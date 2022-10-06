Read full article on original website
Putin 'miscalculated' Russia's ability to occupy Ukraine: Biden
US President Joe Biden said Tuesday he believes his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is a normally rational actor who badly misjudged his prospects of occupying Ukraine. In remarks released by CNN ahead of its broadcast of the interview later Tuesday, Biden said that while he believed Putin himself was rational, he had underestimated the ferocity of Ukrainian defiance.
Biden pledges additional help to Ukraine
As Russia continues with heavy attacks and bombardments on Ukraine, the White House is now pledging additional help.
Washington calls on allies to speed aid to Ukraine
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday called on American allies to accelerate financial disbursements to Ukraine. "We are calling on our partners and allies to join us by swiftly disbursing their existing commitments to Ukraine and by stepping up in doing more," Yellen said as she received her Ukrainian counterpart, Sergii Marchenko.
Perspective: The case against Dr. Oz
The Armenian genocide hangs over the hotly contested Pennsylvania Senate race between Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman
