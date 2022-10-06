Three Things Texas Tech Coach Joey McGuire Said ahead of the Red Raiders’ Game against Oklahoma State

Read full article on original website
10 Things to Know Following OSU’s 41-31 Win Over Texas Tech
Mike Gundy and OSU’s sustained dominance over Texas Tech continued Saturday with a 41-31 win as the Cowboys moved to 5-0 on the season, setting up what looks like the best game of the Big 12 slate this weekend with TCU welcoming them to Fort Worth. Before we move forward, let’s first look in the rearview to recap the game with our weekly 10 things to know.
Daily Bullets (Oct. 11): Homecoming Game Details Released
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Kick-time, TV details announced for OSU’s homecoming bout against Texas on 10/22. • Mike Gundy interviewed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ten years ago plus other comments from yesterday’s presser. •...
Photos: Texas Rangers Instructional League Team Plays Oklahoma State
It was Pokes vs. Pros in O’Brate Stadium Monday night, and Oklahoma State came out on top. The Cowboys beat the Texas Rangers Instructional League team 8-1 in an exhibition game, and PFB photographer Devin Wilber was on-hand to capture the unique outing. Here are some of his best shots.
OSU Again a Road Underdog as It Enters Week 7 vs. TCU, Plus Other Big 12 Odds
For just the second time all season, Oklahoma State will be an underdog on the football field despite boasting an unblemished record. The Cowboys over the weekend opened as 3.5-point road dogs for Week 7 as it heads to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU on Saturday. It’s the second time in as many road games OSU is an underdog in league play after being a road dog two weeks ago to Baylor (and winning 36-25).
Videos: OSU Coaches, Players Recap Win against Texas Tech
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State football team defeated Texas Tech 41-31 on Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. After the game, Mike Gundy, Derek Mason, Kasey Dunn, Spencer Sanders, Bryson Green, Mason Cobb, Ben Kopenski and Jason Taylor met with reporters to recap the game.
OSU Wrestling: AJ Heeg Flips Commitment from OU to Oklahoma State
A big announcement landed Sunday from wrestling recruit AJ Heeg as the former OU commit announced he will be staying in Stillwater for college and wrestling for the Cowboys. Heeg, a two-time 6A state champion and member of the 2023 recruiting class, completed his sophomore and junior seasons at Edmond Memorial and moved to Stillwater over the summer. He will wrestle his senior season for the Pioneers.
Oklahoma State Goes Cursive Cowboys, B-B-W for Texas Tech
Unis look good. Is anyone else ready for the END of the Derek Mason era???. Pressure a young quarterback all day long. Dropping into coverage when we suck at coverage is ludicrous!!! I won’t start a ‘Fire Mason’ campaign, but I would accept his resignation at halftime.
Kick Time, TV Info Announced for OSU-Texas Matchup in Week 8
The Cowboys will play in a fourth consecutive afternoon kickoff on Oct. 22. The Big 12 released kick times and TV info for the Oct. 22 weekend. Oklahoma State will host Texas at 2:30 p.m., and the game will be televised on ABC. The game will be Oklahoma State’s homecoming.
Grading OSU’s Win vs. Texas Tech: Cowboys’ Clutch Defense, Resilience Lead to Nice Report
Was it easy? With Oklahoma State, it rarely is. But on Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd at Boone Pickens Stadium, the Cowboys again emerged victorious to improve to 5-0 on the season with a 41-31 win over visiting Texas Tech, finishing with an 18-0 run to close it out in style.
Oklahoma State Remains at No. 7 in Coaches Poll after Texas Tech Win
I think there waiting. I know a lot of guys want them at 6. They got Alabama next week. Why raise them if their going to lose. I will find it hard to take if Alabama loses and stays ahead of us. Either way we wount move up. We got...
‘He’ll Be Fine’: Jaden Bray Shows Rust, Potential in Season Debut
Jaden Bray may have looked a little rusty during Oklahoma State’s 41-31 win over Texas Tech, but it was important for Oklahoma State coaches to get him going. Bray showed off his big-play ability during the first two weeks of his college career in 2021 before earning a starting spot over the last four games of the season. He made even more big plays in both the Cowboys’ Bedlam win, Big 12 Championship appearance and Fiesta Bowl win. Bray finished the year with 250 yards and two TDs. His 19.2-yard per-catch average led all Cowboys that caught more than one pass.
Notebook: Cobb’s INT Return, Trace Ford’s Swats and Physical Battles on the Perimeter
STILLWATER — With as many plays as Saturday’s game had (190, to be exact), a lot happened. I set out 10 Thoughts after the game, but here are three other takeaways from Oklahoma State’s 41-31 win over Texas Tech. Mason Cobb’s INT Joyride. Mason Cobb was...
Friday Night Highlights: Flores, Heard Have Huge Days, Lolohea Picks Up First Win
Oklahoma State commits went 7-2 this past weekend. Here is a look at how each Cowboy pledge played with stats, if available, provided my MaxPreps. Jelani McDonald / ATH (DB) / Waco Connally (5-2) / Texas. Returning from injury, Jelani McDonald was responsible for three scores in Waco Connally’s 35-6...
Wilson Chevrolet Gives Daton Fix Truck as Part of NIL Deal
OSU wrestling star Daton Fix announced on Friday via his Instagram that he received a new truck from Wilson Chevrolet in Stillwater as a part of a NIL deal with the company. The truck is a 2022 Harley Davidson Edition GMC Sierra, which online runs anywhere from $60,000-70,000 depending on features and options.
