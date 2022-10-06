Guide to the Arts: Your go-to directory for South Florida’s cultural venues and organizations

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jennifer Boehm, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 5 days ago
Bonnet House Museum & Gardens in Fort Lauderdale. Mike Stocker / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

As part of our Arts Guide, which published in PRIME Magazine on Oct. 2, we wanted to provide a directory of South Florida venues and cultural organizations.

VENUES IN PALM BEACH COUNTY

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens

253 Barcelona Road, West Palm Beach; 561-832-5328; ansg.org

Armory Art Center

811 Park Place, West Palm Beach; 561-832-1776; armoryart.org

Arts Garage

94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach; 561-450-6357; artsgarage.org

Boca Black Box Center for the Arts

8221 Glades Road, Suite 10, Boca Raton; 561-483-9036; bocablackbox.com

Boca Raton Museum of Art

501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; 561-392-2500; bocamuseum.org

Boca Stage At The Sol Theatre

3333 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton; 561-447-8829; bocastage.org

Canyon Amphitheater

Canyon District Park, 8802 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach; 561-966-7043; pbcparks.com

Countess de Hoernle Theatre at Spanish River Community High School

5100 Jog Road, Boca Raton; 561-241-2286; spanishrivertheater.org/countess-de-hoernle-theatre

Delray Beach Playhouse

950 NW Ninth St., Delray Beach; 561-272-1281; delraybeachplayhouse.com

Florida Atlantic University

777 Glades Road, Boca Raton. 561-297-6124, fauevents.com

Marleen Forkas Studio One Theatre; The Lifelong Learning Barry & Florence Friedberg Auditorium; FAU Theatre Lab; University Theatre

Henry Morrison Flagler Museum

1 Whitehall Way, Palm Beach; 561-655-2833; flaglermuseum.us

iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883; ithinkfi.org/community/amphitheatre

Kings Point Theatre

7000 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; 561-499-3335; boxoffice.kingspointdelray.com

Lake Worth Playhouse

713 Lake Ave., Lake Worth Beach; 561-586-6410; lakeworthplayhouse.org

Levis JCC Phyllis & Harvey Sandler Center

21050 95th Ave. S., Boca Raton; 561-558-2520; levisjcc.org/culture

Lynn University

3601 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton; 561-237-9000; events.lynn.edu

Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall; Keith C. and Elaine Johnson World Performing Arts Center

Maltz Jupiter Theatre

1001 E. Indiantown Road, Jupiter; 561-575-2223; jupitertheatre.org

Meyer Amphitheatre

104 Datura St., West Palm Beach; 561-822-1515; wpbparks.com/meyer-amphitheatre

Mizner Park Amphitheater

590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; 561-393-7890; myboca.us

Mizner Park Cultural Center

201 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; 844-672-2849; miznerparkculturalcenter.com

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach; 561-495-0233; morikami.org

Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County

531 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach; 561-233-1757; mounts.org

Norton Museum of Art

1450 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach; 561-832-5196; norton.org

Page Family Center for Performing Arts at The King’s Academy

8401 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach; 888-718-4253; tkafinearts.net/theatre-home.html

Palm Beach Dramaworks

201 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561-514-4042; palmbeachdramaworks.org

Palm Beach Photographic Centre

415 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561-253-2600; fotofusion.org

Palm Beach State College

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-832-7469; kravis.org

Rosemary Square

700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach; rosemarysquarewpb.com

Seabreeze Amphitheater

Carlin Park, 750 S. State Road A1A, Jupiter; 561-966-7043; pbcparks.com

Spady Cultural Heritage Museum

170 NW Fifth Ave., Delray Beach; 561-279-8883; spadymarketplace.org

Stonzek Studio at Lake Worth Playhouse

713 Lake Ave., Lake Worth Beach; 561-296-9382; lakeworthplayhouse.org/indie_films

Sunset Cove Amphitheater

Burt Aaronson South County Regional Park, 20405 Amphitheater Circle; Boca Raton; 561-966-7043; discover.pbcgov.org

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum

71 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton; 561-395-6766; bocahistory.org

The Society of the Four Arts

100 Four Arts Plaza, Palm Beach; 561-655-7226; fourarts.org

The Wick Theatre & Costume Museum

7901 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton; 561-995-2333; thewick.org

