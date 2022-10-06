Read full article on original website
Week 5 of the NFL season is here, and the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos got things started on Thursday. The New York Giants beat the Green Bay Packersin the latest edition of the league's international series at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday morning. On American soil, divisional battles were aplenty, with six such matchups this weekend.
NFL・
Briggs: Indians fans who swore off Guardians are missing baseball's best story
What’s in a name? As Shakespeare once wrote: That which we call a winning baseball team by any other name would be just as sweet, except in Cleveland. Just look at the Guardians. They drew a grand total of 1.296 million fans to Progressive Field this season — the franchise’s lowest total (by far) in a year without pandemic restrictions since 1992 — and we all know one of the reasons.
NFL・
Phil Maton punches locker: Astros' immaculate inning pitcher to miss postseason with hand fracture
The normally emotionless reliever reportedly broke out from his perceived norm after the team's season finale, which saw him give up a hit to his younger brother.
Astros vs. Mariners ALDS: Justin Verlander set to pitch in 1st playoff game since 2019 World Series
Houston earned the right to take five days off to start the postseason, but will the off time impact them on the field?
