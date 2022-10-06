ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

KSBW.com

Scandal at Monterey County Jail another hit to already beleaguered department

SALINAS, Calif. — A commander at the Monterey County Jail is on leave, suspected of receiving prescription drugs meant for inmates. Investigators say Commander Dustin Hedberg received the drugs from Christina Cruz Kaupp, a director at Wellpath. Wellpath is a company contracted to provide health care for inmates. Kaupp's clearance to enter the jail has now been pulled.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Man arrested for placing credit card readers in two counties

WATSONVILLE—Watsonville Police on Oct. 4 arrested a man who allegedly placed skimming devices on credit card readers inside convenience stores in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. George Cristea, 34, is facing several charges following an investigation involving several law enforcement agencies. The case began in Salinas, where officers were...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Weekend party turns deadly, still no answers

SALINAS, Calif. — A memorial has been set up outside the house where one man was killed in a deadly shooting on Monday. Salinas police say they have no suspects. "The first time I heard that stuff here," a former neighbor visiting the block said. Investigators say a fight...
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

One man dead in San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose saw another traffic fatality early Saturday morning, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, police received calls about a collision that took place in the area of Senter and Story roads. Police say a man they believed to be homeless was […]
SAN JOSE, CA
crimevoice.com

Boys and Girls Club Shooting……Suspect Arrested

Photos: Courtesy of Redwood City PD; (Cover) Evidence Collected. Originally Published By: Redwood City Police Department Facebook Page. “On August 19th 2022 a suspect fired multiple rounds from a handgun at Hoover Park. The intended victim was not struck. Multiple rounds struck the Boys and Girls Club building. This caused a lockdown of not only the Boys and Girls Club but Hoover Elementary School as well. No one was hurt during the attack.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland PD seizes firearms, narcotics supply after house shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police seized a cache of firearms and narcotics after responding to a shooting inside a residence on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way where they located one victim with gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mountain View police seek help finding man who groped woman at Walmart

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Police in Mountain View are seeking the public's assistance identifying a man who repeatedly grabbed a woman inappropriately in a Walmart over the weekend.On Saturday, at around noon, Mountain View police dispatchers received a call about a woman who had been grabbed multiple times by an unknown man while she was shopping at the Walmart located on the 600 block of Showers Drive.Arriving officers spoke with the victim, who told them that while she and her family were looking at Halloween costumes, the man approached her and touched her inappropriately. The woman then went to a different...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KRON4 News

Driver dies in fiery Santa Cruz mountains crash

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A driver was killed after crashing into multiple trees along Empire Grade in the Santa Cruz mountains and the vehicle burst into flames. The collision happened at 3 a.m. Sunday west of Felton, according to the California Highway Patrol. “For an unknown reason, the Toyota veered off the roadway, collided […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for narcotics, firearm during parole compliance check

MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Menlo Park on Friday arrested a man in connection with narcotics and firearm crimes following a parole compliance check. Artemio Sepulveda, 25, of Menlo Park, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a large capacity magazine, carrying a loaded handgun […]
MENLO PARK, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

Missing Non Verbal Autistic Adult – San Carlos

SMC Alert – San Mateo County’s Alert System. Robert Cambell has been located safe and sound. Thank you to everyone who call 911 and reported his location. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing autistic adult in San Carlos.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Video: Burglary suspects roam San Francisco's Marina District looking for victims

SAN FRANCISCO -- Marina District resident John Carter first noticed his motorcycle went missing as he was leaving for work. So he took matters into his own hands, seeking out surveillance video from neighboring homes.The first sign of trouble appeared on a camera just after midnight last Wednesday, October 5. It showed someone wearing a motorcycle helmet riding an electric scooter on Divisadero across the street from his home. That person re-appears about 10 minutes later riding his stolen motorcycle. Shortly after that, an SUV pulls up and picks up the scooter, which was dumped after the first person hot-wired the motorcycle.Carter...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Card skimmer suspect arrested in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): Watsonville PD arrested 34-year-old George Cristea on charges of placing skimming devices on credit card readers and possession of a stolen car on Tuesday morning. Cristea placed skimming devices inside convenience stores in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. According to Watsonville PD, the case originated in Salinas where Cristea placed skimming devices The post Card skimmer suspect arrested in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
losgatan.com

Woman pleads not guilty to hosting drunken parties for youth

The Los Gatos woman who stands accused of hosting alcohol-fueled parties for local high schoolers and facilitating sexual assault at the home she owned with tech executive Robert Amaral pleaded “not guilty” to all charges Monday in Santa Clara County Superior Court. Judge Johnny C. Gogo also approved...
LOS GATOS, CA
Press Banner

SV High Students Arrested After Critically Injuring Homeless Man

Two students were arrested at Scotts Valley High School Monday by Scotts Valley Police Department officers, as part of a joint investigation with the Santa Cruz Police Department into the assault of a homeless man. The boys—a 16-year-old resident of Scotts Valley and a 14-year-old who lives in Santa Cruz—were...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police arrest suspect in Oakland's 100th homicide of 2022

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland on Friday confirmed the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting on Monday in the Cypress Village neighborhood.The shooting happened Monday, Oct. 3, shortly before 3 p.m. on the 1300 block of Kirkham Street near Wade Johnson Park. The victim was later identified as 60-year-old Oakland resident Louis Truehill.  The deadly incident was the 100th homicide in Oakland so far this year.   Police confirmed they arrested 30-year-old Kahalil Attiba on Wednesday for the homicide, but did not provide any additional details on how he was taken into custody.The release issued by the department credited...
OAKLAND, CA