Willow Theatre at Sugar Sand Park

300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton; 561-347-3948; WillowTheatre.org

VENUES IN BROWARD COUNTY

Ali Cultural Arts Center

353 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Pompano Beach; 954-786-7877; pompanobeacharts.org/ali

Art and Culture Center/Hollywood

1650 Harrison St., Hollywood; 954-921-3274; artandculturecenter.org

Art Gallery 21

600 NE 21st Court, Wilton Manors; 954-225-5488; artgallery21.org

ArtServe

1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-8190; artserve.org

Bailey Contemporary Arts Center

41 NE First St., Pompano Beach; 954-786-7879; baileyarts.org

Bonnet House Museum & Gardens

900 N. Birch Road, Fort Lauderdale; 954-563-5393; bonnethouse.org

Broward Art Guild

3280 NE 32nd St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-537-3370; browardartguild.org

Broward Center For The Performing Arts

201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org

Broward College

  • Fine Arts Theatre, Central Campus, 3501 SW Davie Road, Building 4, Davie; broward.edu
  • The Rosemary Duffy Larson Gallery, Central Campus, 3501 SW Davie Road, Building 6, Davie; 954-201-6984; browardvpa.com
  • The Fine Arts Exhibition Space, North Campus, 1000 Coconut Creek Blvd., Coconut Creek; 954-201-2600; browardvpa.com
  • The South Gallery, South Campus, Building 69, 7200 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines; 954-201-8986; browardvpa.com
  • Performing and Cultural Arts Theatre (PCAT), South Campus, Building 68B, 7200 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines; 954-201-8800; facebook.com/TheatreBrowardCollege

Charles F. Dodge City Center

601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines; 954-392-9480; charlesfdodgecitycenter.com

Coral Springs Center for the Arts

2855 Coral Springs Drive, Coral Springs; 954-344-5990; thecentercs.com

Coral Springs Museum of Art

2855 Coral Springs Drive, Coral Springs; 954-340-5000; coralspringsmuseum.org

Culture Room

3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; cultureroom.net

Empire Stage

1140 N. Flagler Drive, Fort Lauderdale; 954-678-1496; empirestage.com

FLA LIVE Arena

1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise; 954-835-7000; flalivearena.com

Flamingo Gardens

3750 S. Flamingo Road, Davie; 954-473-2955; flamingogardens.org

Girls’ Club Warehouse

723 NE Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-828-9151; girlsclubcollection.org

Hard Rock Live

1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 866-502-7529; myhrl.com

Herb Skolnick Community Center

800 SW 36th Ave., Pompano Beach; 954-786-4590; parks.pompanobeachfl.gov/facilities

Historic Stranahan House Museum

335 SE Sixth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-524-4736; stranahanhouse.org

History Fort Lauderdale

219 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-463-4431; historyfortlauderdale.org

Island City Stage

2304 N. Dixie Highway, Wilton Manors; 954-928-9800; islandcitystage.org

Lauderhill Performing Arts Center

Central Broward Regional Park, 3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill; 954-777-2055; lpacfl.com

Museum of Discovery and Science

401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-467-6637; mods.org

Nova Southeastern University

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale

1 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-5500; nsuartmuseum.org

Pompano Beach Amphitheater

1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach; 954-786-4111; pompanobeacharts.org/amp

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach; 954-545-7800; ccpompano.org

Revolution Live

100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek; 954-977-6700; casinococo.com

Stonewall National Museum & Archives

1300 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-763-8565; stonewall-museum.org

Studio 18 Art Complex

1101 Poinciana Drive, Pembroke Pines; 954-961-6067; ppines.com/285/Studio-18-Art-Complex

Sunrise Civic Center Theatre & Art Gallery

10610 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise; 954-747-4646; sunrisefl.gov

Susan B. Katz Theater of the Performing Arts

17195 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines; 954-437-4884; pptopa.com

The Frank C. Otis Art Gallery

Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines; 954-392-9420; thefrankgallery.org

The Parker

707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; parkerplayhouse.com

Township Center for Performing Arts

2424 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek; 954-970-0606; townshipcoconutcreek.com/theater-info

