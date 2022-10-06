ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About BlackRock

Analysts have provided the following ratings for BlackRock BLK within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, BlackRock has an average price target of $743.0 with a high of $860.00 and a low of $585.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Peering Into Darden Restaurants's Recent Short Interest

Darden Restaurants's DRI short percent of float has fallen 9.16% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.35 million shares sold short, which is 5.65% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Investor#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Wynn Resorts Wynn
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share

Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Tesla Shows Signs Of An Imminent Bounce: Here's What To Watch

Tesla Inc. TSLA was trading flat in the premarket Tuesday after forming a long-legged doji candlestick on Monday, which indicated a bounce may be in the horizon. The stock has suffered eight bearish red candlesticks in a row, plunging over 21% since opening the trading day on Sept. 29. On...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Looking At Relmada Therapeutics's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Relmada Therapeutics RLMD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Splunk's Observability Platform Likely To Add Value, Analyst Says

Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski initiates coverage on Splunk Inc SPLK with an Overweight rating and a price target of $95. He believes Splunk has the best overall observability platform in the market. He also observed it as deeply entrenched with many large enterprise customers, enabling long-term durable growth and profitability.
MARKETS
Benzinga

With Meaningful Upside, This Cancer Stock Earns Analyst Upgrade

BMO Capital Markets upgraded Seagen Inc SGEN from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $178 from $177, saying the core business is undervalued. BMO forecasts SGEN's commercial portfolio to deliver $1.6 billion in product sales in 2022, relatively in line with consensus, and estimates sales of ~$5.3 billion in 2026, above the consensus of ~$4.9 billion.
MARKETS
Benzinga

3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%

Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Netflix Shares Are Falling

Netflix Inc NFLX shares are trading lower by 6.56% to $214.90 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several companies in the broader communications, media and...
TV & VIDEOS
Benzinga

Visa Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Visa. Looking at options history for Visa V we detected 19 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Templeton Global Income Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Templeton Global Income GIM. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 3.02 cents per share. On Friday, Templeton Global Income will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 3.02 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
97K+
Followers
172K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy