Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
4 Great Seafood Restaurants in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of EngineersDoug StewartTheodore, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
utv44.com
Derelict, stolen boats in Baldwin County leads to new AL vessel titling bill
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Derelict and stolen boats have been a growing problem on the Alabama Gulf Coast, and for the first time, new boat owners will be required to purchase a title for their vessel. Currently, all it takes to buy a boat in Alabama is proof...
Progressive Rail Roading
CSX, Novelis break ground on new aluminum recycling plant
CSX representatives last week attended the groundbreaking for Novelis Inc.'s $2.5 billion low-carbon aluminum recycling and rolling plant now under construction in Bay Minette, Alabama. CSX will provide rail service for the plant, the first fully integrated aluminum mill built in the United States in 40 years, CSX officials said...
WALA-TV FOX10
Looking ahead following Carnival Ecstasy’s departure
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Post pandemic cruise travel excitement -- coupled with the announcement the Ecstasy’s days were numbered in the Port City has kept travel advisors like Andrea Miller with “Sea It All Travel” busy. “Plus you add that sense of urgency if I’m ever going...
Why are flags flying at half-staff on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
Former Gulf Breeze church youth director sentenced to prison
A former church youth director is going to prison after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.
WALA-TV FOX10
Prosecutors: Accused Gulf Coast Walmart arson plotters earned money through fraud, shoplifting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Five people charged with plotting to set fires to Walmart stores along the Gulf Coast engaged in “sophisticated shoplifting schemes” and financial fraud to pay their living expenses in Lillian, according to new allegations in federal court. The U.S. Attorney’s Office made the allegations...
utv44.com
Former Prichard Water workers claim utility is not paying retirement
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — After 20 years working at Prichard Water, Louis Lofton says he had to quit in 2018 due to health problems. He says the manager told him he couldn't collect his retirement, even though he'd been making contributions toward it. A November 2016 paycheck he provided shows the utility deducted $1,464 that year through November for retirement. Lofton says retirement deductions were made the entire time he worked at the utility.
Plans in the works for refurbishing old Frith's Bait Shop property
Short-term rentals, retail space and mobile vendor court in plans. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – A new, fresh look is coming to an iconic corner in Gulf Shores in an innovative approach merging the old with the new at the former Frith’s Bait Shop location. Frith’s...
Fire at Key West Lounge in West Mobile
A massive fire breaks out at a business on Airport Boulevard in West Mobile.
Fire at Summer Place Apartments in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a close call for families at a Mobile apartment complex before dawn Sunday. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a fire early Sunday morning at Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road. The blaze broke out just after 1:30 Sunday morning. It appears the fire was concentrated on the second floor of […]
utv44.com
Fairhope church investing in transitional homeless shelter for women and children
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Help is on the way for women and children in need in Baldwin County, as an Eastern Shore church is working to build the area's first transitional homeless shelter. With new houses seemingly on every corner, the growth in Baldwin County is plain to see.
Prices remain high as Baldwin real estate market slows
Sales down 10.7%, revenues 22.9% compared to 2021 numbers. Robertsdale, Ala. – (OBA) – As prices remain high, Baldwin County real estate exhibits signs of stabilizing from the wild 2021 market. Baldwin REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service (MLS) reports countywide year-over-year decreases of 10.7 percent in total sales revenue and 22.9 percent in total properties sold.
utv44.com
Homeless camp causing concern in Crestview subdivision
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For a few months now, we've been reporting on the influx of homeless camps in Mobile. We've told you about camps behind the Lowes in Tillman's Corner, and at I-65 near Government Boulevard. Now residents in the Crestview subdivision say a homeless camp has formed...
Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge
WARNING: This story includes talk of child death. Reader discretion is advised. BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in […]
Rendering shows future housing project at Dauphin and Sage, approved by Mobile Planning Commission
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Renderings submitted to the Mobile Planning Commission show a vision of what could soon be at the corner of Dauphin and Sage in Midtown. The Mobile Planning Commission approved the residential project in a regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, October 6. Now the developer is giving WKRG News 5 a look […]
Fire reported in Bel Air mall parking lot
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a busy morning for first responders in Mobile. Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a call for a vehicle fire in the parking lot at the Shoppes at Bel Air just before 6 am. A call came in reporting a vehicle fire in the parking lot near Belk’s. One […]
Cremated remains of 13 people reportedly found in auctioned Alabama storage unit; state investigating
Alabama officials are waiting for complaints to be filed after the cremated remains of 13 people were reportedly found in a Mobile storage unit. According to WKRG TV reports, a woman from Baldwin County purchased the contents of a storage unit at auction in Mobile only to discover the cremated remains of 13 people in the unit, with cremation dates ranging from 1992 to 2019.
Mobile to say farewell to Carnival – for now
Mobile will participate in a celebration Monday with Carnival Cruise Line ahead of the final voyage of the Ecstasy cruise ship – and maybe the last cruise voyage from the port for at least a year. The city will have banners flying, and the Azalea Trail Maids will be...
WKRG
Hurricane Julia Makes Landfall in Nicaragua
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Hurricane Julia made landfall along the coast of Nicaragua early Sunday morning around 2:15 local time as a category 1 hurricane with max winds of 85 mph. Life threatening flooding conditions and mudslides will be possible with the heavy rainfall from this storm. It will continue to weaken as it moves further inland and interacts with the mountainous terrain of Central America. As of 7 AM Sunday morning, Julia remains at category 1 hurricane status with some slight weakening with max winds of 75 mph.
U.S. Coast Guard rescues 75-year-old man off cruise ship 195 miles south of Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Coast Guard rescued a 75-year-old man off a cruise ship 195 miles south of Mobile Wednesday after they received a medevac request for a passenger experiencing “severe abdominal pain,” according to a release from the USCG. Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a “medevac request” at around 3:45 p.m. […]
