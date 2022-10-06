ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 94

Alta Harris
4d ago

not sure democrats are the fix. look at all the Democrat states that are totally in chaos. Don't think Stott is a good governor but don't like the democrats way either!

Reply(1)
11
Guest816
4d ago

Of course this administration doesn't recognize it. Could you imagine the political backlash, not to mention criminal implications if they did.

Reply
6
who cares
3d ago

Ok Stitt then round up all the illegals you allowed in this state and deport them, certain cities have unofficially claimed themselves sanctuary cities so clean those cities up, naming tulsa Enid okc and all your smaller towns like Hennessy and Dover. Clean them out of illegals

Reply(1)
5
News On 6

Poll Results Show Oklahoma Senate Races Growing Closer

A new poll indicates who Oklahomans are leaning toward in next month's general election. In the race for U.S. Senate, Republican incumbent Sen. James Lankford leads opponents with nearly 52% in News 9's poll, while Democrat challenger Madison Horn has 40%. Third-party candidates make up less than 2%, while another...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Polls offer a different picture of Oklahoma's race for Governor

With Oklahoma’s election for governor a month away, polls are showing varying pictures of what the results could be. One internal poll shows a comfortable lead for incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt. Another, shows an edge for his Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister. And a third nonpartisan poll shows a lead for Hofmeister as well.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
State
Oklahoma State
KRMG

Five tribal leaders endorse Hofmeister for Oklahoma governor

Leaders of the five largest tribes in Oklahoma announced Monday they will endorse State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister for Oklahoma governor. In a press release, the leaders of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee, and Seminole Nations cited Hofmeister’s “respect for tribal sovereignty and her commitment to work with the state’s nearly 40 federally recognized tribes for the betterment of all Oklahomans.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

Oklahoma Lawmakers Let Stitt Vetoes Stand on Three Pandemic Relief Bills

Oklahoma lawmakers will let Gov. Kevin Stitt’s vetoes of three pandemic relief bills stand and will wait until February to take care of any funding for approved projects, legislative leaders said Monday. House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said any possible veto overrides would have to include inflation relief, including...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Joe Biden
news9.com

Candidate Joy Hofmeister Holds Campaign Event At Tulsa Bar

Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is holding a campaign event in Tulsa. Hofmeister set up at Bar 473 Saturday evening, giving Tulsans a chance to meet her, talk about her campaign, and get a yard sign. A News On 6 Sooner Poll shows Hofmeister is leading Governor Kevin Stitt by nearly...
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes calls on Oklahoma Legislature to repeal HB 1775

The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes, which consists of the Cherokee, Choctaw, Seminole, Chickasaw and Muscogee nations, passed a resolution during their quarterly meeting that calls upon the Oklahoma legislature to immediately repeal House Bill 1775 — the so-called "critical race theory" bill that they say is leading to fear and confusion among teachers in the state.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Inter-Tribal Council condemns Oklahoma's anti-CRT law

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes is asking the State of Oklahoma to repeal its law banning critical race theory in schools. House Bill 1775 has been fiercely controversial ever since it was signed into law in 2021. Representatives from the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee (Creek), and Seminole tribes are the latest groups to condemn it.
OKLAHOMA STATE
#Election State#Illegal Immigrants#Politics Governor#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Whitehouse#Republican#Americans#Oklahomans#The White House#The American Governors
city-sentinel.com

Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Shelley Zumwalt to serve as executive director of Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation

Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt this week appointed Shelley Zumwalt to serve as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation (ODTR). Prior to this appointment Zumwalt served as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission since May of 2020. “Shelley is smart, hardworking...
OKLAHOMA STATE
readfrontier.org

As Oklahoma faced COVID-19 spikes, state used $30 million to relocate lab

As COVID-19 cases were spiking to some of their highest levels yet, state officials used at least $30 million in federal pandemic relief funds to cover payroll costs at the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The shuffling of funds freed up millions in unrestricted agency money to relocate a lab that performs vital public health testing.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
kgou.org

Oklahoma farmers and ranchers will soon see additional drought relief money from the state

Oklahoma’s current drought is the worst the state has experienced in at least 10 years, and the dry, hot weather conditions are especially hitting farmers and ranchers hard. The bone-dry weather continues to make it difficult to grow hay, and it hasn’t helped pastures grow for cattle to graze on. A lack of rain and rising feed costs have also pushed some livestock producers to make some tough decisions, like feeding winter hay supply early.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pdjnews.com

Legislature allocates $250 million from PREP fund to fuel economic development throughout rural Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Legislature has approved a slate of bills entailing a major investment in workforce and economic development throughout the state funding infrastructure improvements at industrial parks, aeronautics facilities, and the state fairgrounds as well as to increase Oklahoma’s presence with international trading partners. During the 2022 legislative session, $250 million was allocated to…
OKLAHOMA STATE

