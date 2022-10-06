Here's When Red Sox's Chaim Bloom Aims To Reach New Deal With Xander Bogaerts

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom explained his expected timeline to retain shortstop Xander Bogaerts this offseason.

Less than 24 hours after Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts stepped off the field for the final time in 2022, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom mapped out his timeline for retaining the 30-year-old slugger.

Bloom was asked if Bogaerts was the number one priority of the offseason at the end-of-season press conference, and had some strong remarks.

"Yeah, just because of the timing of his free agency,” Bloom told reporters, as seen on NESN's broadcast Thursday. "Until after the World Series, there’s a lot of other things we can plan for but not do, you know? This is something we can work on right away."

He was then asked if the Red Sox brass would like to reach a new deal before Bogaerts officially opts out of his current deal (which would occur within five days following the conclusion of the World Series, during the exclusive portion of free agency).

"Yeah I mean look, that’s no different from where we’ve been; our position hasn’t changed on that,” Bloom said. "I know, and I've said this before, nothing I say really matters unless there's a deal. But our position has been the same, we want to keep him here for a long time and we want him here on a deal that we're going to look back on and say this is great for everybody.

"We just got to the end of one of those with J.D. (Martinez) and I think everybody can feel that, that one worked out for everybody involved. We want to build around (Bogaerts) and with him."

The quote came minutes after Bloom said he would start to put a deal with Bogaerts together "right away." He also claimed to want to build around superstar third baseman Rafael Devers , citing that it would be a huge step back to let the 25-year-old walk after his contract expires at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

To keep true to his word, Bloom will need to sign both Bogaerts and Devers long-term, which could be a lofty task.

There reportedly are eight teams in the market for Bogaerts already and as you can imagine, Devers will garner plenty of attention as well if the time comes.

