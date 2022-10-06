Read full article on original website
who13.com
Iowa State women embrace high expectations
AMES – The Iowa State women held its annual media day on Monday and the talk was about the high expectations upcoming. ISU won a program record 28 games last year and made it to the Sweet 16, this year they expect more. The Cyclones were picked to win...
who13.com
Gannon Buhr wins US Disc Golf Championship
SOUTH CAROLINA – 17 year old Urbandale native Gannon Buhr is one of the best disc golfers in the world, ranked in the top 5. Over the weekend Buhr picked up the biggest win of his young career, winning the USDG Championship. The tournament would be the equivalent of a professional golfer winning the US Open.
iheart.com
Former Hawkeyes basketball star Jordan Bohannon signs with the Iowa Wolves
(Des Moines, IA) -- Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Jordan Bohannon is signing with the Iowa Wolves. Bohannon is set to join the NBA G League after topping the all-time 3-pointers and assist lists at the University of Iowa. He may play with another former Hawkeye during the season: Luka Garza.
who13.com
Watch party for “The Voice” contestant
You’ve seen her perform on stage in Des Moines, and now you can see her on television tonight. “The Voice” Contestant Morgan Myles shares what to expect!. “The Voice” Watch Party is Tuesday at Kinship Brewing Company in Waukee. The show starts at 7 PM on NBC.
who13.com
Iowa State drops third straight game
AMES – It was another offensive struggle for the Cyclones Saturday night against Kansas State. ISU lost its 3rd straight game, 10-9 to the Wildcats. Jace Gilbert kicked 3 field goals, but the offense never really threatened to score a TD, managing just over 270 total yards. Adrian Martinez...
iheart.com
ISU Student Dies After Fall
AMES, Iowa -- An Iowa State University student who died in Ames last summer was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy and toxicology study by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below.
who13.com
Covered Bridge Festival spreads joy in Madison County
WINTERSET, Iowa — Madison County’s covered bridges are the area’s main claim to fame around the world. The local love for the bridges helped connect the county in a different way over the weekend. Thousands of people came to downtown Winterset for the Covered Bridge Festival, which...
who13.com
MercyOne hosts ‘Walk to Remember’
DES MOINES, Iowa – October is pregnancy and infant loss awareness month, and this weekend was MercyOne’s 23rd annual Walk to Remember. The yearly gathering hopes to make sure grieving families feel supported, and their babies are never forgotten. About 100 families gathered at Union Park to honor...
who13.com
Facial perfect for spooky season
Spooky season is here, making it the perfect time to talk about a Vampire Facial. Amanda Vanden Wynboom, ARNP from Nova Innovated Health, shares why it’s different from a regular facial. Nova Innovated Health is located in Ankeny. For more information or to set up an appointment, give them...
weareiowa.com
Urbandale 17-year-old becomes youngest-ever United State Disc Golf champion
Gannon Buhr shot 33 under par to take home the $35,000 prize. That brings his career earnings to just under $100,000 from the tour alone, not including endorsements.
KCCI.com
One dead, two injured in Granger crash
GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Monday morning in Granger. They say a semitruck and car crashed around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 and Broadway Street. The semi was turning onto Broadway street and failed to yield to the car...
KCCI.com
Mountain lion seen in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The Madison County sheriff's office says there have been confirmed sightings of a mountain lion or lions near St. Charles and New Virginia. The sheriff's office posted a video of the mountain lion on Facebook on Monday. Deputies say the cat is staying in a...
iheart.com
Des Moines Brewers Win Gold Medal In Craft Beer Competition
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines beer now holds a gold medal from the Brewers Association. Confluence Brewing Co. and American Homebrewers Association members Randy Daniels and KC McKinney collaborated for the Pro-Am Competition at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival. Kaltrauch, their dark, German-style beer, beat out more...
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
who13.com
Waukee students who want to teach are getting hands-on classroom experience
WAUKEE, Iowa — Waukee Schools’ Intro to Education program takes students who are interested in teaching and lets them get hands-on experience helping out in classrooms across the district. Students get college credit for the course and start off by learning basic teaching skills like classroom management and...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
who13.com
Mr. Soundoff Says: Iowa offense is worst I’ve ever seen, changes needed
Mr. Soundoff Says – The Iowa offense is once again ranked dead last in the entire country in yards per game, 131st. John Sears says its the worst offense he’s ever seen and changes need to be made at some point.
who13.com
Mountain lion caught on camera in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Iowa – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is sharing a video of a mountain lion spotted roaming in central Iowa. The sheriff’s office told WHO 13 that the video it posted Monday was taken just outside of St. Charles from a hunter’s tree stand. The mountain lion can be seen making its way through the woods near the stand.
who13.com
1 person dead, 2 injured in Dallas County crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – A Boone man died Monday morning and two other people were injured in a crash just outside of Granger. It happened around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 just north of the exit from Highway 141, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. A semi-truck was traveling northbound on Highway 17 when the driver failed to yield to an oncoming southbound car and turned west onto Broadway Street, directly in the path of the car. The car struck the side of the semi-truck.
