TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — According to data published by State Farm, Indiana is ranked 14th in the nation for animal collisions claims on roadways. State Farm has been releasing this data for about 20 years. In the U.S., drivers are most likely to collide with an animal in November, while October ranks second and December ranks third.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO