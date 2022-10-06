ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn mom indicted in ‘shocking and unspeakable’ drowning of her three children

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn mom could spend the rest of her life behind bars if she’s convicted in the drowning deaths of her children, prosecutors said Thursday at her arraignment.

Erin Merdy was indicted on three counts of first-degree murder and nine counts of second-degree murder in connection with the Sept. 12 deaths of Zachary Merdy, 7; Lilana Merdy, 4 and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. She allegedly drowned her children.

Father was fighting for full custody of son before boy’s death in Coney Island, friend says

“This is a shocking and unspeakable crime, and with this prosecution, we will seek justice,” Gonzalez said.

The Brooklyn mom took her kids to the beach near West 35th Street around 12:35 a.m. on Sept. 12 and allegedly drowned them, officials said. About an hour later, she started walking toward the apartment of Oliver Bondarev’s father, which was more than two miles away.

Merdy, upset, called family members. They asked her where her kids were, but she couldn’t answer, authorities said. Family members called 911 and went to look for Merdy.

Police launched a search. They found the three children around 4:30 a.m. and took them to a hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

Merdy was found wet and barefoot. She was initially taken to a hospital for a psychological evaluation before her arrest.

She was ordered held without bail. She’s set to return to court on Nov. 30.

