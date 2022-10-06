ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

A judge called out Alex Jones' lawyer for 'highly improper' personal attacks against the Sandy Hook attorneys in his closing arguments

By Ashley Collman
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40eX60_0iOlmNMr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O8sOS_0iOlmNMr00
Judge Barbara Bellis addresses attorney Norm Pattis in Connecticut Superior Court on September 23, 2022.

Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool

  • Alex Jones' attorney, Norm Pattis, presented closing arguments in the Sandy Hook hoax case Thursday.
  • Pattis was reprimanded when he warned the jury that opposing counsel would "attack" him in their rebuttal.
  • Judge Barbara Bellis said she wouldn't tolerate personal attacks on attorneys in her courtroom.

The Connecticut judge in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook defamation case reprimanded the conspiracy theorist's lawyer on Thursday as he presented his closing arguments.

Jones is currently on trial for spreading a lie that the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, was staged by the government.

Jones has already lost the case by default, and the jury will decide how much he owes the plaintiffs — most of whom are parents whos children were killed in the massacre.

On Thursday, Jones' attorney, Norm Pattis, was called out by Judge Barbara Bellis when he told the jury that one of the plaintiffs' attorneys, Josh Koskoff, would attack him during his rebuttal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Nt1W_0iOlmNMr00
Norm Pattis is pictured on September 13, 2022.

H John Voorhees II/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool

"No lawyer in Connecticut or anywhere can walk into this courtroom and expect anything but scorn. And I will be attacked by Mr. Koskoff in his rebuttal to me. It will be 'Mr. Pattis that,' 'Mr. Pattis this,' all in an effort to gin you up, get you angry," Pattis said.

Soon after, Pattis was interrupted by Judge Bellis, who reprimanded him for singling out Koskoff.

"Please refrain from any further personal attacks or comments about the plaintiffs' lawyers or their law firm. It's highly improper. Let's move on. You talk about the plaintiffs, the plaintiffs' case. I don't want to hear it again," Bellis said.

After Pattis ended his closing arguments a few minutes later, Bellis brought up the moment again as she addressed the jury before they headed for lunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7VYG_0iOlmNMr00
Alex Jones addresses the media outside of his defamation damages trial in Waterbury, Connecticut, on September 21, 2022.

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

She said while she does "not like to interject" herself, she "will not tolerate any personal attacks on lawyers."

"Certainly the evidence can be commented on and arguments can be made but there will no personal attacks on Attorney Koskoff or Attorney Pattis or any lawyer in my courtroom. It's my job to control the proceedings ... and so I will continue to control the proceedings along those lines," Bellis said.

Drama has a way of finding its way into the courtroom anytime Alex Jones goes on trial.

During a similar trial in Texas in August, levied by the parents of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis, one of Jones' attorneys, F. Andino Reynal, was caught on the livestream flipping off Mark Bankston, an attorney for the plaintiffs.

While this played out while the judge was out of the courtroom, she addressed it the next day, saying, "Next time anyone wants to have an argument, you need to take it outside."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 31

Artful Dodger555
4d ago

This a hole needs to be under the jail but only after they take every dime he owns.

Reply(6)
45
Ernest Holman
4d ago

SMH sad how some of yall think what he did was OK, wow

Reply(2)
38
Laurie Roberge
3d ago

Norm Pattis chooses to represent the lowest of the low people in our state. A pattern, as I see it!

Reply
3
Related
Salon

“No one died”: Trump-backed Arizona Republican embraces Sandy Hook and 9/11 truthers

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Arizona Republicans have gone total MAGA with their 2022 midterms nominees, choosing far-right conspiracy theorists who include gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and secretary of state nominee Mark Finchem — both of whom are supported by former President Donald Trump, and both of whom have promoted the false and thoroughly debunked claim that the United States' 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. Finchem's MAGA supporters include not only Trump, but also, "War Room" host and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. And according to the Daily Beast's Sam Brodey, those MAGA Republicans are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the type of conspiracy theorists the Finchem campaign has been associating with.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Nikolas Cruz wants glamorous judge presiding over his death penalty trial removed after she lashed out at defense for resting their case early and branded them 'unprofessional'

Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz have requested the presiding judge be removed from his death penalty case after the judge labeled a decision made by the defense as 'unprofessional.'. Defense attorney Melisa McNeil abruptly rested the defense after notifying both Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer and the prosecution that the...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Sandy Hook, CT
City
Newtown, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Newtown, CT Government
Law & Crime

‘I’ve Already Ordered Snipers and a Bomb’: Texas Woman Allegedly Claiming to Be ‘Evelyn Salt’ Charged Over ‘Disjointed and Bizarre’ Voicemails Left for Judge Overseeing Mar-a-Lago Case

A Texas woman was recently arrested for allegedly making death threats against the judge overseeing the courtroom battle between former President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Justice over documents seized from Mar-a-Lago in early August. Tiffani Gish, a Houston-area resident, stands accused of one count each of influencing...
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz’s chilling reason for ending Parkland shooting as he says he targeted victims over ‘nasty look’

Nikolas Cruz has revealed that the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School only came to an end because he “couldn’t find anyone to kill” as he claimed that he “showed mercy” to some of his victims.Disturbing video footage was played in Broward County Court on Monday, showing the 24-year-old mass murderer’s interviews with forensic psychiatrist Dr Charles Scott in March 2022.In the footage, Cruz is seen calmly detailing how he murdered 17 students and staff at the high school as well as his detailed preparations in the lead-up to the Valentine’s Day 2018 attack.Cruz claimed that he...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.

Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Lawyers#Politics Courts#Politics State
The Independent

Father at centre of Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook hoax lies tells trial he felt like he ‘failed’ his slain daughter

The grieving father at the centre of Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook hoax lies has revealed how the far-right conspiracy theorist left him feeling like he “failed” his murdered daughter.Robbie Parker returned to the witness stand on Thursday to testify in Mr Jones’ defamation trial, as jurors weigh how much he must pay to the families of victims of the 2012 mass shooting for the harassment they suffered because of his lies.Choking back tears, he told jurors how he believed he was “failing” six-year-old Emilie’s memory as Mr Jones lies continued to spread lies about her.“I already felt like I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Business Insider

Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump will go quiet this week to avoid the appearance of influencing the election. But indictments can come as early as December, per report

Trump and his associates are being probed for attempts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results. Fulton County DA Fani Willis previously said people could face prison sentences for the allegations. The DA's team is preparing to make moves after Election Day, CNN reported. Developments in Georgia's special grand jury probe...
GEORGIA STATE
Insider

Insider

624K+
Followers
34K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy