flaglernewsweekly.com
The Show Must Go On: 17th Annual Creekside Festival
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (October 11, 2022) – Days after Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on southwest Florida, business owners and nonprofits across Flagler County were preparing for what has become one of the largest annual events for the area, the Creekside Festival. Traditionally staged at Princess Place Preserve, after the...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast Yacht Club Welcomes 39th Holiday Boat Parade with Thank You
PALM COAST, Fla. (October 11, 2022) Heralding in what has become the one of largest privately organized holiday boat parades in Florida, the Palm Coast Yacht Club added a thank you kick off party to their list of events leading up this year’s big parade. Organizer Sarah Ulis, vice...
flaglernewsweekly.com
AdventHealth Palm Coast Pink On Parade’s Pumped Up Return
PALM COAST, Fla. (October 9, 2022) Hundreds of runners and walkers took their mark Sunday morning in the race against breast cancer. Staging the first in-person Pink On Parade in three years, the turnout was robust and the participants were exuberant about the event dressing in fluffy pink tutus, pink knee socks, and an assortment of outfits showing their support for creating awareness.
villages-news.com
Officials explain why so many gate arms are down in The Villages
Officials are offering an explanation as to why so many gate arms are down in The Villages. The first explanation is fairly obvious. There has been a marked increase in the number of “gate strikes” here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, according to Community Watch Commander Nehemiah Wolfe.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Vermont Bound, Sally’s Ice Cream Owners Celebrated with Community Farewell
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla.(October 8, 2022) – Adieu, for now. Ready to take on her life’s next great adventure, Karen Barchowski and daughter Madison celebrated one last hurrah as the owners of Sally’s Ice Cream in Flagler Beach on Saturday night under a nearly full moon and a rocket launch.
Additional Florida Counties Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance
Seven Florida counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance for repair or replacement of public facilities damaged by Hurricane Ian. FEMA announced the counties on Thursday night. The counties are DeSoto, Flagler, Hillsborough, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. Two additional counties, Indian River and Monroe, are eligible for...
leesburg-news.com
Construction expected to begin next year on major amusement facility in Leesburg
Construction is expected to begin early next year on a major amusement facility in Leesburg. Scott Christley, the longtime owner of Skate World in Leesburg, plans to build a new multi-million-dollar complex on a 9.65-acre site located south of State Road 44 and east of Whitney Road, near the new southern sections of The Villages.
villages-news.com
Official urges Villagers to speak out on proposed cap on amenity fees
An official is urging Villagers to offer their opinion about a proposed cap on amenity fees in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. The Amenity Authority Committee will discuss a deferral rate cap at its meeting set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Savannah Center. In 2010, the AAC established an...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in nicely decorated places that also provide and amazing atmosphere.
villages-news.com
Villagers facing economic pressures calling for cap on amenity fees
Villagers facing economic pressures want a cap on amenity fees. The Amenity Authority Committee, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466, will discuss a possible cap on amenity fees in a meeting set for 9 a.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center. AAC Chairman Don Deakin has called for input from residents on the possibility of reinstating what is known as the “deferral rate cap.”
flaglernewsweekly.com
Sixth Annual Magic of Lights® Holiday Display Returns to Daytona International Speedway for Magical, Family-Friendly Drive-through Experience
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Sept. 15, 2022) – Magic of Lights®, the popular drive-through, family-friendly holiday twinkling lights extravaganza, returns to Daytona International Speedway Nov. 18 through Jan. 1, 2023. Back for its sixth year at the World Center of Racing, Magic of Lights will continue to bring a dazzling display of more than one million sparkling lights and magical scenes. Pre-sale tickets are on sale today by visiting www.magicoflights.com/daytona.
click orlando
One Daytona Art Festival returns for 3rd year
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – One Daytona is preparing to host over 100 artists in partnership with Gallery500 for its third annual art festival. The festival will take place on Oct. 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature live art, food and entertainment. [TRENDING: Orlando...
mynews13.com
Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian
A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
fox35orlando.com
FEMA money and relief programs you may not know about
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - In some areas, flooding is finally starting to recede after Hurricane Ian. That means people are able to get back into their homes and assess the damage. It also means more people are applying for disaster relief with FEMA. "I found it really, really easy. Now...
florida-backroads-travel.com
ON TOP OF THE WORLDOcala, Florida
On Top of the World in Ocala, Florida is a large master planned 55+ retirement community located on State Road 200 about 11 miles west of downtown Ocala. It is about 28 miles north of its closest lifestyle competitor, The Villages Florida. Residents and other locals refer to the community...
Eight skydivers over 80 break world record in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — Eight skydivers took to the sky in DeLand on Saturday and accomplished a new Guinness world record. Jim Culhane, Cliff Davis, Scotty Gallan, Walt Green, Paul Hinen, Sky Huminsky, Woody McKay and Ted Williams made the record-breaking jump with the largest formation of jumpers over the age of 80.
daytonatimes.com
‘Sad, upsetting and depressing’
Area residents describe their experience with Hurricane Ian. As of Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, there were five Hurricane Ian -related deaths in Volusia County and more than 200 people being housed in a shelter at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Daytona Beach residents tell their experiences with the...
WESH
Volusia County woman struggles to find temporary housing after hurricane damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, there have been stories of many residents who were forced out of their homes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is helping, putting people in temporary housing until they're able to return home. But some are...
mynews13.com
Storm debris pickup in Central Florida counties and cities
CENTRAL FLORIDA — Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, the post-storm cleanup has begun. The following are details about pick-up procedures provided by the counties and municipalities. Orange County. Unincorporated Orange County. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors already have been deployed to collect large storm debris....
click orlando
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