Wiener Museum of Decorative Arts (WMODA)

481 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach; 954-376-6690; wmoda.com

VENUES IN MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

Actors’ Playhouse at The Miracle Theatre

280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-444-9293; actorsplayhouse.org

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County

1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

3385 NE 188th St., Aventura; 877-311-7469; aventuracenter.org

Bakehouse Art Complex

561 NW 32nd St., Miami; 305-576-2828; bacfl.org

Colony Theatre

1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; 305-674-1040; colony.org

Coral Gables Museum

285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-603-8067; coralgablesmuseum.org

FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

301 N. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550

FTX Arena

601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; ftxarena.com

GableStage at Biltmore

1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 305-445-1119; gablestage.org

HistoryMiami Museum

101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org

James L. Knight Center

400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-416-5970; jlkc.com

Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU

301 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5044; jmof.fiu.edu

Koubek Center at Miami Dade College

2705 SW Third St., Miami; 305-237-7750; koubekcenter.org

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; northbeachbandshell.com

Miami-Dade County Auditorium

2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-547-5414; miamidadecountyauditorium.org

Miami Theater Center

9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; 305-751-9550; mtcmiami.org

Museum of Art and Design at Miami Dade College

Freedom Tower, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-237-7700; moadmdc.org

Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) North Miami

770 NE 125th St., North Miami; 305-893-6211; mocanomi.org

Olympia Arts Miami

153 E. Flagler St., No. 1030, Miami; 305-209-1233‬‬; olympiaarts.miami

Oolite Arts

924 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; 305-674-8278; oolitearts.org

Overtown Performing Arts Center

1074 NW Third Ave., Miami; 305-679-6800; overtownpac.co

Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum, FIU

Modesto Maidique Campus, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; 305-348-2890; frost.fiu.edu

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-434-9600; frostscience.org

Pérez Art Museum Miami

1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org

Sandrell Rivers Theater

6103 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 305-284-8800; sandrellriverstheater.com

Shepard & Ruth K. Broad Performing Arts Center at Barry University

11300 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; 305-899-3000

South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center

10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay; 786-573-5300; smdcac.org

Teatro 8

2173 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-541-4841; teatro8.com

The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater

1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com

The Wolfsonian-FIU

1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1001; wolfsonian.org

University of Miami

YoungArts

2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 800-970-2787; youngarts.org

ORGANIZATIONS IN SOUTH FLORIDA

Art

ArtSouth: 305-662-1423; artsouthmiami.org

Art Synergy: 786-521-1199; artsynergy.org

Edge Zones: 305-303-8852; edgezones.org

Funding Arts Broward: 954-353-7673; fundingartsbroward.org

Gold Coast Watercolor Society: goldcoastwatercolorsociety.com

Locust Projects: 305-576-8570; locustprojects.org

South Florida Jewelry Arts Guild: sfjag.org

Wellington Art Society: 561-252-4426; wellingtonartsociety.org

Dance

Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida: 305-947-3998; artsballettheatre.org

Ballet Palm Beach: 561-630-8235; balletpalmbeach.org

Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami: 786-747-1877; cubanclassicalballetofmiami.org

Dance NOW! Miami: 305-975-8489; dancenowmiami.org

Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami: dimensionsdancemia.com

Karen Peterson & Dancers: 305-298-5879; karenpetersondancers.org

Miami City Ballet: 305-929-7010; miamicityballet.org

Miami Youth Ballet: 305-256-3700; miamiyouthballet.com

South Florida Ballet Theater and Dance: 954-929-4601; southfloridaballettheater.com

Music

Boynton Beach Gold Coast Band: goldcoastband.org

Broward Symphony Orchestra: browardsymphony.com

Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach: 561-379-6773; cmspb.org

Chopin Foundation of the United States: 305-868-0624; chopin.org

Florida Grand Opera: 800-741-1010; fgo.org

Florida Intergenerational Orchestra: 561-922-3134; flioa.org

Florida Youth Orchestra: 954-558-3227; floridayouthorchestra.org

Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida: 954-763-2266; gmcsf.org

