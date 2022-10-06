ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

Man arrested after shooting at 15-year-old girl in Josephine County

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Josephine County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) officers have arrested a man in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old girl. Police arrested 44-year-old Naham Harris, and they have charged him with the unlawful use of a firearm, menacing and reckless endangering of another. An additional charge of unlawful possession of marijuana was added to his charges a couple days after he was taken into custody.
Alleged thief shot, injured by business caretaker

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot multiple times by the caretaker of U-Stow-It Mini Storage, according to the Grants Pass Police Department. At approximately 11:27 PM on Saturday, GPPD began receiving calls regarding shouting coming from the U-Stow-It Mini Storage...
Missing Josephine County resident found safe

GRANTS PASS, Ore-- A missing 21-year old woman from Josephine County has been found safe and is doing well according to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office. According to police Amaya Maria Lopez was initially last seen on Monday, October 3rd, 2022 in a remote location off of National Forest Rd 285 located in the Briggs Valley/Onion Mountain area.
Medford Police advise east side neighborhood about bear sighting

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police officers have confirmed a bear is in the area of Brook Court and Ruby Drive. That location is near McAndrews Road and Brookdale Avenue in east Medford. MPD says it was giving the bear time and space to leave on its own. Officers monitored the...
Motorcyclist died in crash near Lake Selmac

SELMA, Ore. -- Late Saturday night, the Illinois Valley Fire District confirmed over Facebook that a single-vehicle crash that took place earlier in the day has resulted in the death of a motorcyclist. IVFD officials confirmed that no other vehicles were involved in the crash and that crash took place...
Increase in bear sightings in Medford, Ashland

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- There has been a recent increase in bear sightings in the Medford and Ashland areas, according to both the Medford and Ashland police departments. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says bears are getting ready for hibernation right now, meaning they are out looking for food -- even if that means finding it in a residential neighborhood.
Bear spotted in someone's backyard near Brook Court and Ruby Drive

MEDFORD, Ore. --- At about 10 o'clock last night, residence in Brook Court and Ruby Drive noticed lots of commotion outside. “We just saw a lot of lights and police cars all around," said Carmie Kerr, one of the residents in the neighborhood. "So of course we were very curious what was going on in our cul-de-sac here, right across from us.”
Highlighting mental health services in Jackson County

Medford - Today, October 10th is World Mental Health Day, a day to educate, raise awareness, and show support to those experiencing mental health issues. Jackson County has options and services for those seeking help. Jackson County Mental Health is committed to helping in an immediate crisis. They are that...
Air quality warning issued as fires send smoke across Oregon

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Smoke from wildfires including the Cedar Creek Fire will negatively impact air quality in several regions of Oregon, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. The DEQ and LRAPA issued a poor air quality advisory for many regions in...
Ashland wedding show provides special discounts for newlyweds

ASHLAND, Ore --- This fall wedding show showcases wall to wall vendors, wedding cakes tasting's, wedding dresses and even DJ's for couples to book at a discounted price. Upcoming brides were able to witness a fashion show were multiple wedding dresses and suits strutted down the runway. One bride, Lisa Salo mentioned she was able to find everything she needed under roof.
