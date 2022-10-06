Read full article on original website
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
California Woman Selling Novelty Gifts Gets Scammed on Zelle, Scammer Taunts her and Wells Fargo Denies her ClaimZack LoveSan Jose, CA
KSBW.com
Scandal at Monterey County Jail another hit to already beleaguered department
SALINAS, Calif. — A commander at the Monterey County Jail is on leave, suspected of receiving prescription drugs meant for inmates. Investigators say Commander Dustin Hedberg received the drugs from Christina Cruz Kaupp, a director at Wellpath. Wellpath is a company contracted to provide health care for inmates. Kaupp's clearance to enter the jail has now been pulled.
pajaronian.com
Man arrested for placing credit card readers in two counties
WATSONVILLE—Watsonville Police on Oct. 4 arrested a man who allegedly placed skimming devices on credit card readers inside convenience stores in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. George Cristea, 34, is facing several charges following an investigation involving several law enforcement agencies. The case began in Salinas, where officers were...
KSBW.com
Weekend party turns deadly, still no answers
SALINAS, Calif. — A memorial has been set up outside the house where one man was killed in a deadly shooting on Monday. Salinas police say they have no suspects. "The first time I heard that stuff here," a former neighbor visiting the block said. Investigators say a fight...
One man dead in San Jose hit-and-run
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose saw another traffic fatality early Saturday morning, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, police received calls about a collision that took place in the area of Senter and Story roads. Police say a man they believed to be homeless was […]
Salinas Police investigating deadly shooting at large party
Salinas Police are looking for a suspect or suspects involved in a shooting that left a male victim killed early Sunday morning. The post Salinas Police investigating deadly shooting at large party appeared first on KION546.
crimevoice.com
Boys and Girls Club Shooting……Suspect Arrested
Photos: Courtesy of Redwood City PD; (Cover) Evidence Collected. Originally Published By: Redwood City Police Department Facebook Page. “On August 19th 2022 a suspect fired multiple rounds from a handgun at Hoover Park. The intended victim was not struck. Multiple rounds struck the Boys and Girls Club building. This caused a lockdown of not only the Boys and Girls Club but Hoover Elementary School as well. No one was hurt during the attack.
Oakland PD seizes firearms, narcotics supply after house shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police seized a cache of firearms and narcotics after responding to a shooting inside a residence on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way where they located one victim with gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical […]
Mountain View police seek help finding man who groped woman at Walmart
MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Police in Mountain View are seeking the public's assistance identifying a man who repeatedly grabbed a woman inappropriately in a Walmart over the weekend.On Saturday, at around noon, Mountain View police dispatchers received a call about a woman who had been grabbed multiple times by an unknown man while she was shopping at the Walmart located on the 600 block of Showers Drive.Arriving officers spoke with the victim, who told them that while she and her family were looking at Halloween costumes, the man approached her and touched her inappropriately. The woman then went to a different...
santaclaranews.org
BREAKING: Santa Clara Police Chief Calls for District Attorney to Investigate Grand Jury Findings About 49er Five
Santa Clara Police Chief Pat Nikolai made an official request for Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen to Investigate the findings of the Civil Grand Jury Report, “Unsportsmanlike Conduct.” Wow. The report was officially released yesterday. It was leaked and appeared in media reports on Friday. The...
KSBW.com
Commitment 2022: Meet the candidates running for Monterey County Sheriff
SALINAS, Calif. — Voters will decide whether the next sheriff of Monterey County will be a department insider, Capt. Joe Moses, or an outsider, Marina Police Chief Tina Nieto. “Look, I'm a leader that gets things done. I have a three-decade track record of success after success when it...
Driver dies in fiery Santa Cruz mountains crash
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A driver was killed after crashing into multiple trees along Empire Grade in the Santa Cruz mountains and the vehicle burst into flames. The collision happened at 3 a.m. Sunday west of Felton, according to the California Highway Patrol. “For an unknown reason, the Toyota veered off the roadway, collided […]
Man arrested for narcotics, firearm during parole compliance check
MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Menlo Park on Friday arrested a man in connection with narcotics and firearm crimes following a parole compliance check. Artemio Sepulveda, 25, of Menlo Park, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a large capacity magazine, carrying a loaded handgun […]
everythingsouthcity.com
Missing Non Verbal Autistic Adult – San Carlos
SMC Alert – San Mateo County’s Alert System. Robert Cambell has been located safe and sound. Thank you to everyone who call 911 and reported his location. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing autistic adult in San Carlos.
KSBW.com
Hollister DUI driver who killed a woman, injured fiancé sentenced to prison
HOLLISTER, Calif. — --Video from previous coverage. The man who struck and killed a Hollister woman in June of 2021 was sentenced to jail on Thursday, the District Attorney's office reported. Sarah Villar, 32, was out for a walk on Father’s Day with her fiancé and their dog was...
Video: Burglary suspects roam San Francisco's Marina District looking for victims
SAN FRANCISCO -- Marina District resident John Carter first noticed his motorcycle went missing as he was leaving for work. So he took matters into his own hands, seeking out surveillance video from neighboring homes.The first sign of trouble appeared on a camera just after midnight last Wednesday, October 5. It showed someone wearing a motorcycle helmet riding an electric scooter on Divisadero across the street from his home. That person re-appears about 10 minutes later riding his stolen motorcycle. Shortly after that, an SUV pulls up and picks up the scooter, which was dumped after the first person hot-wired the motorcycle.Carter...
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a pedestrian accident on Saturday. The officials stated that one person was fatally struck on southbound Interstate [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Card skimmer suspect arrested in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): Watsonville PD arrested 34-year-old George Cristea on charges of placing skimming devices on credit card readers and possession of a stolen car on Tuesday morning. Cristea placed skimming devices inside convenience stores in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. According to Watsonville PD, the case originated in Salinas where Cristea placed skimming devices The post Card skimmer suspect arrested in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
losgatan.com
Woman pleads not guilty to hosting drunken parties for youth
The Los Gatos woman who stands accused of hosting alcohol-fueled parties for local high schoolers and facilitating sexual assault at the home she owned with tech executive Robert Amaral pleaded “not guilty” to all charges Monday in Santa Clara County Superior Court. Judge Johnny C. Gogo also approved...
Press Banner
SV High Students Arrested After Critically Injuring Homeless Man
Two students were arrested at Scotts Valley High School Monday by Scotts Valley Police Department officers, as part of a joint investigation with the Santa Cruz Police Department into the assault of a homeless man. The boys—a 16-year-old resident of Scotts Valley and a 14-year-old who lives in Santa Cruz—were...
Police arrest suspect in Oakland's 100th homicide of 2022
OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland on Friday confirmed the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting on Monday in the Cypress Village neighborhood.The shooting happened Monday, Oct. 3, shortly before 3 p.m. on the 1300 block of Kirkham Street near Wade Johnson Park. The victim was later identified as 60-year-old Oakland resident Louis Truehill. The deadly incident was the 100th homicide in Oakland so far this year. Police confirmed they arrested 30-year-old Kahalil Attiba on Wednesday for the homicide, but did not provide any additional details on how he was taken into custody.The release issued by the department credited...
