ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police identify man killed in Plaza Inn homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that left a 41-year-old man dead on Monday. Police responded to the Plaza Inn shortly before 9 a.m. after getting reports of gunshots. Police found Kentrell Kindred dead when they arrived on the scene. No arrests have been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Person of interest identified in Yukon shooting

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH — A person of interest has been identified in a shooting in Yukon that left one person injured on Monday night. Officials say the shooting happened near the 4200 block of Abigale Drive. Police believe the person of interest is no longer in the area. Reports...
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD investigating deadly shooting at Plaza Inn in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred earlier on Monday morning. OKCPD was called out to Plaza Inn at the I-35 access road near SE 29th around 9:30 a.m. after people reported hearing gunshots. Upon arrival to Plaza Inn, police...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
okcfox.com

Two parents arrested in Canton for allegedly withholding food and hitting their kids

CANTON, Okla. (KOKH) — The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into a child abuse allegation. Investigators and deputies were contacted by medical professionals and were told that a family living in Canton had children that were possibly being neglected and abused. An investigation was launched into the allegations immediately.
CANTON, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Knight
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City changing sign code to improve city's appearance

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Officials are trying to improve Oklahoma City's appearance tonight, with a planned update to the city's sign code, that would help remove some eyesores. Old and rundown signs could soon be gone with the city's first significant update to the sign code in over a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Cabinet Outlet OKC

With the widest selection and variety of cabinets and countertops in Oklahoma City, Cabinet Outlet has the solutions to meet EVERY budget. Whether you're doing a simple remodel on a budget, a rental property update, or a brand new, elegant dream kitchen, They've got you covered.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostitution#City Police#Undercover Operation
okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Kids and Good Nutrition

Good nutrition is so important when it comes to kids, but getting them to eat balanced isn't always easy. Jaylyn Ivison with Rainbow Fleet Resource and Referral shares what kids should be eating for strong bodies and minds. She also shares some meal ideas as well as ways to work around a picky eater.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Cushing competing with site in Texas to land a $5.56 billion refinery

CUSHING, Okla. (KOKH) — Cushing is competing with a site in Victoria County, Texas to be chosen as the location of a $5.56 billion refinery. Prairie Energy Partners is working to finalize the location of the facility, which would create 1,200 temporary jobs during construction and 423 permanent jobs.
CUSHING, OK
okcfox.com

Julius Jones Coalition petitions Gov. Stitt to end death penalty in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A group of people against the death penalty is petitioning the governor to put an end to the practice. Members of the Julius Jones Coalition came together at the Capitol on Monday to make the case that the death penalty is racially discriminatory, does not deter crime, and is evil. And they're pushing for an end to it as executions ramp up in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
okcfox.com

Metro celebrates healthy living at 3rd Annual VegFest

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Residents across the metro came together to celebrate healthy living and eating in Oklahoma City on Saturday. The Vegan Society hosted the third annual VegFest to promote healthy living by embracing a plant-based lifestyle. The festival was filled with vegan food trucks, nutrition experts and other...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy