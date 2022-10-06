ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

NBC Washington

Man Dead After Shooting Inside Northeast Apartment, Suspect Sought

A man is dead after a shooting inside an apartment in Northeast Washington, D.C., and police are looking for a suspect, authorities say. Police were called to a shooting at the Jetu Apartments, located at the 800 block of 21st Street NE in the Carver-Langston neighborhood at about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday. When police arrived at the scene they found a man inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds, D.C. police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Upper Marlboro Man Charged With Killing Stepson

An Upper Marlboro man is charged with murder after his stepson was found Friday with blunt force trauma and stab wounds, Prince George’s County police said. Officers responded to a home on Queen Anne Road about 7 a.m. and found 53-year-old Kelly McClary grievously injured, police said. McClary was...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
fox5dc.com

Police search for 2 men in connection with Northwest DC triple shooting

WASHINGTON - Three men were injured after a shooting in the Shaw neighborhood of Northwest, D.C. Sunday afternoon. The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 6:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 7th and O Streets. Police confirm to FOX 5 that three adult males were...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Triple Shooting in Shaw around 5:45pm

“I heard loud automatic gunfire at approximately 5:44 PM at 7th and O St NW in Shaw. The shots were so fast you couldn’t distinguish them, it just sounded like a whole clip was emptied in a few seconds. There’s a heavy police response including 3 stretchers. I saw 2 victims leaving in stretchers.”
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Residents say neighbor was shot dead in the parking lot of Columbia apartment

COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — Residents at a Columbia apartment complex say one of their neighbors was shot and killed in the parking lot Friday night. “I heard like a loud bang, came outside, and they was giving somebody CPR across the street,” said a man who lives at the Bluffs at Hawthorn apartments on Hickory Ridge Road.
COLUMBIA, MD
Shore News Network

Teen Shot in Southeast, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A juvenile was shot on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C. At approximately 2:18 pm, the Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the 200 Block of 15th Street, they discovered a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. According to police, the suspect’s vehicle is described as a “2015 Chevrolet Impala, with a MD tag 5CZ2129.”  A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects’ vehicle. This shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information about this vehicle The post Teen Shot in Southeast, D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Three shootings, three teenage boys hit in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said three teenage boys were hit by gunfire in separate shootings that took place in a span of a few hours Sunday afternoon. One boy was hit in each shooting. All of the shootings happened in Southeast: 2600 block of Birney Pl. SE (shortly before 1 p.m.) 15th Street […]
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

7 Teens & Bystander Injured in DC Shootings Since Sunday

Seven teens and a man who was an innocent bystander have been injured in a string of shootings in Washington, D.C., over the past two days, police say. Two teens were shot in the 900 block of Otis Place NW about 11:15 a.m., D.C. police said. One of the victims,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Maryland Man Among Two Busted In DC For Weapon Possession During Shooting Investigation: Police

Two men are facing charges in Virginia after a shooting incident in DC that left one person hospitalized, police said. Maryland resident Kristian Allen, 30, of Upper Marlboro in Prince George’s County, and Horacio Rose Daswell, Jr., 37, of Northwest DC are both in trouble with the law following an overnight incident, Metropolitan Police announced on Saturday, Oct. 8.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 16-Year-Old

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Soley Beatrice Delarosa, a 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Delarosa was last seen at midnight on Monday, October 10, 2022, in the 3900 block of Bel Pre Rd.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

