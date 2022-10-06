ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Here's When Red Sox's Chaim Bloom Aims To Reach New Deal With Xander Bogaerts

By Scott Neville
Inside The Red Sox
Inside The Red Sox
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AlxH8_0iOlsd4z00

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom explained his expected timeline to retain shortstop Xander Bogaerts this offseason.

Less than 24 hours after Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts stepped off the field for the final time in 2022, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom mapped out his timeline for retaining the 30-year-old slugger.

Bloom was asked if Bogaerts was the number one priority of the offseason at the end-of-season press conference, and had some strong remarks.

"Yeah, just because of the timing of his free agency,” Bloom told reporters, as seen on NESN's broadcast Thursday. "Until after the World Series, there’s a lot of other things we can plan for but not do, you know? This is something we can work on right away."

He was then asked if the Red Sox brass would like to reach a new deal before Bogaerts officially opts out of his current deal (which would occur within five days following the conclusion of the World Series, during the exclusive portion of free agency).

"Yeah I mean look, that’s no different from where we’ve been; our position hasn’t changed on that,” Bloom said. "I know, and I've said this before, nothing I say really matters unless there's a deal. But our position has been the same, we want to keep him here for a long time and we want him here on a deal that we're going to look back on and say this is great for everybody.

"We just got to the end of one of those with J.D. (Martinez) and I think everybody can feel that, that one worked out for everybody involved. We want to build around (Bogaerts) and with him."

The quote came minutes after Bloom said he would start to put a deal with Bogaerts together "right away." He also claimed to want to build around superstar third baseman Rafael Devers , citing that it would be a huge step back to let the 25-year-old walk after his contract expires at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

To keep true to his word, Bloom will need to sign both Bogaerts and Devers long-term, which could be a lofty task.

There reportedly are eight teams in the market for Bogaerts already and as you can imagine, Devers will garner plenty of attention as well if the time comes.

More MLB: Red Sox's Process To Sign Xander Bogaerts 'Going To Start Right Away'

Comments / 2

The Greek
5d ago

If Bloom was so interested in keeping Xander for a long time why did he wait until the last minute and insult him with a 1 year deal and then sign Story for 6 years. Bloom is full of 💩

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening

It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
NESN

Video Of Phillies Celebrating Series Win Might Tick Off Red Sox Fans

The Phillies took a page out of the Red Sox’s playbook as they popped bottles in St. Louis on Saturday night. Philadelphia completed a sweep of the National League Central champion Cardinals with a 2-0 win in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series. The Phillies, who had the second-longest World Series odds among NL teams before the playoffs began, notched a comeback victory over the Cards on Friday and rode a brilliant outing from Aaron Nola on Saturday to avoid a winner-take-all contest at Busch Stadium.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chaim Bloom
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Rafael Devers
Yardbarker

Yankees get some good news on Giancarlo Stanton, opening up DH spot

The only thing that would make the New York Yankees outfield even more potent than it already is is the potential return of Giancarlo Stanton as a defender, let alone a dangerous slugger in the batting order. Stanton had been struggling considerably toward the end of the 2022 regular season,...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Deal#Red Sox#Chaim Bloom Aims#Nesn#The Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Red Sox

Inside The Red Sox

Boston, MA
135
Followers
65
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRedSox brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Boston Red Sox.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/red-sox

Comments / 0

Community Policy