What’s in a name? As Shakespeare once wrote: That which we call a winning baseball team by any other name would be just as sweet, except in Cleveland. Just look at the Guardians. They drew a grand total of 1.296 million fans to Progressive Field this season — the franchise’s lowest total (by far) in a year without pandemic restrictions since 1992 — and we all know one of the reasons.

NFL ・ 13 MINUTES AGO