KOMO News
Dozens of shelter pets from Florida arrive in Washington to find new homes
SEATTLE, Wash. — More than 150 shelter pets from Florida have arrived at shelters in western Washington to help free up space in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Good Flights, a program of Greater Good Charities, in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, conducted an emergency airlift of shelter pets from animal shelters in Florida to new adoptive homes in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
KOMO News
Have you seen him? Australian man missing in the Seattle area
RENTON, Wash. — An Australian man visiting Seattle has disappeared and his family is desperately trying to locate him. Stanley Haviland, 68, from Sydney, is missing after being discharged from Valley Medical Center in Renton on Oct. 5, according to a statement from Amy Haviland, one of Stanley's relatives in Australia.
KOMO News
Smoke continues to linger in the Puget Sound, when will the air begin to clear?
The itchy eyes and constant campfire smell in the air are no thanks to the stagnant wildfire smoke over the Puget Sound region. The eastern part of King County, in particular, dealt with some of the worst air quality this weekend and on Monday, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said that the air quality in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties was "unhealthy for sensitive groups."
KOMO News
Pulse of Seattle: New KOMO poll shows major races, issues facing Washington voters
SEATTLE, Wash. — With the November mid-term elections fast approaching, KOMO News is taking a closer look at the major statewide races and issues facing Washington voters this fall. KOMO News teamed up with Strategies 360, a nationally recognized public opinion research team, to conduct a survey of 400...
KOMO News
Alaska cancels Bering Sea king and snow crab seasons after poor survey results
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Alaska Department of Fish and Game canceled all opilio snow, red king crab, and blue king crab seasons for 2022-2023, in a major blow to North Pacific fishermen after trawl surveys revealed the stock is below the threshold for opening a fishery. The announcement came...
KOMO News
Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent
SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
KOMO News
Photos: Juvenile humpback whale Malachite spotted near the Tacoma Narrows Bridge
TACOMA, Wash — Local photographer Craig Craker captured these stunning photos of Malachite, a juvenile humpback whale, in the waters off Point Defiance on Friday. Malachite was born in 2021. He is the calf of Slate and has been in the inland Puget Sound waters for over two months feeding, the Orca Network said.
KOMO News
UW students say they don't feel safe, following assault on a student in their home
Seattle, Wash. — Seattle police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a man they say broke into a sorority house in the U-District and assaulted a student. The incident happened around 5 a.m. Sunday at a sorority house in the 4700 block of 18th Ave NE. Police said they got a 911 call from the victims after they were awoken by a man inside their home. Police said the man, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, assaulted a female student who was asleep inside.
KOMO News
US 2 closures remain hardship for businesses near Bolt Creek Fire
NEAR SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Bolt Creek Fire has been burning for almost a month and continues to cause problems for communities nearby who rely on people traveling along US 2. “This is pretty uncommon. I’ve been here about twenty years,” said Henry Sladek, who is the mayor of...
KOMO News
Washington breweries win big at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival
While you were busy cheering and celebrating the Mariners' wins this weekend, brewers from Washington were in Denver, Colorado winning awards for themselves at the annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF). The festival is one of the most prestigious in the beer world and every year thousands of breweries and...
KOMO News
Tacoma city officials to vote on proposed homeless camping ban
TACOMA, WA — Tacoma City Council will discuss a proposal Tuesday to prohibit camping and storing personal belongings on public property within ten blocks of temporary shelters in the city. The proposed ordinance was drafted in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from...
KOMO News
Tacoma locals await results of city crime plan
TACOMA, Wash. — A violent weekend in Tacoma comes at a time when residents are waiting for police to give an update on their new crime-fighting plan. Police found a man dead in the street around 2 a.m. Sunday, less than 12 hours after a shootout outside the Tacoma Mall.
KOMO News
Masked suspects armed with hammer attack 2 people in Pierce County
BUCKLEY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion and shooting that left two people injured early Monday. Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 27000 block of Lower Burnett Road East in Buckley around 3:30 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found two injured people who had been attacked by four masked assailants with a hammer, according to Moss.
KOMO News
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run collision in north Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police are searching for a driver who they say hit and killed a woman in a wheelchair early Monday morning. Police responded to the collision in the 9800 block of Aurora Ave North at 4:32 a.m. Monday. Police said the driver of a vehicle traveling southbound on Aurora hit a woman in a wheelchair and then kept going, leaving the scene.
KOMO News
Beyond the Podium: Meet the candidates in Washington's Secretary of State race
WASHINGTON — The race to become Washington's next Secretary of State is on – the two candidates in the running spoke to KOMO News about what their priorities are in KOMO’s Beyond the Podium series. Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs is working to keep his role as Washington...
KOMO News
Photos: Mariners fans during the historic comeback win!
SEATTLE, Wash. — Mariners fans showing support for their team during the historic comeback win in the wild-card series against the Blue Jays!. After the Mariners' 10-9 Victory in Toronto, Seattle will be on to Houston to take on the Astros in the ALDS!. #SeaUsRise #GoMs.
KOMO News
Queen Anne Beer Hall celebrates Mariners' historic comeback!
SEATTLE, Wash. — Before fans at Queen Anne Beer Hall erupted, with screams and cheers there was some panic during the game. “It was hard watching it, from the beginning it was hard,” said Nikki Rise. “I had very little hope in the six innings when we were...
KOMO News
Police investigating after series of attempted ATM thefts in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police are investigating a series of attempted robberies at three businesses Monday afternoon into early Tuesday morning where the suspects appear to have been trying to steal ATMs. The attempted break-ins occurred at U.S. Bank in the 200 block of 39th Ave. SW, Wells Fargo...
KOMO News
Tacoma police investigate double shooting that left 1 person dead
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating after two people were found shot inside a car in Tacoma late Sunday night. One of the victim's did not survive. Police said they received multiple 911 calls just after 10 p.m. Sunday reporting someone was shot in a vehicle. The victim's vehicle had struck an empty vehicle parked in the 5200 block of S. M St.
KOMO News
Seattle gas prices increase again as OPEC cuts oil production
SEATTLE, Wash. — The average prices of gas in Seattle has risen 15.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.52 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations in Seattle. Prices in Seattle are 70.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago...
