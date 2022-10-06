Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City police identify man killed in Plaza Inn homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that left a 41-year-old man dead on Monday. Police responded to the Plaza Inn shortly before 9 a.m. after getting reports of gunshots. Police found Kentrell Kindred dead when they arrived on the scene. No arrests have been...
Oklahoma City man accused of punching kids caught smoking marijuana in his car
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was arrested for child abuse over the weekend. According to a police report, Donald Davis caught two kids smoking marijuana in his car on Saturday. He allegedly punched both kids multiple times, including in the back of the head and in...
Person of interest identified in Yukon shooting
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH — A person of interest has been identified in a shooting in Yukon that left one person injured on Monday night. Officials say the shooting happened near the 4200 block of Abigale Drive. Police believe the person of interest is no longer in the area. Reports...
OKCPD investigating deadly shooting at Plaza Inn in SE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred earlier on Monday morning. OKCPD was called out to Plaza Inn at the I-35 access road near SE 29th around 9:30 a.m. after people reported hearing gunshots. Upon arrival to Plaza Inn, police...
Ex-payroll administrator at Del City church pleads guilty to embezzling more than $450K
DEL CITY (KOKH) — A former payroll administrator at St. Paul Apostle Catholic Church pleaded guilty to a two-count indictment charging her with wire fraud and a false tax return, U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester announced on Friday. Darla Bralley served as the payroll administrator for the Del City...
Oklahoma City ordinance aims to strengthen enforcement of street takeovers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new municipal ordinance goes into effect this month that aims to strengthen enforcement of street takeovers. Oklahoma City police said street takeover participants shut down roads and then perform illegal activities. The updated ordinance allows vehicles found to be in violation to be impounded...
Two parents arrested in Canton for allegedly withholding food and hitting their kids
CANTON, Okla. (KOKH) — The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into a child abuse allegation. Investigators and deputies were contacted by medical professionals and were told that a family living in Canton had children that were possibly being neglected and abused. An investigation was launched into the allegations immediately.
SILVER ALERT: OHP, OKCPD looking for missing 73-year-old woman with dementia
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 73-year-old woman. Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert on behalf of Oklahoma City police for Linda Staley. Staley was last seen on Oct. 10 around 7 p.m. in the 8000 block of Sleepy Meadows Dr....
Oklahoma City changing sign code to improve city's appearance
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Officials are trying to improve Oklahoma City's appearance tonight, with a planned update to the city's sign code, that would help remove some eyesores. Old and rundown signs could soon be gone with the city's first significant update to the sign code in over a...
OKC 2022 Resident Survey reveals State setting standard for services
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The results from the 2022 resident survey are in and show that the city of Oklahoma City ranked higher than the national average in most areas when compared to other cities of the same size. The survey, conducted by surveyor ETC Institute, showed that OKC...
Study finds that Oklahoma City is the 2nd best large metro to find a starter home
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study from Construction Coverage finds that Oklahoma City is one of the best cities in the country to find a starter home in 2022. Construction Coverage looked at large metro areas in the United States and ranked Oklahoma City second best for starter homes. Only Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania was ranked higher.
Cabinet Outlet OKC
With the widest selection and variety of cabinets and countertops in Oklahoma City, Cabinet Outlet has the solutions to meet EVERY budget. Whether you're doing a simple remodel on a budget, a rental property update, or a brand new, elegant dream kitchen, They've got you covered.
Raising Oklahoma: Kids and Good Nutrition
Good nutrition is so important when it comes to kids, but getting them to eat balanced isn't always easy. Jaylyn Ivison with Rainbow Fleet Resource and Referral shares what kids should be eating for strong bodies and minds. She also shares some meal ideas as well as ways to work around a picky eater.
Cushing competing with site in Texas to land a $5.56 billion refinery
CUSHING, Okla. (KOKH) — Cushing is competing with a site in Victoria County, Texas to be chosen as the location of a $5.56 billion refinery. Prairie Energy Partners is working to finalize the location of the facility, which would create 1,200 temporary jobs during construction and 423 permanent jobs.
Julius Jones Coalition petitions Gov. Stitt to end death penalty in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A group of people against the death penalty is petitioning the governor to put an end to the practice. Members of the Julius Jones Coalition came together at the Capitol on Monday to make the case that the death penalty is racially discriminatory, does not deter crime, and is evil. And they're pushing for an end to it as executions ramp up in Oklahoma.
Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
New twice-a-day bus service coming to Edmond-OKC following council vote
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The City of Edmond has voted to fund a temporary solution to allow a twice-a-day bus route from Edmond to Oklahoma City. The Council says they will search for $50,000 to fund the new service. Edmond will also add routes 5 and 6 starting in January.
Oklahoma City nonprofit working to end period poverty holds its first fundraiser
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A local nonprofit that provides menstrual products to women in need held its first fundraising event Sunday to fight period poverty in Oklahoma. Period OKC had their fundraiser at Skydance Brewing Company on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. The event included a silent auction as well...
Oklahoma State Fair brings in 900,000 visitors, $103M to Oklahoma City economy
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Fair was a smashing success last month. Fair officials said the 11-day event brought in approximately 900,000 visitors, including about 25 percent who came from out of town for the event. Fair officials credited several attractions like Disney on Ice, a Ninja...
Metro celebrates healthy living at 3rd Annual VegFest
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Residents across the metro came together to celebrate healthy living and eating in Oklahoma City on Saturday. The Vegan Society hosted the third annual VegFest to promote healthy living by embracing a plant-based lifestyle. The festival was filled with vegan food trucks, nutrition experts and other...
