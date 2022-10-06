ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

GOP renews backing for Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters

By Natalie Allison
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ptf9F_0iOlpTAO00

The Republican Senate campaign committee signaled Thursday that it is still backing Arizona candidate Blake Masters, despite financial setbacks and doubts about whether the state is winnable for the GOP this year.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee announced Thursday that it is adding a “seven-figure” investment in Arizona just weeks after the top GOP super PAC cut its advertising dollars in the state to spend elsewhere.

Senate Leadership Fund, the super PAC closely aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, first announced in August it was halving its ad spend in the state, then decided in late September to cancel the rest of its ad reservations there — more than $17 million in total.

The blow has cast doubt on whether Masters could still be viable in the general election against Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, who has proven to be a prolific fundraiser.

The new NRSC spend, which will involve direct mail and TV advertisements coordinated with Masters’ campaign, follows $11 million the campaign committee has already spent there, along with roughly $430,000 in polling, mail, Hispanic outreach and a direct contribution to the Masters campaign. The new television ads are expected to begin airing early next week.

“The NRSC has made a significant investment in Arizona, and we are confident that voters will choose Blake Masters over do-nothing liberal Democrat Mark Kelly in November,” said Chris Hartline, spokesperson for the NRSC, in a statement to POLITICO.

Masters has never led in public polling, has struggled with his favorability among voters and has faced a series of stories scrutinizing a range of controversial past comments. He has also sought to walk back what was once a hard-line abortion stance, but has given at times conflicting answers about what degree of restrictions he favors.

The NRSC’s decision to spend more in a race that appears to be an uphill climb comes as its opportunities on the Senate map are narrowing, The committee also faces an uncertain situation in Georgia — a top pickup spot where Republican candidate Herschel Walker is facing a firestorm after a former partner alleged he paid for her abortion in 2009. Walker, who is staunchly anti-abortion, denies the allegation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pMkNd_0iOlpTAO00

Republicans believe President Joe Biden’s low approval rating in Arizona, coupled with ongoing economic anxieties and unresolved problems at the southern border, give them a chance to remain competitive in the state, despite Kelly’s incumbent status and a Democratic spending advantage.

But Kelly has found himself in a better position than some of his Democratic colleagues up for reelection in other battleground states, such as Nevada and Georgia.

While other outside GOP groups have stepped up to try to fill in the gap left by SLF’s departure from the state, they haven’t yet matched the party’s original spending plans for the state.

A spokesperson for SLF said the group has no current plans to put money back into the race.

Comments / 3

Related
Salon

“No one died”: Trump-backed Arizona Republican embraces Sandy Hook and 9/11 truthers

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona Republicans have gone total MAGA with their 2022 midterms nominees, choosing far-right conspiracy theorists who include gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem — both of whom are supported by former President Donald Trump, and both of whom have promoted the false and thoroughly debunked claim that the United States' 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. Finchem's MAGA supporters include not only Trump, but also, "War Room" host and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. And according to the Daily Beast's Sam Brodey, those MAGA Republicans are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the type of conspiracy theorists the Finchem campaign has been associating with.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
State
Georgia State
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mark Kelly
KTAR.com

Here’s what you need to know about Donald Trump rally in Mesa for Kari Lake, others

PHOENIX – Former President Donald Trump is heading to the East Valley on Sunday, hosting a free rally for his preferred Arizona candidates. Trump’s announcement said last week the event will be held at Legacy Sports Park, 6321 S. Ellsworth Road. The address coincides with the location of Bell Bank Park, the sprawling sports complex that opened next to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in January of this year. Legacy Sports Park was the working name of the facility until Bell Bank obtained naming rights.
MESA, AZ
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024

AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Senate#Gop Senate#State Senate#Politics State#Election State#Gop#Republican#Pac#Senate Leadership Fund#Democratic#Nrsc#Hispanic
Matthew C. Woodruff

In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.

Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
266K+
Followers
15K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy