Kansas City Chiefs have their grip on the AFC West through five weeks of the season. The next task at hand is a matchup with the franchise's greatest rival, the Las Vegas Raiders. While the Chiefs have won the last three matchups between the two, the Raiders...
Jays OF Springer awaiting travel clearance after concussion
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is awaiting clearance to travel after he suffered a concussion in his collision with shortstop Bo Bichette in last Saturday’s Game 2 of the AL wild card series, general manager Ross Atkins said Tuesday. Atkins also revealed that Springer, who also sprained his...
MLB・
Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth Leaves Bills Game After Blow to Head
BUFFALO -- Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has left the Buffalo Bills game after a scary injury late in the third quarter. Freiermuth went down after being tackled by a group of Bills defenders on a second-down pass. He stayed on the field while teammates waived over the medical staff. Trainers evaluated his head on the field before assisting him to the locker room.
Falcons’ Deion Jones Trade Details Revealed; What Did Atlanta Get in Return?
The Atlanta Falcons are in the first day of the post-Deion Jones era. On Sunday night, the Falcons traded their longtime linebacker to the Cleveland Browns and a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick. With five other inside linebackers on the roster, the end of Jones'...
NFL Power Rankings: Falcons Rising After Loss to Buccaneers?
The Atlanta Falcons (2-3) had their two game winning streak snapped by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) on the road Sunday. But where does the team stand in this week's Sports Illustrated NFL Power Rankings?. The loss has pushed them back five spots to the No. 23...
Cardinals’ Justin Pugh Defends Kicker Who Missed Tying Field Goal
View the original article to see embedded media. The Cardinals fell to the Eagles 20–17 on Sunday afternoon in Arizona after kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 43-yard field goal with 23 seconds to play that would have likely sent the game to overtime. The Eagles, who entered the game...
‘Josh Allen Cam’: WATCH: Buffalo Bills QB View Of Gabe Davis’ Big Play
With its explosive offensive endeavors and new heroes seemingly popping up every week, this Buffalo Bills season might feel like a movie to the team's expansive fanbase. It is, at the very least, looking like one, anyway. Viewers from Buffalo and beyond have been awed by the team's camera work...
‘F-Minus!’ Bills Rookie CB Kaiir Elam Grades Himself - With Chiefs Next
The Buffalo Bills have relied heavily this season on rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam, as he's been asked to play a large role in the secondary early in his NFL career. He has been reliable for the Bills so far, both in his coverage skills and ability to come downhill and make a tackle. However, as is the case with most rookies, it can be a rough transition from college to the NFL.
