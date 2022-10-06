Read full article on original website
phoenixmag.com
September 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings
This new spot at Christown Spectrum Mall has all your favorite Asian dishes to go or dine in. 1818 W. Montebello Ave., Phoenix, bambooasiankitchenaz.com. A popular Phoenix restaurant sets up shop at Epicenter, featuring a modern take on Southeast Asian cuisine and drinks. 3150 E. Ray Rd., Gilbert, 480-500 6464,...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Whimsical Women’s & Home Decor Brand LoveShackFancy Opens First Scottsdale Store
The vintage-inspired clothing brand LoveShackFancy is bringing its romantic flair to the desert with its first Arizona retail location at Scottsdale Quarter. Now open, the 1200-square-foot shop welcomes customers with LoveShackFancy’s signature greeting of an abundance of whimsical flowers all over the exterior as well as a new addition of two glow signs out front.
santansun.com
D’Vine Gourmet owners open a boutique event venue
D’Vine Gourmet retail shop in downtown Chandler is a mecca for many things — fancy food and wine, desert-themed gifts, homemade candy and snacks, gift baskets and more — and now it also boasts a boutique event space around the corner at 96 W. Boston St. called Chandler Pops!
fabulousarizona.com
Fabulous People: Christine Lewandowski
Christine Lewandowski is the founder of Scottsdale-based Xtension Envy – The Hair Extension Salon, which launched five years ago and is now franchising. “We are the first membership model for hair extensions in the country.” Learn about Christine Lewandowski…. Hometown: Wisconsin. Favorite ways to spend your free...
gilbertsunnews.com
Gilbert man excited about 2-day Italian festival
Last November, the Italian Association of Arizona longed to attract Italophiles to its Pizza and Wine Festival as COVID-19 was slowing. “We didn’t know what to expect,” said Frank Guzzo, the association’s executive director and a Gilbert resident. “We wanted to test the waters with the Pizza...
Tickets for ‘ZooLights’ at the Phoenix Zoo are now on sale
Millions of lights will illuminate Phoenix Zoo this winter and tickets for its ‘ZooLights’ are now on sale! Here’s what you need to know about ticket prices, special dates to save and more.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Arizona
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
fabulousarizona.com
Family-Friendly Arizona Halloween Events
Seeking some seasonal fun for both kids and kids at heart? These family-friendly Arizona Halloween events are brimming with treats, tricks and plenty of spooky (OK, maybe not-so-spooky) surprises for tots to teens. Oct. 15: Creepy Candy Crawl at Desert Ridge Marketplace. Children and families are invited to don their...
AZFamily
Hiker rescued by Firebird helicopter on Gateway Loop trail in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued Sunday afternoon by Scottsdale and Phoenix fire officials off of the Gateway Loop trail. The Scottsdale fire department says the 48-year-old began developing symptoms of heat exhaustion around 1.5 miles from the trailhead when she called 911 for help. During the rescue, the woman told fire officials that she’d been on the trail for around five hours.
Unique Pizza Spots You Need to Try in Phoenix, Arizona
Some of the best pizza in Arizona is located right in Phoenix, and we want to take you through our favorite pizza places.(Creative Commons/powerplantop) If you're looking for some delicious pizza in Phoenix, Arizona, look no further! We've put together a list of the four best pizza places in the area that you need to check out. From deep dish to wood-fired to classic slice joints, there's something for everyone on this list!
Raising Cane’s Announces Six-Unit Expansion Through Spring 2023
Last month, the chicken sandwich slingers celebrated their 11-year anniversary in the greater Phoenix region, with no signs of slowing down.
Phoenix New Times
These 3 Arizona Breweries Won Medals at The Great American Beer Festival
The Great American Beer Festival, a multi-day event held annually in Denver, Colorado, has crowned its winners for 2022. Thousands of breweries from all over the country entered their brews in categories ranging from lagers to stouts. This year, three Arizona breweries brought home medals, including two golds and a...
KTAR.com
With steel structure done, Phoenix’s Global Ambassador hotel on track for 2023 debut
PHOENIX — A five-story luxury hotel in Phoenix finished construction of its steel structure with roof placement last week ahead of the building’s late 2023 opening. The Global Ambassador is located at The Grove on the corner of 44th Street and Camelback Road in Arcadia, a mixed-use development that also houses the Phoenix Suns and Mercury training facility, office spaces and luxury residences.
azbigmedia.com
7 best affordable areas to live in Metro Phoenix
One of the hardest things to know when you’re moving to a new city is finding out which neighborhoods are the most affordable. Whether you live in the area or are new to Phoenix, we make it easy for you to get a sense of some of the best neighborhoods — and most affordable areas to live in Phoenix — that are both growing in demand and are safe for raising a family, too.
momcollective.com
3 Family Day Trips Around Phoenix
Are you looking for a little family escape from Phoenix over a weekend but don’t want to go too far? Or maybe you want a special day trip to be the highlight of school break or one of those random days off? Here are three family day trips around Phoenix for you to explore this fall!
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
10-Year Home Price Evolution in Arizona Breaks Records
The housing market has seen many ups and downs over the past decade and now, as inflation and low mortgage rates begin to rise, homebuyers and renters are once again in a tough spot. Although home prices are increasing across the board, prices have jumped in some markets much more...
AZFamily
Valley restaurant owner closes all 9 of his eateries on Sundays
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a challenging two and a half years, one Valley restaurateur is making a big change to the way he operates his business, one that gives his employees more time at home but means less money coming in. “Closing on Sundays is going to sting, but...
phoenixmag.com
5 Concerts to Check Out This Week (October 10-16)
Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley, and this week features performers who can be best described as… intense. After two decades of moving from small clubs to shaking arenas, it’s only a matter of time until the “Howlin’ for You” duo makes it to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Whether they deserve that status is a matter of your taste, but you can see one of Patrick Carney’s drum sets on display next time you visit the Cleveland attraction. 7 p.m., $34.50-$539, Ak-Chin Pavillon, 2121 N. 83rd Ave., Phoenix, 602-254-7200, livenation.com.
oucampus.org
8055 E. Thomas Road Unit F202
GREAT SCOTTSDALE LOCATION! - Minutes from ASU, Tempe Market Place, and Old Town Scottsdale. This meticulously maintained condo boast of vaulted ceilings, granite kitchen countertops, laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups, updated bathroom and ceiling fans throughout! New interior paint throughout and updated fixtures. Close proximity to the swimming pool/spa, tennis courts, and clubhouse. Walking distance to public transit, shopping, and parks.
AZFamily
Baby overdoses on fentanyl in Phoenix apartment
Pediatrician Dr. Gary Kirkilas says more babies and kids are getting their hands on fentanyl. Detective describes how he got "Zombie Hunter's" DNA during trial. Detective Clark Schwartzkopf met with Bryan Patrick Miller at a Chili's, and took his silverware and glass to be analyzed. Dog loses leg after being...
