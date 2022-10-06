Read full article on original website
A Congressman Just Sold JPMorgan Stock Ahead Of Earnings: See Two Dividend Stocks He Is Also Trading
Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) has served as the U.S. Representative for Oregon's 3rd congressional district since 1996. As of September 2022, Blumenauer has disclosed that he has made seven trades. The congressman tends to trade Intel Corp. INTC which he has recently disclosed selling shares of, and Northwest Natural Holdings...
Executive Departure Not A Worry At Zscaler As Products 'Sizzle,' Analyst Says With 'Strong Buy' Rating On The Stock
Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Strong Buy on Zscaler, Inc ZS with a $210 price target. His pre-QP call with ZS offered an upbeat outlook. Despite macro conditions, ZS has not seen any erosion in its business. However, it assumes a more constrained/possibly recessionary environment in its FY23 guide.
With Meaningful Upside, This Cancer Stock Earns Analyst Upgrade
BMO Capital Markets upgraded Seagen Inc SGEN from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $178 from $177, saying the core business is undervalued. BMO forecasts SGEN's commercial portfolio to deliver $1.6 billion in product sales in 2022, relatively in line with consensus, and estimates sales of ~$5.3 billion in 2026, above the consensus of ~$4.9 billion.
Party Is 'Over' For These Chip Stocks, Citi Analyst Says In Their "Top Call"
Citi analyst Atif Malik cut estimates and price targets on cloud data-centric semis Nvidia Corp NVDA and Marvell Technology, Inc MRVL. He maintained a Buy on Nvidia and reduced the price target to $210 from $248. He also maintained a Buy on Marvell and slashed the price target to $71...
Snap's 2023 and 2024 Ad Revenue Growth Rates Likely To Go Down Due To Tough Environment, Analyst Says While Slashing Targets By 25%
Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju lowered the price target on Snap Inc SNAP to $22 from $29 and reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares ahead of quarterly results. His recent checks point to improving digital ad trends for Q3 versus Q2. Although many of the verticals where Snap has...
Here's Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group, Sundial Growers And Tilray Shares Are Falling
Shares of cannabis companies, including Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB, Canopy Growth Corp CGC, Cronos Group Inc CRON, Sundial Growers Inc SNDL and Tilray Inc TLRY, are trading lower amid profit taking after the sector gained last week following comments from President Biden on marijuana reform. The statement, issued last week...
3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share
Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
Paul Tudor Jones Correctly Predicted The 1987 Stock Market Crash: Here's What The Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Says Is Coming Next
Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones sees continued weakness ahead as the U.S. economy heads for recession. What Happened: Jones, founder and chief investment officer of Tudor Investment, warned the U.S. economy is headed for a recession if it's not already in the midst of one Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."
Tesla Bull Says Stock Weakness Presents Opportunity Not Seen Since March 2020 — More Pressure Ahead If These 2 Issues Not Addressed
Tesla stock may continue to languish in the near term before taking off, says Gary Black. The stock is available at bargain and those accumulating it can profit big when medium-term catalysts materialize, he adds. Tesla Inc.’s TSLA third-quarter delivery shortfall early in October raised concerns about demand that led...
Stellantis Targets Circular Economy Business Unit To Achieve €2B In Revenues By 2030
Stellantis NV STLA has put forward a plan for its Circular Economy Business Unit to achieve more than €2 billion in revenues by 2030. The Circular Economy business unit is one of the seven accretive business units announced in the Dare Forward 2030 plan. It operates based on the...
Expect A Bitcoin Rally Soon, Crypto Analyst Kaleo Predicts: 'Markup Will Catch Everyone Off Guard'
Despite the ongoing bear market for Bitcoin BTC/USD, cryptocurrency analyst Kaleo has predicted that the apex cryptocurrency will smash through its current resistance level in December. What Happened: Kaleo expects Bitcoin to take a step toward a higher accumulation range, topping out at $25,000, followed by a larger breakout. The...
US Semiconductor Analyst Sees Analog Party Over, Cuts Estimates
Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI with a Neutral rating and reduced the price target from $190 to $150. Danely maintained Microchip Technology Inc MCHP with a Neutral and slashed the price target from $72 to $62. His checks indicate the pushouts and cancellations that hit Analog...
Analyst Ratings for Intuitive Surgical
Within the last quarter, Intuitive Surgical ISRG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Intuitive Surgical. The company has an average price target of $251.46 with a high of $294.00 and a low of $205.00.
Where Helios Technologies Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Helios Technologies HLIO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Helios Technologies has an average price target of $76.75 with a high of $91.00 and a low of $71.00.
Expert Ratings for GoodRx Holdings
GoodRx Holdings GDRX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 11 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for GoodRx Holdings. The company has an average price target of $10.41 with a high of $13.00 and a low of $6.50.
Why FlexShopper Stock Is Surging After Hours
FlexShopper Inc FPAY shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company announced an exclusive long-term marketing relationship with Liberty Tax. FlexShopper will now be able to offer its consumer loans in Liberty Tax locations across the United States. Liberty Tax has 2,700 locations in the United States and Canada. FlexShopper will also market other financing alternatives, including lease to own and complementary financing products, in the same locations.
Analyst Ratings for Sealed Air
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Sealed Air within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Sealed Air has an average price target of $63.78 with a high of $75.00 and a low of $56.00.
Where e.l.f. Beauty Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for e.l.f. Beauty ELF within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, e.l.f. Beauty has an average price target of $42.8 with a high of $50.00 and a low of $35.00.
Analyzing Stryker's Short Interest
Stryker's SYK short percent of float has risen 25.0% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.49 million shares sold short, which is 1.85% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Where Zoom Video Comms Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Zoom Video Comms ZM has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 19 analysts have an average price target of $108.37 versus the current price of Zoom Video Comms at $73.75, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
