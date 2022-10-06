ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Great California ShakeOut' hits the road for a six-city tour

MATHER, Calif. — The Great California ShakeOut will be traveling across the state with its earthquake simulator to give California residents a glimpse of "The Big One." Starting on Oct. 12, the ShakeOut will begin its tour at the Museum of Science and Curiosity in Sacramento. From there it will stop by Menlo Park, San Luis Obispo, Bakersfield and Los Angeles before ending in San Diego on the day of the main Shakeout event.
New York state's new gun law causes controversy

WASHINGTON (TND) — Opponents of New York’s new gun control laws are continuing to fight back, saying it's violating their rights. Some local sheriffs are speaking out against the legislation. Those upstate New York sheriffs say the new law is “unworkable” — that it bans firearms “basically everywhere”...
