Three Things Texas Tech Coach Joey McGuire Said ahead of the Red Raiders’ Game against Oklahoma State

Jaden Bray may have looked a little rusty during Oklahoma State’s 41-31 win over Texas Tech, but it was important for Oklahoma State coaches to get him going. Bray showed off his big-play ability during the first two weeks of his college career in 2021 before earning a starting spot over the last four games of the season. He made even more big plays in both the Cowboys’ Bedlam win, Big 12 Championship appearance and Fiesta Bowl win. Bray finished the year with 250 yards and two TDs. His 19.2-yard per-catch average led all Cowboys that caught more than one pass.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO