Seattle, WA

Smoke, haze and unseasonably warm weather on tap for the next few days

By Meteorologist Nick Allard, KIRO 7 News
 5 days ago
SEATTLE — Low clouds and fog moved back into the region Thursday morning, bringing reduced visibility to most of Western Washington.

High pressure is taking more control of the forecast, producing sinking air in the upper levels and some light offshore wind in the low levels.

The fog and low cloud cover will slowly lift, but not until the afternoon hours.

There will be some haze pushing back into the area on Thursday and it will stick around for the next few days. The sinking air from the high pressure is already producing a temperature inversion — air warming with height instead of cooling — which can produce some stagnant air and trap haze and smoke over the area. Find smoke and

“Temperatures will warm a bit more on Friday with highs in the mid-70s. Seattle’s record for Friday is 75 degrees, and right now, I have us at 74 degrees,” said KIRO 7 Meteorologist Nick Allard.

Expect warm and dry conditions through the weekend at least in the mid-70s with sun. However, it does look hazy until we see some fresh air and possibly a few showers on Monday.

It should stay in the 60s next week.

Seattle, WA
