Enterprise, AL

wtvy.com

Mom vows justice in son’s death as police hunt final suspect

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One year after apparent intruders killed a Dothan man, his mother vows to continue her pursuit of justice. “He was a good boy,” Lerwanna McClinden recalled of her 20-year-old son, Sincere Tyson. On October 9, 2021, Tyson attended his niece’s birthday party, then scrubbed a...
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

New information in the murder case of a Alabama businessman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan Police Department investigator believes a racial slur led to the murder of Robert Blount, a Dothan businessman who was found dead in his home on Labor Day weekend. During a recent preliminary hearing for the suspects, the DPD investigator, Morgan Owens, said Robert Blount reportedly used a racial slur […]
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan father admits he killed his newborn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man pleaded guilty this morning to killing his infant son and received a 20-year prison sentence. Rolando Castillo faced life in prison without parole had he been convicted of Capital Murder, the charge of which he had been accused before the plea agreement. Dothan police...
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

Shooting victim’s family at Alabama Wal-Mart speaks out

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers regarding their loved one being killed inside Enterprise Walmart Wednesday night. It’s been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family as this scene keeps popping up in their heads-when her brother-in-law was killed. “It’s a lot to […]
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Bonifay charged in fatal shooting

Local Boy Scout beautifies Daleville Memorial Gardens. Before he can reach the highest rank of an Eagle Scout, Zachary James must complete an extensive service project, and he’s chosen to revitalize the Daleville Memorial Gardens. Boy Scouts of America retire and replace flag at Memorial Garden. Updated: 9 hours...
DALEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Suspect charged in Bonifay murder case

BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Bonifay man already under state supervision is facing charges in relation to a mid-September murder. According to Bonifay Police on Monday, officers responded on September 17 to a shooting on West US Highway 90. A passerby discovered the victim, Jimmy Junior McCullous, with a gunshot would to the abdomen. McCullous was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
BONIFAY, FL
wtvy.com

NEWS 4 NOW: What's Trending?

DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

The Dothan Moonlighters

DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Family of man killed in Enterprise Walmart looking for more answers

ENTERPRISE, AL
niceville.com

Argument leads to gunfire, arrest: Crestview Police Department

CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Crestview man has been arrested after officers with the Crestview Police Department responded to multiple calls of shots being fired in the city, the agency has announced. According to the Crestview Police Department (CPD), Horace James Durden, 30, is charged with aggravated assault with a...
CRESTVIEW, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for October 7-9, 2022

Michael Moore, 51, Marianna, Florida: Burglary, harassment/stalking: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. James Williams, 56, Bascom, Florida: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Patrick Picardy, 47, Campbellton, Florida: Habitual driving while license suspended or revoked, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, failure to...
MARIANNA, FL
wtvy.com

Increased fire risk orders another Wiregrass area burn ban

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Mayor Neil Strickland of Hartford, Alabama confirms that a burn ban is in effect until further notice. According to Hartford Fire and Rescue, the burn ban will be in effect starting October 10, until Mayor Strickland and the Hartford Fire and Rescue determine sufficient rainfall has been received in order to lower the fire risk.
HARTFORD, AL
wdhn.com

Lawyer and mother speak on a suspect’s mental illness

Correction and clarification: While speaking of the alleged crimes at the suspect’s mother’s salon, an earlier version of this story that aired on television showed several businesses on Main Street in Samson. However, the mother’s salon was not located there. Those shops that were shown, including Sandy’s salon, were not near her salon and they had nothing to do with the business where the crimes allegedly occurred. WDHN apologizes and regrets the error.
SAMSON, AL
dothanpd.org

Couple Arrested for Chemical Endangerment of Children

On Thursday, 10/6/2022, Dothan Police Officers were made aware of possible illegal dug activity at a residence in the 1200 block of Southland Drive. Officers and investigators went to that residence where they detected a strong odor marijuana inside the residence. A search warrant was obtained and executed at the residence which led to the discovery of dug activity inside the residence. Two adults and five children reside at the residence.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Wiregrass rescue units honor the life of Don Parrish

COWARTS, Ala. (WDHN) — Sunday afternoon EMS, fire crews, and law enforcement from throughout the wiregrass did something very special to honor the life of a longtime community servant Don Parrish. Parrish suffered a medical emergency before the ambulance he was driving crashed and burned. Don Parrish passed away...
COWARTS, AL
wdhn.com

Possible murder in Ariton, CCSO

ARITON, Ala (WDHN)— An Ariton woman has been found dead in a home, the CCSO is looking into the case as a possible homicide. Melanie Amber Dorrill, 37, was found dead at a home in Ariton. On the afternoon of October 4, Coffee County Sheriff’s Officers responded to an...
ARITON, AL
wtvy.com

Local Boy Scout beautifies Daleville Memorial Gardens

A Bonifay man already under state supervision is facing charges in relation to a mid-September murder. Boy Scouts of America retire and replace flag at Memorial Garden. The Daleville Memorial Gardens is getting some much-needed upgrades, and it’s all thanks to Zachary James, the teen who chose to beautify the space for his Eagle Scout project.
DALEVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

The Full View: Dothan Double Murder

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Over four months, the double murder of a Dothan couple, which took place over two states, has shaken the community, brought multiple arrests and leaves one suspect on the run. See the timeline for a full list of events. Damien Bell and Shauna Terry were last seen...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Providence Christian @ Pike County | 2022 Week 7

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights from this Week 7 matchup as Providence Christian takes on Pike County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Legal Talk Tuesday: Employment and the Law

In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss employment and the law. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, AL

