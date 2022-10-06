ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

The Show Must Go On: 17th Annual Creekside Festival

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (October 11, 2022) – Days after Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on southwest Florida, business owners and nonprofits across Flagler County were preparing for what has become one of the largest annual events for the area, the Creekside Festival. Traditionally staged at Princess Place Preserve, after the...
AdventHealth Palm Coast Pink On Parade’s Pumped Up Return

PALM COAST, Fla. (October 9, 2022) Hundreds of runners and walkers took their mark Sunday morning in the race against breast cancer. Staging the first in-person Pink On Parade in three years, the turnout was robust and the participants were exuberant about the event dressing in fluffy pink tutus, pink knee socks, and an assortment of outfits showing their support for creating awareness.
Officials explain why so many gate arms are down in The Villages

Officials are offering an explanation as to why so many gate arms are down in The Villages. The first explanation is fairly obvious. There has been a marked increase in the number of “gate strikes” here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, according to Community Watch Commander Nehemiah Wolfe.
FloridaDaily

Additional Florida Counties Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance

Seven Florida counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance for repair or replacement of public facilities damaged by Hurricane Ian. FEMA announced the counties on Thursday night. The counties are DeSoto, Flagler, Hillsborough, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. Two additional counties, Indian River and Monroe, are eligible for...
Construction expected to begin next year on major amusement facility in Leesburg

Construction is expected to begin early next year on a major amusement facility in Leesburg. Scott Christley, the longtime owner of Skate World in Leesburg, plans to build a new multi-million-dollar complex on a 9.65-acre site located south of State Road 44 and east of Whitney Road, near the new southern sections of The Villages.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in nicely decorated places that also provide and amazing atmosphere.
Villagers facing economic pressures calling for cap on amenity fees

Villagers facing economic pressures want a cap on amenity fees. The Amenity Authority Committee, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466, will discuss a possible cap on amenity fees in a meeting set for 9 a.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center. AAC Chairman Don Deakin has called for input from residents on the possibility of reinstating what is known as the “deferral rate cap.”
Sixth Annual Magic of Lights® Holiday Display Returns to Daytona International Speedway for Magical, Family-Friendly Drive-through Experience

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Sept. 15, 2022) – Magic of Lights®, the popular drive-through, family-friendly holiday twinkling lights extravaganza, returns to Daytona International Speedway Nov. 18 through Jan. 1, 2023. Back for its sixth year at the World Center of Racing, Magic of Lights will continue to bring a dazzling display of more than one million sparkling lights and magical scenes. Pre-sale tickets are on sale today by visiting www.magicoflights.com/daytona.
One Daytona Art Festival returns for 3rd year

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – One Daytona is preparing to host over 100 artists in partnership with Gallery500 for its third annual art festival. The festival will take place on Oct. 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature live art, food and entertainment. [TRENDING: Orlando...
Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian

A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
FEMA money and relief programs you may not know about

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - In some areas, flooding is finally starting to recede after Hurricane Ian. That means people are able to get back into their homes and assess the damage. It also means more people are applying for disaster relief with FEMA. "I found it really, really easy. Now...
ON TOP OF THE WORLDOcala, Florida

On Top of the World in Ocala, Florida is a large master planned 55+ retirement community located on State Road 200 about 11 miles west of downtown Ocala. It is about 28 miles north of its closest lifestyle competitor, The Villages Florida. Residents and other locals refer to the community...
‘Sad, upsetting and depressing’

Area residents describe their experience with Hurricane Ian. As of Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, there were five Hurricane Ian -related deaths in Volusia County and more than 200 people being housed in a shelter at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Daytona Beach residents tell their experiences with the...
Storm debris pickup in Central Florida counties and cities

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, the post-storm cleanup has begun. The following are details about pick-up procedures provided by the counties and municipalities. Orange County. Unincorporated Orange County. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors already have been deployed to collect large storm debris....
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
SANFORD, FL

