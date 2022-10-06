ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Light Ohio Blue: Montgomery County agencies take 1st place

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Represent! Two Montgomery County law first responder agencies took first place in Light Ohio Blue’s first responder photo challenge. The photo challenge began on September 11 and ran through September 30. During this time, people could view the photos of first responder vehicles and vote for their favorite […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Construction complete: New lanes open on US-35

“An efficient infrastructure network is essential for economic growth in the Dayton region,” stated Chris Kershner, President and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. “US 35 is a key artery between downtown Dayton and Ohio’s largest single-site employer, WPAFB.”
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Business
City
Union, OH
Local
Ohio Business
WDTN

Troy native, area firefighter posthumously honored

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Troy native and former Harrison Township Fire Department member was posthumously honored this weekend on October 8 and 9. According to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), Clay R. Westfall is being remembered this weekend at the National Fallen Firefighters’ Memorial at the National Fire Academy Campus in Emmitsburg, Maryland. […]
TROY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shopping#Holiday Season#Credit Card#Christmas#Business Industry#Linus Business#River Valley Credit Union
WDTN

West Carrollton scrap yard fire continues

Authorities say the fire has been challenging to handle. Since it is a scrap yard, loud booms and explosions have been occurring. With unknown objects in the scrap pile, the team doesn’t necessarily know exactly what they’re uncovering.
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
WDTN

Program connects law students with firms, expands diversity

The UD Flyer Legal Pathways Program was just launched this year connecting promising young students with local law firms. It provides under-served and under-represented students with a full ride to law school and a chance to grow up in a law firm, while also feeding the pipeline in the legal sector with diverse talent.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Police: Homicide suspect with gun killed by Ohio officer

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Ohio say police shot and killed a man who pulled out a handgun when confronted by officers, about an hour after he allegedly fled the scene of a fatal shooting. Police in Hamilton, a city north of Cincinnati, said a car crash at a gas station escalated into […]
HAMILTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy