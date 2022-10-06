Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Downtown Dayton's First Friday, Fall Edition! Things to do this Friday, October 7, 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
Light Ohio Blue: Montgomery County agencies take 1st place
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Represent! Two Montgomery County law first responder agencies took first place in Light Ohio Blue’s first responder photo challenge. The photo challenge began on September 11 and ran through September 30. During this time, people could view the photos of first responder vehicles and vote for their favorite […]
Construction complete: New lanes open on US-35
“An efficient infrastructure network is essential for economic growth in the Dayton region,” stated Chris Kershner, President and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. “US 35 is a key artery between downtown Dayton and Ohio’s largest single-site employer, WPAFB.”
Beavercreek seeks submissions for new park name
Residents of Beavercreek can submit name suggestions through the city's website. The deadline to submit is Friday, Oct. 28.
Multiple departments respond to Dayton carryout fire
According to Huber Heights dispatch, a fire broke out at Khan's Drive-in and Carryout at 2714 Valley Pike around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.
These cities have seen the biggest home price drop since June
The median list price in Austin now stands at $558,275, a 10.3 percent decline since prices peaked in June.
Van crashes into Harrison Twp. home, driver detained
Police said the van backed out of the home and drove off. The woman driving the van was detained two minutes later.
Troy native, area firefighter posthumously honored
TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Troy native and former Harrison Township Fire Department member was posthumously honored this weekend on October 8 and 9. According to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), Clay R. Westfall is being remembered this weekend at the National Fallen Firefighters’ Memorial at the National Fire Academy Campus in Emmitsburg, Maryland. […]
Three arrested in Kettering after mail, weed found in car
The officer saw the car had expired registration and pulled the driver over.
Two arrested after Greenville break-in; Vandalism on the rise
Investigating officers found pieces of evidence left at the scene which led to a home just a few blocks away. Officers searched the home and found the stolen items. Two men in the home were arrested and are now facing felony charges.
Video: Middletown police seek theft suspects
Middletown police reported that the theft took place at a garage on Malvern Street.
West Carrollton scrap yard fire continues
Authorities say the fire has been challenging to handle. Since it is a scrap yard, loud booms and explosions have been occurring. With unknown objects in the scrap pile, the team doesn’t necessarily know exactly what they’re uncovering.
WDTN
Program connects law students with firms, expands diversity
The UD Flyer Legal Pathways Program was just launched this year connecting promising young students with local law firms. It provides under-served and under-represented students with a full ride to law school and a chance to grow up in a law firm, while also feeding the pipeline in the legal sector with diverse talent.
Ohio self-described incel pleads guilty to plot to shoot college women
CINCINNATI (WCMH) – A self-described incel pleaded guilty Tuesday to planning to shoot women at an Ohio university last year. Tres Genco, 22, of Hillsboro, Highland County, admitted to plotting to commit a hate crime. He was arrested by federal agents in July 2021 and has been in custody since. He pleaded guilty in U.S. […]
Car and cement truck collide: Lane closed on I-75 N
The car and the concrete truck collided on I-75 North sending the car over the embankment near the Miami and Montgomery County line.
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Middletown ID’d
The Butler County Coroner's Office has since identified the man as 42-year-old Christopher C. Parshall of Middletown.
VIDEO: Man’s legs catch fire during car crash, officers run to his rescue
Recently released body camera video shows Ohio police officers running to rescue a man who caught on fire after a car crash.
Police: Homicide suspect with gun killed by Ohio officer
HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Ohio say police shot and killed a man who pulled out a handgun when confronted by officers, about an hour after he allegedly fled the scene of a fatal shooting. Police in Hamilton, a city north of Cincinnati, said a car crash at a gas station escalated into […]
Social Security COLA increase to be announced Thursday: Here’s what we know
Social Security recipients will soon know exactly how much their monthly payments will jump next year.
