Ellicottville, NY

96.1 The Breeze

Friday Will Be A Party Day In Western New York

There is one thing that people in Western New York love to do any day of the week, and time of the year. That is good or throw a good party. Now, this Friday is going to be a big party day in Western New York. It has nothing to do with the Buffalo Bills, or a snow day it has to do with the official drink of Dyngus Day.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Amazon Looking To Hire Over 600 In Western New York

The holiday shopping season is right around the corner and will more people will be shopping online, Amazon is looking to fill hundreds of openings here in Western New York. Earlier this year, Amazon completed the building of a massive warehouse and shipping facility in Hamburg off route 5 and now they are looking to fill that space will plenty of employees. They are also looking for employees at their other facilities in Tonawanda and Lancaster as well.
HAMBURG, NY
jamestowngazette.com

Reducing Jamestown’s Deer Population

Whenever you have a problem to solve, it’s a good idea to know where the problem is. Many people think Jamestown has too many deer in its city limits. That’s true, but the city is not actually where the main problem is. Some have voiced concerns about the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY avoids national spike in gas prices

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.69, which is down 3 cents from the...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Sports Bar Opening Soon in South Buffalo

While Buffalo isn't a city where it will be confused with the high-class dining of New York City, Los Angeles or Chicago, one thing it does do better than anyone else are bars and amazing bar food. After all, the city is known best for chicken wings; with beef on...
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Shop 80+ Small Businesses Under One Roof at Buffalo Gift Emporium’s New Location

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Here in Western New York, our small business scene is the real deal. From independent artisans who sell beautifully handcrafted creations at festivals and events to all of the adorable brick-and-mortar storefronts that line our streets, all of our small businesses are incredibly special and unique in their own ways.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major Change For Goodwills in New York

This is huge for Goodwill in New York State! The busiest time of the year for Goodwill has to be October for the Halloween season and December around the holiday season. Goodwill has started an online shopping website. It is pretty interesting. The goods that are donated and given to Goodwill are sorted and then posted on their website. You can shop through all of their categories. Even getting as specific as going to the clothes category and then picking RETRO, CLASSIC, DRESSES, etc. The difference is that each item is up for a bid. Usually, the timeframe is only a couple of days, but if you are the highest bidder then you win the item.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Open Letter: Stop Doing This At BJs Gas Station

Nowadays with inflation and the rising price of gas more and more people are trying to find deals and the lowest prices around. One of those deals is the price of a gallon of gas that BJ members get when they fill up at a BJs gas station. But the problem is the layout of the station and how some people don't know how to handle it.
BUFFALO, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

Calling All Squirrels!

OLEAN - What is a SQUIRREL SELFIE? The definition of a selfie is a photograph that one has taken of oneself, typically one taken with a smartphone or webcam and shared via social media. Instead of sharing via social media, please share your selfie with Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce.
OLEAN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Jailed Following Alleged Burglary In The City Of Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 35-year-old man is behind bars following an alleged burglary in the City of Dunkirk. Dallas Morris was arrested by officers with Dunkirk Police, who responded to a suspicious person call in the 500 block of Washington Avenue last Friday. Morris was taken...
DUNKIRK, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

Tri-County Arts Council Exhibit

OLEAN - Crocodiles sprawled on braided rugs; woodpeckers perched on a rocking chair - these disparate images may seem like surprising pairings. However, to visual artist Carla Stetson, they represent an integral relationship: the interface of nature and the human realm. This theme can be seen in her piece, “Mesmerized,” which received “Best in Show” - the top honor at the 2021 Southern Tier Biennial. As part of this honor, Stetson will have her own solo show in the Peg Bothner Gallery at the Tri-County Arts Council. Her show, “Knots, Webs, and Entanglements” will feature approximately 15 original works that she created over the past two years. An opening reception and meet-and-greet with Stetson was held on Saturday, October 1.
OLEAN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Boat Crash Last Night in Buffalo, New York is Odd

What the heck happened here? Erie County Sheriffs Department, Lake Erie Towing, Buffalo Police & Buffalo Fire were all involved in a rescue at the Erie Basin Marina recently. Check out the picture below. If you missed it, the accident really happened on Tuesday night. The distress call was made...
BUFFALO, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

ellicottvilleNOW

Ellicottville, NY
ABOUT

ellicottvilleNOW is a locally owned & operated, community and tourism-driven newspaper promoting current news and events/activities in Ellicottville, NY and surrounding areas. ellicottvilleNOW is published every other Thursday, year-round, and is available for FREE in print and online at www.ellicottvilleNOW.com. Published by DesignPerks of Ellicottville, ellicottvilleNOW is supported solely by its advertisers and boasts attractive content and professional layout. With over 20 years of experience in the Ellicottville newspaper industry and backed by a team of experienced journalists and graphic designers, we maintain a passion to provide residents and visitors with an all-inclusive news source that is both informative and entertaining, greatly enhancing the paper’s desirability and our clients’ branding.

 https://www.ellicottvillenow.com/

