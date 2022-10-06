Real Estate

Read full article on original website
Foundry 45 is your dream-come-true venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine
Washington County, WI – Foundry 45, 9480 Hwy 45, Kewaskum, is a sophisticated, industrial-chic venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine. You will find a beautiful outdoor terrace, as well as indoor and outdoor lounge seating areas for weddings, corporate gatherings, special occasions, and so much more. The...
VIDEO | Explore Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend
West Bend, WI – Cast Iron Luxury Living took the retro industrial look of the old West Bend Company factory and paired it with beautiful modern accents to offer luxury living on the Milwaukee River in West Bend. Enjoy fine dining from brew pubs to supper clubs within walking...
St. Mary’s Church annual rummage is October 21 and 22, 2022
West Bend, WI – St. Mary’s Parish, 406 Jefferson Street, in West Bend, WI is prepping for its annual rummage sale October 21, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and October 22, 8 a.m. – noon. Dropoff times for donations will be October 15 through October 20...
Sunday Brunch at Mavens on Main in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – This week Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI rolled out the Dream Team announcement as owner/chef Staci Nielsen combines forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne. Today Mavens on Main welcomes you to try its new Sunday Brunch. “We will...
Halloween Trick or Treat hours across Washington County, WI
Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Campbellsport – Saturday,...
Scout Troop 796 completes St. Frances Cabrini service project | By Carmen Klenner
West Bend, WI – The scouts of St. Frances Cabrini, Troop 796, finished the “Service Project” portion of the Pope Pius XII Emblem they have been working on over the last few months. Just a couple more catch-up sessions, due to some busy summer schedules, before the Board of Review will take place.
Fitzgerald Pharmacy reopens with old-school "soda fountain"
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Fitzgerald Pharmacy, 424 E. Silver Spring Dr. in Whitefish Bay,...
10 Largest Cities In Wisconsin
Wisconsin, a Midwestern jewel, is bordered to the west by the Mississippi River, has sparkling shorelines on both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and a lush interior primarily covered by forests and agricultural fields. It is the 23rd largest state by area and has a population of 5,893,718 as of 2020, making it the 20th most populated state. Below is a list of the ten biggest cities in Wisconsin by population.
OBITUARY | James R. “Jim” Nixdorf, 84, of West Bend
October 10, 2022 – West Bend, WI – James R. “Jim” Nixdorf, 84, of West Bend died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Summit. He was born April 12, 1938, in Stetsonville, WI to Edwin and Ludmilla (nee Forst) Nixdorf. On September 11,...
Knights of Columbus Council #1964 shows “What is a Woman?” documentary tonight, October 11, 6:30 p.m.
October 11, 2022 – West Bend, WI – The Knights of Columbus Council #1964 will be showing the documentary “What is a Woman?” tonight at The Columbian, 3245 Lighthouse Lane, West Bend, at 6:30 p.m. Join Matt Walsh on his often-comical, yet deeply disturbing journey as...
West Allis family 'Feels The Love' after receiving new HVAC system
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Volunteers are making sure a few local families “Feel The Love” by installing new HVAC units before winter approaches. Alex Simon has been installing heating and air conditioning systems for Kettle Moraine Heating & Air Conditioning for three years. He joined other volunteers...
Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
Milwaukee infant nearly drowns at residence near 30th and Mitchell
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded on Monday, Oct. 10 to a near-drowning that happened near 30th and Mitchell on the city's south side. Officials tell FOX6 News the victim is an 11-month-old Milwaukee boy. He was taken to a hospital for treatment shortly after noon. Police are investigating what led...
Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later
It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
Interfaith Caregivers of Washington Co. Oktoberfest fundraiser is October 16 | By Janean Brudvig
Washington Co, WI – On Sunday, October 16, 2022, Interfaith Caregivers of Washington Co. will host its annual fundraiser and this year’s theme is Oktoberfest. With the generous support of our caring community, Interfaith makes a difference every day in the lives of senior citizens in Washington Co. Will you help with this mission?
4 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin
If you are one of the people who love eating seafood and never miss a chance of trying a new restaurant that is well-known for serving delicious food, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that have amazing online reviews and are highly-recommend by local people.
Wisconsin man last seen on paddle boat in Rolling Stone Lake missing, Langlade County Sheriff’s seek information
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Langlade County are searching for a Sheboygan man who was last seen leaving a resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat on September 30. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Krause, a 58-year-old from Sheboygan, was last seen...
What you missed at last week's Lori Lab preview of Lou Malnati's new white pizza
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Last week at a very special Lori Lab event, OnMilwaukee...
New playfield now open on Milwaukee's north side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new playfield opened on the north side of Milwaukee today, on Oct. 8. The newly renovated Green Bay playfield was first developed in 1928. In the summer of 2020, Milwaukee Recreation and local community members came together to redesign the space. Community members voted on...
I-43 North-South Project Construction Forecast
Construction Forecast Update! Please view this week's construction forecast for the I-43 North-South Project here.
