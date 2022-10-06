ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Progressive Rail Roading

CSX, Novelis break ground on new aluminum recycling plant

CSX representatives last week attended the groundbreaking for Novelis Inc.'s $2.5 billion low-carbon aluminum recycling and rolling plant now under construction in Bay Minette, Alabama. CSX will provide rail service for the plant, the first fully integrated aluminum mill built in the United States in 40 years, CSX officials said...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Looking ahead following Carnival Ecstasy’s departure

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Post pandemic cruise travel excitement -- coupled with the announcement the Ecstasy’s days were numbered in the Port City has kept travel advisors like Andrea Miller with “Sea It All Travel” busy. “Plus you add that sense of urgency if I’m ever going...
MOBILE, AL
Mobile, AL
Business
City
Mobile, AL
Local
Alabama Business
utv44.com

Former Prichard Water workers claim utility is not paying retirement

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — After 20 years working at Prichard Water, Louis Lofton says he had to quit in 2018 due to health problems. He says the manager told him he couldn't collect his retirement, even though he'd been making contributions toward it. A November 2016 paycheck he provided shows the utility deducted $1,464 that year through November for retirement. Lofton says retirement deductions were made the entire time he worked at the utility.
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire at Summer Place Apartments in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a close call for families at a Mobile apartment complex before dawn Sunday. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a fire early Sunday morning at Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road. The blaze broke out just after 1:30 Sunday morning. It appears the fire was concentrated on the second floor of […]
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Prices remain high as Baldwin real estate market slows

Sales down 10.7%, revenues 22.9% compared to 2021 numbers. Robertsdale, Ala. – (OBA) – As prices remain high, Baldwin County real estate exhibits signs of stabilizing from the wild 2021 market. Baldwin REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service (MLS) reports countywide year-over-year decreases of 10.7 percent in total sales revenue and 22.9 percent in total properties sold.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
NewsBreak
Economy
utv44.com

Homeless camp causing concern in Crestview subdivision

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For a few months now, we've been reporting on the influx of homeless camps in Mobile. We've told you about camps behind the Lowes in Tillman's Corner, and at I-65 near Government Boulevard. Now residents in the Crestview subdivision say a homeless camp has formed...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire reported in Bel Air mall parking lot

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a busy morning for first responders in Mobile. Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a call for a vehicle fire in the parking lot at the Shoppes at Bel Air just before 6 am. A call came in reporting a vehicle fire in the parking lot near Belk’s. One […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Cremated remains of 13 people reportedly found in auctioned Alabama storage unit; state investigating

Alabama officials are waiting for complaints to be filed after the cremated remains of 13 people were reportedly found in a Mobile storage unit. According to WKRG TV reports, a woman from Baldwin County purchased the contents of a storage unit at auction in Mobile only to discover the cremated remains of 13 people in the unit, with cremation dates ranging from 1992 to 2019.
AL.com

Mobile to say farewell to Carnival – for now

Mobile will participate in a celebration Monday with Carnival Cruise Line ahead of the final voyage of the Ecstasy cruise ship – and maybe the last cruise voyage from the port for at least a year. The city will have banners flying, and the Azalea Trail Maids will be...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Hurricane Julia Makes Landfall in Nicaragua

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Hurricane Julia made landfall along the coast of Nicaragua early Sunday morning around 2:15 local time as a category 1 hurricane with max winds of 85 mph. Life threatening flooding conditions and mudslides will be possible with the heavy rainfall from this storm. It will continue to weaken as it moves further inland and interacts with the mountainous terrain of Central America. As of 7 AM Sunday morning, Julia remains at category 1 hurricane status with some slight weakening with max winds of 75 mph.

