The Gonzaga Bulldogs men’s basketball team kicked off their season at Kraziness in the Kennel Saturday afternoon. In only the second fully in-person Kraziness since 2020, Zag fans were eager as ever to get a first look at the 2022-23 iteration of the Bulldogs. Students jumped in tandem to the bass-heavy music 30 minutes before the players were introduced.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO