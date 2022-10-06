Read full article on original website
Related
Prince William jokes he and Kate Middleton put on the 'worst production' as radio hosts
Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, took on the role of radio hosts while advocating for World Mental Health Day.
msn.com
Sarah Ferguson gives an update on Queen Elizabeth’s beloved corgis
Two of Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis have found a new home. In an interview with U.K. newspaper The Telegraph published on Oct. 5, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, spoke about adopting two of the late monarch’s dogs named Muick (pronounced “Mick”) and Sandy. The duchess...
Comments / 0