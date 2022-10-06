ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Family and colleagues of Dr. Thomas Meixner remember his life, contributions

By Denelle Confair, Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
Dr. Thomas Meixner, 52-year-old hydrology professor, was killed on Wednesday, Oct. 5 on the University of Arizona campus. He was Department Head and a Professor of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.

Meixner once described his work as "making the world better through biochemistry." His family and friends say he was trying to save the world's most precious resource-- water.

The family of Dr. Meixner has shared the following statement with KGUN 9:

There are no words. We can try to put it into writing, but there will never be words to describe this crushing loss. Thomas Meixner was an incredible son, brother, husband, father, uncle, colleague and friend. He loved his family, friends, coworkers, the University of Arizona and the greater Tucson community. He always focused on helping others in all he did. The loss of Tom has left a giant emptiness in our hearts.

He was a great man, a deeply faith-filled and devoted husband and father. He was passionate about Hydrology, and one of the last acts he performed on this earth was to teach a class. He described his work as “making the world better through biogeochemistry,” but to us, he was trying to save the world’s most precious resource.

He recently retweeted the following quote, “Hope is not optimism, which expects things to turn out well, but something rooted in the conviction that there is good worth working for.” Tom certainly lived this. He will be forever loved and missed by so many who knew him.

He graduated from the University of Arizona in 1999 with a Ph.D. in Hydrology.

Colleagues in his field have also shared memories of Dr. Meixner, condolences and memories of his contributions to the science of Hydrology.

Officials at the University of Arizona and members of the Tucson community have also shared public condolences.

"My sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim of today's tragic shooting at the University of Arizona. Our community is grieving."

~ Mayor Regina Romero

Wednesday’s tragic killing of Professor Thomas Meixner at the University of Arizona is a deep wound to the Tucson community.  It is a special suffering for our Catholic family as he, along with his dear wife and sons, have always been active and beloved members of our Catholic Church. I ask for prayer for the gentle repose of the soul of Dr. Meixner but also for his wife and sons, his extended family, friends, colleagues and students.  May they come to know consolation and healing from the pain of this great loss.

I also will be praying for an end to the gun violence that plagues our nation.  My great hope is that we will see renewed legislative efforts to curtail the superabundance of deadly firearms which leads to so much suffering and death.

~ Statement from Bishop J. Weisenburger, the Diocese of Tucson