Gold Coast Jazz Society: 954-524-0805; goldcoastjazz.org

Master Chorale of South Florida: 954-641-2653; masterchoraleofsouthflorida.org

Masterworks Chorus of the Palm Beaches: masterworkspb.org

New World Symphony: 305-673-3330; nws.edu

Palm Beach Opera: 561-833-7888; pbopera.org

Palm Beach Symphony: 561-281-0145; palmbeachsymphony.org

Seraphic Fire: 305-285-9060; seraphicfire.org

South Florida Jubilee Chorus: 954-678-4223; southfloridajubilee.org

South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble: 954-667-9228; pridewindensemble.org

South Florida Symphony Orchestra: 954-522-8445; southfloridasymphony.org

Symphonic Band of the Palm Beaches: 561-832-3115; symphonicband.org

Symphony of the Americas: 954-335-7002; sota.org

The Symphonia: 561-376-3848; thesymphonia.org

Theater

Actors Community Theatre of Davie: 954-327-3941; actofdavie.org

City Theatre Miami: 305-755-9401; citytheatre.com

Curtain Call Playhouse: 954-784-0768; curtaincallplayhouse.com

Florida Children’s Theatre: 954-763-6882; flct.org

Inside Out Theatre Co.: 954-249-1380; insideouttheatre.org

Miami New Drama: 305-674-1040; miaminewdrama.org

MNM Theatre Co.: 561-725-7025; mnmtheatre.org

Pigs Do Fly Productions: 954-678-1496; pigsdoflyproductions.com

Slow Burn Theatre Co.: 954-323-7884; slowburntheatre.org

The King’s Academy Theatre Co.: 561-686-4244; tkafinearts.net

Thinking Cap Theatre: 954-610-7263; thinkingcaptheatre.org

Zoetic Stage: zoeticstage.org

Visual & Performing Arts

Arts 4 All: 954-237-6021; theartsforall.org

Comments / 0

 

45-story luxury condo tower would rise above Las Olas

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. A 45-story luxury ...
Guide to the arts: 10 best theater, dance & stand-up comedy shows this season in South Florida

As part of our Arts Guide, which published in PRIME Magazine on Oct. 2 , entertainment writer Rod Stafford Hagwood offered his “Critic’s Picks” for the best in this season’s theater, dance and comedy performances. Keep looking for special Arts Guide stories posted at SunSentinel.com every day this week. ‘Six’ Oct. 11-23, at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Fort Lauderdale. Tickets ...
False reports: South Florida high schools locked down after ‘swatting’ shooter calls as Parkland trial closing arguments begin

Multiple high schools went into lockdown in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties Tuesday morning as police responded to calls of active shooters at the same time as the closing arguments for the trial of the confessed Parkland school shooter got underway. Police have determined the calls to be false alarms, but have not said whether there might be any connection between the calls and ...
Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
The Best Option for University of Miami’s Own Stadium: Sunset Place

Outside observers of the U are OBSESSED with Miami’s lack of on-campus stadium. And it sure is inconvenient for students to make the 20 mile, 40 minutes without traffic, drive to Hard Rock Stadium. But would a stadium close to the main Coral Gables campus really fill the large swaths of empty seats we see on TV?
Delray Beach is moving forward with a shipping container plaza on Atlantic Avenue. Check out photos of the new project.

Delray Beach’s “out-of-the-box” plan to drastically transform a barren lot along Atlantic Avenue into a lively destination plaza comprised of shipping containers could soon become a reality. City officials gave the green light on moving forward with the project, which would result in a new outdoor venue with restaurants, shops, a park, a play area for kids and a stage for musical events. CPZ ...
King tides bring more street flooding to parts of South Florida

Some parts of South Florida dealt with flooded roadways Monday with king tide season well underway. And the buildup of flood waters is likely to keep happening on and off during the next two months. Stretches of road in Fort Lauderdale by Oakland Park Boulevard saw flooding, with water pouring onto the street from the Intracoastal Waterway. Fort Lauderdale saw a projected high tide of about ...
Caridad Center promotes kidney health during Hispanic Heritage Month

During Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated until Oct. 15, officials and health experts want to send an important message to the Hispanic community: Take care of your kidneys. Caridad Center in association with the National Kidney Foundation and Florida International University want to promote kidney health among Hispanics through a campaign with help of the members of the community. ...
Broward libraries just got rid of late fees. And they’re eliminating any unpaid late fines, too.

