Gonzaga Bulletin
Unable to capitalize on first-set win, Zags lose 3-1 to Portland
On Saturday, the Gonzaga University volleyball team (4-13, 0-6 WCC) lost 3-1 (25-18, 23-25, 15-25, 19-25) to the Portland Pilots (9-8, 2-4 WCC) in the Martin Centre. GU entered the match in search of their first conference win against a Portland team reeling from three straight defeats in conference play.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Kraziness in the Kennel showcases Zags new and old
The Gonzaga Bulldogs men’s basketball team kicked off their season at Kraziness in the Kennel Saturday afternoon. In only the second fully in-person Kraziness since 2020, Zag fans were eager as ever to get a first look at the 2022-23 iteration of the Bulldogs. Students jumped in tandem to the bass-heavy music 30 minutes before the players were introduced.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Climate Change Forum brings local politics and climate issues to GU
On Oct. 5th, Gonzaga University hosted the fourth annual Spokane Candidates Climate Change Forum in the Cataldo Globe Room. There were two segments, the first for Legislative District races and the second for Spokane County Commissioner. Of the eight legislative candidates that were invited, four either did not respond or...
