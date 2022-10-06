ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

With Meaningful Upside, This Cancer Stock Earns Analyst Upgrade

BMO Capital Markets upgraded Seagen Inc SGEN from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $178 from $177, saying the core business is undervalued. BMO forecasts SGEN's commercial portfolio to deliver $1.6 billion in product sales in 2022, relatively in line with consensus, and estimates sales of ~$5.3 billion in 2026, above the consensus of ~$4.9 billion.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Mizuho#Baba#Gmv#Iphone 14#Cmr#Yoy#Ebita#Party Congress#Ant Group
Benzinga

3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share

Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
Benzinga

US Semiconductor Analyst Sees Analog Party Over, Cuts Estimates

Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI with a Neutral rating and reduced the price target from $190 to $150. Danely maintained Microchip Technology Inc MCHP with a Neutral and slashed the price target from $72 to $62. His checks indicate the pushouts and cancellations that hit Analog...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Intuitive Surgical

Within the last quarter, Intuitive Surgical ISRG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Intuitive Surgical. The company has an average price target of $251.46 with a high of $294.00 and a low of $205.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Where Helios Technologies Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Helios Technologies HLIO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Helios Technologies has an average price target of $76.75 with a high of $91.00 and a low of $71.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for GoodRx Holdings

GoodRx Holdings GDRX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 11 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for GoodRx Holdings. The company has an average price target of $10.41 with a high of $13.00 and a low of $6.50.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why FlexShopper Stock Is Surging After Hours

FlexShopper Inc FPAY shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company announced an exclusive long-term marketing relationship with Liberty Tax. FlexShopper will now be able to offer its consumer loans in Liberty Tax locations across the United States. Liberty Tax has 2,700 locations in the United States and Canada. FlexShopper will also market other financing alternatives, including lease to own and complementary financing products, in the same locations.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Sealed Air

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Sealed Air within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Sealed Air has an average price target of $63.78 with a high of $75.00 and a low of $56.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where e.l.f. Beauty Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for e.l.f. Beauty ELF within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, e.l.f. Beauty has an average price target of $42.8 with a high of $50.00 and a low of $35.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyzing Stryker's Short Interest

Stryker's SYK short percent of float has risen 25.0% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.49 million shares sold short, which is 1.85% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Zoom Video Comms Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Zoom Video Comms ZM has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 19 analysts have an average price target of $108.37 versus the current price of Zoom Video Comms at $73.75, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
97K+
Followers
172K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy