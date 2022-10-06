Read full article on original website
‘Ms. Marvel’ star reveals if we’ve seen the last of them in the MCU
Ms. Marvel may not have scored the audience figures that Marvel Studios hoped for, but those who tuned in tended to love it. This was a genuinely new perspective on the MCU, covered historical topics most other shows wouldn’t touch with a 10-foot pole, and introduced us to the bottomless well of charisma that is Iman Vellani.
‘Fantastic Four’ stretches further away as release dates shift for multiple Marvel movies
The disappointing news just keeps on coming. Following the frustrating update that Mahershala Ali’s Blade reboot has been sent back to the drawing board after losing its director, that much-anticipated movie has now been officially shifted back in the schedules. And it’s not the only one. The moving of the Daywalker’s first MCU appearance has sent an entire phase falling like dominoes as Marvel has updated its schedule to account for numerous delays that will no doubt depress diehard devotees.
From the fantastical to the terrifying, ‘The Rings of Power’ star cast in the cult horror remake
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Emma Horvath will be starring in the Renny Harlin remake of the 2008 horror film The Strangers. The original film, written and directed by Bryan Bertino, wasn’t particularly successful when it first appeared in cinemas but went on to become a sleeper hit, cementing itself as a cult horror classic that went on to spawn a sequel, The Strangers: Prey at Night, and now a remake just over a decade later.
First trailer for James Wan’s ‘M3GAN’ reveals the Chucky meets Elon Musk horror movie we really didn’t need
What better way to kick off 2023’s horror slate than by capturing the essence of Chucky and thrusting it into the creative playground that is our late-stage capitalist technological hellscape?. If you’re horror icon James Wan (Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring universe) or high-profile producer Jason Blum (The Black Phone,...
Dwayne Johnson reveals Black Adam isn’t just changing the hierarchy of power on the big screen
Black Adam star and executive producer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has long touted the film as changing the hierarchy of power in the world of DC movies, but the super antihero’s reach will now go far beyond the theater screen. Johnson revealed on Twitter that the Man...
A trilogy-killing debacle that became a cult classic after losing $200 million finds a savior on streaming
It’s been 10 whole years since Andrew Stanton’s John Carter secured the unwanted reputation of becoming one of the most colossal financial failures in the history of cinema, but the ambitious sci-fi epic is arguably more popular than ever before. Of course, it would have been nice had...
An unjustly ignored comic book bomb gets the band back together on Netflix
Even though countless insiders and analysts have been predicted for years that the comic book bubble is about to burst at any moment, it hasn’t happened yet. Unfortunately, the downside is that a number of unfairly overlooked offerings have slipped through the cracks, bombed at the box office, and then been largely forgotten, and The Losers is definitely one of them.
A bloody new villain emerges in ‘Titans’ season four teaser trailer
Big news for DC fans as the official teasers for Titans season four has finally dropped after the third season came to an end on Oct. 21, 2021. This is big news considering the amount of DC content that was shelved recently. At the same time, previews for the upcoming season were shown during New York Comic Con.
Netflix unveils first images from season 2 of a smash hit comic book series
Fans of both the hit comic and Netflix show Warrior Nun were treated to some good news today as Netflix announced new episodes were on the way sooner rather than later, and also provided a few exclusive pics from the new season. Way back in June, fans were treated to...
An outlandishly unnecessary creature feature that cratered at the box office goes full throttle on Netflix
Sometimes, you hear a pitch for a movie that leaves you scratching your head and wondering who the hell could possibly be asking for such a thing to exist. In the case of 2016’s forgotten financial disaster Monster Trucks, the concept was literally co-created by a four year-old child, who also happened to be the son of Paramount’s president.
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Amazon teases Sauron for episode 8 as fans ponder Celeborn’s fate
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is almost through with its first season, and with so many plot lines already resolving themselves as we build towards the epic finale, Amazon has promised fans that they’re finally going to know who Sauron was all along. But that’s...
‘Ant-Man 3’ star ominously warns we’re getting ‘the warrior version’ of Kang the Conqueror
Compared to what Josh Brolin had to do as Thanos, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s last big bad got off easy compared to what’s in store for Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror. Whereas the Mad Titan was a motion-captured villain who had one goal in mind, his successor as the franchise’s newest major threat has to pull off a multitude of different performances.
Dwayne Johnson effectively confirms the ‘Black Adam’ news we’ve all been waiting for
As we get closer to the release of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has been gradually getting more and more open in teasing the potential Superman appearance we’ve been hearing about for years. The A-list superstar has clearly had his ear to the ground when it comes to giving the...
Jamie Lee Curtis has the perfect expletive-filled response to all those ‘Halloween’ memes
With Halloween Ends set to arrive simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock this Friday, all eyes are on franchise veteran Jamie Lee Curtis, who has already hinted that the final entry in David Gordon Green’s horror trilogy will likely mark her final appearance as memorable final girl Laurie Strode. And with less than a few days left to go, Curtis has some gut-busting “final” words for Halloween meme-lovers around the world.
Lizzo claps back at Kanye West while wondering whom to marry to shift to Toronto
The artist currently known as Ye and formerly known as Kanye West, fresh off his ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt controversy, is back in the news after pop singer Lizzo seemingly responded to his recent comments about her weight. Recently, Ye appeared on Fox News, and in one of...
A ghoulish fantasy way better than it had any right to be unleashes demons on Netflix
For the uninitiated, a general overview of the plot from 2015’s family-friendly fantasy Goosebumps may have led to an eye-roll or two, with the broadest strokes of the narrative holding the potential to descend into smug, self-congratulatory self-awareness. Adapted from the beloved books authored by R.L. Stine, the meta...
An remarkably soulless actioner that wasted a raft of A-list talent comes out of the shadows on Netflix
In theory, gathering together a top team of talent on either side of the camera should be more than enough to elevate even the flimsiest or formulaic projects above mediocrity by sheer strength of will alone, but that was far from the case when it came to 2017’s insipid action thriller Unlocked.
Sauron wakens in ‘The Rings of Power’ season finale promo
It has all led to this. As Amazon prepares to finally unmask Sauron in the upcoming Rings of Power season finale on Friday, this new promo clip prepares us for the bombshell reveal that will shake the very foundations of Middle-earth. Ever since the show’s pilot episode some six weeks...
‘House of the Dragon’ fans get called out for turning their backs on a former fan favorite
There is no middle ground when it comes to Westerosi politics. House of the Dragon has once thrust audiences into the grimdark reality of constant backstabbing and court intrigue, so it’s no wonder many are finding it rather peculiar how we’ve grown to hate a certain fan-favorite character with such a bristling passion in the matter of three episodes.
Big Bang EPs Debunk Popular Internet Theory That Penny's Last Name Was Revealed in This Season 2 Scene
No, The Big Bang Theory was not hiding Penny’s last name in plain sight. In the Season 2 episode “The Work Song Nanocluster,” Kaley Cuoco’s Penny places a package on her kitchen counter — and if you zoom in close enough (at the three-minute mark), you can make out a first and last name on the shipping label: Penny Teller. But as producers reveal in the new oral history The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff (order it here), the label was supposed to be illegible. “Props had to put a label...
