Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
Man Dead After Shooting Inside Northeast Apartment, Suspect Sought
A man is dead after a shooting inside an apartment in Northeast Washington, D.C., and police are looking for a suspect, authorities say. Police were called to a shooting at the Jetu Apartments, located at the 800 block of 21st Street NE in the Carver-Langston neighborhood at about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday. When police arrived at the scene they found a man inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds, D.C. police said.
NBC Washington
Upper Marlboro Man Charged With Killing Stepson
An Upper Marlboro man is charged with murder after his stepson was found Friday with blunt force trauma and stab wounds, Prince George’s County police said. Officers responded to a home on Queen Anne Road about 7 a.m. and found 53-year-old Kelly McClary grievously injured, police said. McClary was...
fox5dc.com
Child seriously injured after being accidentally shot with pellet gun in McLean
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A child is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by another juvenile over the weekend in McLean, Virginia. Fairfax County police said they responded to the report of an accidental shooting in the 6300 block of Georgetown Pike just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Man arrested, charged with stepson’s murder in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man who’s accused of killing his stepson inside a home in the unincorporated part of Upper Marlboro. The Prince George’s County Police Department said Jamie Porras, 68, faces charges of First-degree Murder and Second-degree Murder. Officers found Kelly McClary, 53, inside a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
Police search for 2 men in connection with Northwest DC triple shooting
WASHINGTON - Three men were injured after a shooting in the Shaw neighborhood of Northwest, D.C. Sunday afternoon. The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 6:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 7th and O Streets. Police confirm to FOX 5 that three adult males were...
popville.com
Triple Shooting in Shaw around 5:45pm
“I heard loud automatic gunfire at approximately 5:44 PM at 7th and O St NW in Shaw. The shots were so fast you couldn’t distinguish them, it just sounded like a whole clip was emptied in a few seconds. There’s a heavy police response including 3 stretchers. I saw 2 victims leaving in stretchers.”
foxbaltimore.com
Residents say neighbor was shot dead in the parking lot of Columbia apartment
COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — Residents at a Columbia apartment complex say one of their neighbors was shot and killed in the parking lot Friday night. “I heard like a loud bang, came outside, and they was giving somebody CPR across the street,” said a man who lives at the Bluffs at Hawthorn apartments on Hickory Ridge Road.
WTOP
Charges pending for 2 DC men after Bladensburg police open fire on stolen car, striking suspect
Charges are pending for two men after one tried to hit police officers with a stolen vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, late Sunday night. One of the men was shot, as three police officers opened fire on the stolen vehicle — which police said was being used to “run them over and flee the scene” at a high speed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's What We Know About The Overnight Officer-Involved Shooting In Bladensburg
Officers in Maryland were forced to fire their service weapons at a suspect who attempted to run them down before crashing into a police cruiser and fleeing into Washington, DC, officials said. Shortly before midnight on Sunday, Oct. 9, officers from the Bladensburg and Prince George’s County police departments responded...
fox5dc.com
Homicide investigation in Capitol Heights after man found dead; person of interest in custody
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A man is dead in Prince George's County in what police are investigating as a homicide. Officers were called to the 5300 block of Sheriff Road in Capitol Heights around 11:15 p.m. Sunday for a call for a pedestrian struck and found a man unresponsive on the ground.
Police investigating 2 incidents of shots fired at Woodbridge homes
The Prince William County Police Department is investigating two separate incidents in which homes were shot at in the Woodbridge area.
Teen Shot in Southeast, D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A juvenile was shot on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C. At approximately 2:18 pm, the Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the 200 Block of 15th Street, they discovered a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. According to police, the suspect’s vehicle is described as a “2015 Chevrolet Impala, with a MD tag 5CZ2129.” A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects’ vehicle. This shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information about this vehicle The post Teen Shot in Southeast, D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three shootings, three teenage boys hit in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said three teenage boys were hit by gunfire in separate shootings that took place in a span of a few hours Sunday afternoon. One boy was hit in each shooting. All of the shootings happened in Southeast: 2600 block of Birney Pl. SE (shortly before 1 p.m.) 15th Street […]
popville.com
Shootings in Park View and Columbia Heights around 11:15am and 11:30am this morning
Readers reported: “Shooting in Park View about 11 am – around Warden and Park NW. Surrounding streets closed off HEAVY police presence.”. “There was just a shooting in Columbia heights around 11:35 am today. Very loud shots at least 10 by Columbia and 14th”. From MPD:. “Shooting Investigation...
Man impersonates undercover police officer, robs man in Anne Arundel County
A man called for help over the weekend after they were robbed in their car on Crain Highway North in Glen Burnie.
NBC Washington
7 Teens & Bystander Injured in DC Shootings Since Sunday
Seven teens and a man who was an innocent bystander have been injured in a string of shootings in Washington, D.C., over the past two days, police say. Two teens were shot in the 900 block of Otis Place NW about 11:15 a.m., D.C. police said. One of the victims,...
Maryland Man Among Two Busted In DC For Weapon Possession During Shooting Investigation: Police
Two men are facing charges in Virginia after a shooting incident in DC that left one person hospitalized, police said. Maryland resident Kristian Allen, 30, of Upper Marlboro in Prince George’s County, and Horacio Rose Daswell, Jr., 37, of Northwest DC are both in trouble with the law following an overnight incident, Metropolitan Police announced on Saturday, Oct. 8.
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 16-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Soley Beatrice Delarosa, a 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Delarosa was last seen at midnight on Monday, October 10, 2022, in the 3900 block of Bel Pre Rd.
fox5dc.com
Firearm recovered, arrests made after vehicle crashes into US Secret Service cruiser: officials
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a firearm was recovered after two people fleeing a traffic stop in a vehicle were arrested following a crash involving a U.S. Secret Service cruiser late Monday night in the District. The crash was reported just before midnight in the 3300 block of M Street in...
WLTX.com
Suspect accused of stabbing man 17 times outside of Maryland restaurant turns himself in
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A suspect wanted for stabbing his victim 17 times outside a restaurant in Hyattsville, Maryland, turned himself in on Wednesday, authorities said. The incident occurred in the 3100 block of Hamilton Street at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to the news release from...
Comments / 1