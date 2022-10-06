MATHER, Calif. — The Great California ShakeOut will be traveling across the state with its earthquake simulator to give California residents a glimpse of "The Big One." Starting on Oct. 12, the ShakeOut will begin its tour at the Museum of Science and Curiosity in Sacramento. From there it will stop by Menlo Park, San Luis Obispo, Bakersfield and Los Angeles before ending in San Diego on the day of the main Shakeout event.