Hundreds of thousands of book borrowers can finally say goodbye to library late fees in Broward. Broward County libraries will no longer charge a daily late fee for books that are overdue, providing welcome relief to many cardholders in the county. Book borrowers will not be fined if they end up returning a book past its due date, however, they will be responsible for paying for books that are ...
When’s Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana opening at Plantation Walk?

Not one customer has ordered a slice at South Florida’s new Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, but the beloved New Haven icon has already fired up hundreds of char-blistered pies ahead of its Oct. 24 debut at Plantation Walk. The reason? The owners of Frank Pepe want its apizza (pronounced “ah-beets”) in Plantation to taste exactly like the original pies on New Haven’s Wooster Street, where its ...
Two dead in single-car crash in Coconut Creek

Two people were killed in a single-car crash on Lyons Road early Sunday, police said. The crash happened about 5:12 a.m. in the 7300 block of Lyons Road, forcing authorities to close the road between the 7300 block and Hillsboro Boulevard, Coconut Creek police said. Scotty Leamon, Coconut Creek public safety information officer, said the vehicle, a Toyota Highlander, crashed into a tree. The ...
‘True warrior’ — Akheem Mesidor living up to his potential early in his Hurricanes career

After an excellent first game with Miami, Akheem Mesidor had to watch the second from the bench. A foot injury sidelined him for the Hurricanes’ win over Southern Miss on Sept. 10, but he returned in time for Miami’s trip to Texas A&M. Although UM has struggled in the three games since Mesidor returned, the third-year defensive lineman has excelled. “He has been banged up, he’s been healthy, ...
Man convicted of stabbing local musician at Fishtales bar in 2011 dies in state prison

Brian Edward Krebs, convicted of second-degree murder in the April 2011 stabbing death of a man at a Fort Lauderdale bar, has died in state prison. Six years ago, a jury found Krebs guilty of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon after he stabbed local drummer and music promoter Jimmy Pagano in the throat at the Fishtales bar and grill early on the morning of Sunday, April 17, 2011. ...
‘Systematic massacre.’ Prosecution holds nothing back from jury in Parkland closing arguments

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Some of the descriptions in this article may be disturbing to some readers. Please use discretion. What he did was cold. Calculated. Purposeful, prosecutors said. He is brain damaged, broken and mentally ill, defense lawyers said. Before a packed courtroom filled with the families of 17 ...
Brown says the Florida Gators made a big move for him on Saturday

Next weekend is setting up to be a big weekend of visits when the Florida Gators take on LSU but on Saturday several prospects watched the Gators beat Missouri. Linebacker Jayvant Brown (6-0, 220, Fort Lauderdale, FL. St. Thomas Aquinas) was on campus and enjoyed meeting Billy Napier and his staff and seeing the new things on campus.
After Ian, spare no effort to protect every vote | Editorial

For those coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian’s floodwaters, the statewide election on Nov. 8 may seem remote and unimportant. But it matters more than ever. First, a critical deadline. Everyone not registered to vote or who needs to update their registration must do so by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to safeguard their right to cast a ballot in November. Residents can register online at ...
After a botched search for facilities chief, School Board members raise leadership concerns

Broward schools will start over to find a leader for its troubled school construction program after board members described a search as an embarrassing failure. Two School Board members even hinted that they may even want to go further and take action against Superintendent Vickie Cartwright for failing to correct issues that they say have lingered for years. School Board members were ...
State panel will review bid-tampering allegation against ex-Broward transit official

A state ethics commission has found there is probable cause to pursue an investigation into the actions of a former Broward County employee, a year after the county’s ethics czar urged the commission to take action. Last September, the Broward Office of the Inspector General contended that James “Jim” Fourcade, Broward Transit’s former director of maintenance, and Fraser Tool and Gauge, a ...
Broward schools chief is deemed ‘effective’ leader amid tumult from grand jury report

Vickie Cartwright is doing a satisfactory job leading the Broward school district during a time of turmoil, School Board members say. In her first evaluation since being hired as the permanent superintendent in February, board members rated Cartwright as “effective,” the second-highest of four possible scores. The interim evaluation — which is scheduled to be approved Tuesday by the School Board ...
