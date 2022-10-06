ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padma's Fate Was Revealed in Season 6 Episode 3 of 'The Resident'

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers regarding Padma's fate on The Resident. In terms of medical dramas, The Resident has stood out over the last few years as a solid contender in a field that has already been occupied by so many other big names — think Grey's Anatomy, The Good Doctor, and Chicago Med, amongst a slew of others. However, The Resident has held its own, and its emotional telling of the lives of the staff at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital has touched countless fans worldwide.
Fans Wonder About Michael J. Fox's Health Following Recent Reunion With Christopher Lloyd

At the 2022 New York Comic-Con, Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited 37 years after Back to the Future was released. Their reunion was greeted with a standing ovation by the assembled crowd, and together, the two discussed their careers, their time filming Back to the Future, and the state of Michael's health. Now, fans want to know more about how Michael is dealing with Parkinson's.
'The Winchesters' Is a Prequel to 'Supernatural' — Where Were the Episodes Filmed?

With Halloween season in full swing, it's a great time to look back on some of our favorite frightening shows. Case in point, Supernatural. The popular series depicted brothers Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki) Winchester, who continue the family business of finding and hunting monsters and paranormal forces who prey on humanity. The series lasted for 15 seasons and ended back in 2020.
The Infamous "Targcest" Continues With Prince Aegon II's Marriage (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and House of the Dragon. We don't know about you, but we think Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) is a total hypocrite. Since the beginning of House of the Dragon, she's been appalled by the Targaryens and their "queer customs" of incestuous marriages. It seemed the queen consort would actively protect her children from those traditions, but she shockingly gave in to the nefarious "Targcest."
Kathryn Price, the Original 'Mole,' Is a Successful TV Show Producer

The year: 2001. The mission (if you dare accept): complete the challenges and find the mole. The prize: $1,000,000. Sounds exciting right? Well, it was. It has been over 20 years since The Mole originally aired on ABC, so it was only a matter of time until someone rebooted it. Let's be real, everything is being rebooted right now. Enter: Netflix.
Ashley and Jared Are Back on 'Bachelor in Paradise,' but What Are They Doing There?

This season of Bachelor in Paradise has already been quite dramatic, and with new arrivals coming every week, things are constantly changing. One of the most recent new arrivals on the show were Ashley Ioconetti and Jared Haibon, who first met on Paradise during the show's second season in 2015. Jared and Ashley are often touted as one of Paradise's great success stories, as they got married in 2019 and now have a child together.
The Third Season of 'Bling Empire' Is the Longest One to Date

Spoiler Alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Season 3 of Bling Empire. About five months after the sophomore season dropped, Bling Empire officially returned for Season 3 on Oct. 5. Though the friend group has largely stayed the same since the show first debuted in 2021, a lot has changed for the stars when it comes to their personal and professional endeavors.
Jan Broberg Was “Very Involved” as ‘A Friend of the Family’ Retold Her Abductions — Where Was the Show Filmed?

Jan Broberg got a chance to see one of the houses where A Friend of the Family was filmed, which isn’t unusual for a producer of a TV show. But Jan Broberg isn’t just a producer. She’s also one of the subjects of the new Peacock miniseries that recounts her multiple abductions during her childhood, so she got to see how the crew recreated her family’s old house.
We All Need a Friend Like Whitney Thore's "Eternal Dance Partner" Todd Beasley From 'MBFFL'

If you've been tuning into My Big Fat Fabulous Life since the beginning, then you know that Whitney Thore has an amazing support system. The TLC star's parents Glenn and Babs, brother Hunter, and core group of friends have had her back through the many ups and downs in her personal, romantic, and professional lives. Among her longtime besties is Todd Beasley, a face viewers often see on MBFFL. Let's take a closer look at Whitney's perpetually late but super supportive friend/dance partner.
Michael and Sierra Are Over on 'Bachelor in Paradise' — Who Is the "Zaddy" Dating Now? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. Our resident "zaddy" in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Michael Allio, catches the eye of fellow single Sierra Jackson right away. But in the Oct. 10 episode, Michael says goodbye to the bubbly 27-year-old. Michael says he doesn't know what it feels like "to love someone again" and Sierra's talk of being a step-mom to his son is too much. So, is Michael single after Bachelor in Paradise or is he just not ready yet?
'The Mole' Has Returned on Netflix — How Much Does the Mole Get Paid for Fooling People?

After fourteen years off the air, The Mole has officially returned on Netflix. The series initially premiered back in 2001 and has previously been plagued by hiatuses for the first five seasons. Now, the reality show competition returns for an all-new season of completing assignments, deliberation, and sabotage. It's kinda like Among Us, except on Earth. More specifically, Australia for this season. And of course, there's a cash prize involved.
Where Is 'NCIS' Filmed? The Original and Spinoffs, Explained

As NCIS enters its 20th season, it's one of the longest-running shows of all time. In case you have been living under a rock, NCIS is "a show that focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties," according to the show's website. While we won't be seeing Leroy Jethro Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon) at all this season, thankfully we have Alden Parker (played by Gary Cole) to take the lead.
Milk of the Poppy Can Be a Deadly Weapon in 'House of the Dragon'

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon. The maesters who treat Viserys in House of the Dragon use milk of the poppy to relieve his pain and make his final days just a bit more bearable. But for those who never watched Game of Thrones and learned about it before the spinoff came along, what is milk of poppy and what exactly does it do?
The Third and Final Season of 'Derry Girls' Sees Sister Michael on Crutches

Although the show concluded in May 2022, viewers outside of the United Kingdom are now officially tuning in to the third and final season of Derry Girls. The third installment takes place in the mid-to-late 1990s and follows our favorite teens — Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle, and James — as they navigate the last few years of The Troubles in Northern Ireland.
