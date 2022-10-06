ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Putin 'miscalculated' Russia's ability to occupy Ukraine: Biden

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday he believes his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is a normally rational actor who badly misjudged his prospects of occupying Ukraine. In remarks released by CNN ahead of its broadcast of the interview later Tuesday, Biden said that while he believed Putin himself was rational, he had underestimated the ferocity of Ukrainian defiance.
POLITICS
AFP

Washington calls on allies to speed aid to Ukraine

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday called on American allies to accelerate financial disbursements to Ukraine. "We are calling on our partners and allies to join us by swiftly disbursing their existing commitments to Ukraine and by stepping up in doing more," Yellen said as she received her Ukrainian counterpart, Sergii Marchenko.
FOREIGN POLICY

