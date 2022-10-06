Read full article on original website
Related
therecord-online.com
Agreement guaranteeing admission and up to $28,000 in scholarships signed between local school districts and CommonwealthU
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield, together as Commonwealth University and 20 school districts in central Pennsylvania, have signed an agreement guaranteeing admission, eligibility for merit-based scholarships, and on-campus housing at any of its locations. The signing was marked Tuesday at the Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center at the Lock Haven campus.
therecord-online.com
CCEP Operating Board Welcomes Bill Garbrick and Marci Orndorf as New Chair, Vice Chair
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Economic Partnership’s Operating Board Monday morning officially welcomed a new board chairman and elected a vice chair. Bill Garbrick, center, representing First Quality, moves from vice chair to the new board chair, replacing Jim Russo, left, who recently completed his two-year term as chairman. Marci Orndorf, at right, representing the Wayne Township Landfill, was elected to the vice chair position. Both Garbrick and Orndorf will serve a two-year term of office.
therecord-online.com
Emily Marie Caris
Emily Marie Caris, 48, of Mill Hall, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at her home. Born August 2, 1974 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late Robert W. Hoy and Glenda. Meyer Hoy who survives in Mill Hall. Emily was a 1992 graduate of Bald Eagle...
therecord-online.com
Rockview state police probing two scams with a loss of $9,700
BELLEFONTE, PA – Rockview state police on Sunday released information on two recent scams in the Bald Eagle valley area of Centre County. The loss was $8,000, police said, when an elderly Port Matilda area woman was scammed out of $8,000. The victim, age 84, lived at Wagner Lane, Huston Township. She told police she had been contacted by phone last Thursday morning, the caller posing as the woman’s nephew and seeking bail money. She then got a call by another unknown individual posing as her nephew’s attorney. He instructed the woman to hand the cash to a privately coordinated courier who would be stopping by her house later Thursday to pick up the money.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therecord-online.com
Ronald A. “Ronnie” Grimm
Ronald A. “Ronnie” Grimm, 81, of Castanea passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at UPMC Haven. Born March 12, 1941 in Mill Hall, he was a son of the late Ardell and Elizabeth Beightol Grimm. Ronnie was a 1959 graduate of Lock Haven High School. He served in...
therecord-online.com
Probert, Lowery compete in PIAA District IV singles tournament
WILLIAMSPORT, PA- Bucktail has entered the postseason phase of their amazing 2022 season. The Lady Bucks finished 16-1, but on Saturday in Williamsport it was the singles tournament that would take center stage. Bucktail’s Kayla Probert and Alexis Lowery would square off with the very best singles players in District...
therecord-online.com
Driver unhurt in Lock Haven rollover crash
LOCK HAVEN, PA – City police on Monday released details on a city hill district one-car crash Friday afternoon. Police said the accident occurred in the 900 block of Bellefonte Avenue when the driver of a 2022 Nissan Pathfinder fell asleep; the vehicle hit a rock wall causing it to rover over. Police said the driver escaped injury and was cited with careless driving.
therecord-online.com
CM boys’ soccer falls 2-0 to Jersey Shore
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Coming off last Friday’s 3-0 win over Mifflin County, the Central Mountain boys’ soccer team was hoping to build some momentum in a Senior Night contest with downriver rival Jersey Shore Monday night. But the visiting Bulldogs had other ideas, netting two second half goals to go home with a hard-earned 2-0 win.
Comments / 0