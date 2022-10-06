ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

Related
ABC13 Houston

NFL Week 5: Best fashion from around the league

Week 5 of the NFL season is here, and the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos got things started on Thursday. The New York Giants beat the Green Bay Packersin the latest edition of the league's international series at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday morning. On American soil, divisional battles were aplenty, with six such matchups this weekend.
NFL
The Blade

Briggs: Indians fans who swore off Guardians are missing baseball's best story

What’s in a name? As Shakespeare once wrote: That which we call a winning baseball team by any other name would be just as sweet, except in Cleveland. Just look at the Guardians. They drew a grand total of 1.296 million fans to Progressive Field this season — the franchise’s lowest total (by far) in a year without pandemic restrictions since 1992 — and we all know one of the reasons.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy