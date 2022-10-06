Read full article on original website
Related
therecord-online.com
Emily Marie Caris
Emily Marie Caris, 48, of Mill Hall, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at her home. Born August 2, 1974 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late Robert W. Hoy and Glenda. Meyer Hoy who survives in Mill Hall. Emily was a 1992 graduate of Bald Eagle...
Tractor-trailer rollover spills paint on Route 350 in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Ridge fire crews spent hours Sunday night into Monday morning cleaning up after a tractor-trailer crash spilled paint onto a section of Route 350. The Mountain Top Fire Company was sent to the 4600 Block of Tyrone Pike at 8:58 p.m. for a tractor-trailer that rolled over. No one […]
Wagging Tail Coffee Co. announces third location in Muncy
Muncy, Pa. — Lycoming County fans of Wagging Tail Coffee Co. are in luck — the owners announced on Saturday plans to open a third location in Muncy. Owners Meghan and Eric Solomon made the announcement on Facebook on Oct. 8 after posting the opportunity for people to go on a scavenger hunt for the new location in the 17756 Muncy zip code. A $100 gift card was left taped to the new location. ...
1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday. On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DCNR looks to create 'Adventure Center' in Potter County
Potter County, Pa. — DCNR has plans to revive a recreation area at Denton Hill State Park in Potter County. DCNR is seeking proposals for the development of a four-season recreation adventure center, according to State Parks Director John Hallas. “The department is seeking a concessionaire to lease approximately 700 acres and work with DCNR to create a year-round recreational operation,” Hallas said. “DCNR believes with infrastructure improvements and the...
Police looking for garage thief in Tioga County
Troy, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say someone stole a 16-foot blue canoe, aluminum ladders, and more from a man's garage in Tioga County. The theft was reported to police on Oct. 7. Other items stolen from the garage located in Ward Township include a paraglide motor, multiple extension cords, an antique fire extinguisher, and a mini Craftsman toolbox. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
Unknown man poses as ‘courier,’ takes $8k from Centre County elderly woman
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Rockview are looking for a “courier” that stopped by a woman’s house and collected money on behalf of a fake attorney. The incident happened on Oct. 6 in Huston Township, according to state police. An 84-year-old woman, of Port Matilda, was contacted by a blocked phone number […]
Man killed in Clearfield County crash
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was pronounced dead on scene after crashing his pickup truck on Saturday in Morris Township. Harold Evans, 84, of Philipsburg, died Oct. 8 after he turned left out of a driveway onto SR 53 directly in front of another vehicle around 8 a.m., causing a collision. Evans was […]
RELATED PEOPLE
therecord-online.com
CCEP Operating Board Welcomes Bill Garbrick and Marci Orndorf as New Chair, Vice Chair
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Economic Partnership’s Operating Board Monday morning officially welcomed a new board chairman and elected a vice chair. Bill Garbrick, center, representing First Quality, moves from vice chair to the new board chair, replacing Jim Russo, left, who recently completed his two-year term as chairman. Marci Orndorf, at right, representing the Wayne Township Landfill, was elected to the vice chair position. Both Garbrick and Orndorf will serve a two-year term of office.
Roadwork planned for week of October 10
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Centre County A bridge replacement project on Route 504 (Alternate 220) near Wingate is nearing completion. The bridge spans a tributary of Bald Eagle Creek, and crews have been working since June on construction of a new bridge. The bridge carries an average of almost 4,200 vehicles each day and replacing it will improve...
Body discovered in abandoned hotel
Danville, Pa. — A body was discovered at an abandoned hotel in Danville Friday night, officials say. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the deceased as 47-year-old George Sholley III of Berwick. The body was found by several people exploring the long-abandoned Days Inn near the Interstate 80 interchange. Sholley has no current address, according to Lynn. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause and manner of his death, Lynn added. The hotel, which closed nearly a decade ago, has been the site of vandalism and has frequently had squatters living inside the building. A video of the inside of the hotel was posted to YouTube in 2018 and has since had nearly 50,000 views. You can find the video here:
Businesses allegedly caught selling booze to minors
Williamsport, Pa. — The state's liquor control officers cited numerous businesses in the region last month, including four that sold alcohol to minors, police say. Officers in the District Enforcement region 6, which covers Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties, received 88 complaints in September. Of the 17 businesses checked for age compliance, five failed, records show. Police made three arrests, issued 10...
IN THIS ARTICLE
therecord-online.com
Rockview state police probing two scams with a loss of $9,700
BELLEFONTE, PA – Rockview state police on Sunday released information on two recent scams in the Bald Eagle valley area of Centre County. The loss was $8,000, police said, when an elderly Port Matilda area woman was scammed out of $8,000. The victim, age 84, lived at Wagner Lane, Huston Township. She told police she had been contacted by phone last Thursday morning, the caller posing as the woman’s nephew and seeking bail money. She then got a call by another unknown individual posing as her nephew’s attorney. He instructed the woman to hand the cash to a privately coordinated courier who would be stopping by her house later Thursday to pick up the money.
Police: Bellefonte man charged with assault in golf club attack
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is facing charges after police said he used a golf club to attack someone during a fight in Centre County. According to the charges filed by State College police, Michael Wright, 48, of Bellefonte got into a physical fight with two other people and used the club to a […]
$10,000 reward offered for info to solve Union County missing child cold case
New Columbia, Pa. — State police may be closer to solving the 1986 case of a missing toddler from Union County and are offering a $10,000 cash reward. Police said new information received points to a family member being involved in the abduction of 2-year-old Corey James Edkin from his home on Second Street in New Columbia. Edkin was reported missing after he disappeared from his mother's bed on Oct. 13, 1986. ...
PSP investigating body found in abandoned hotel
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have discovered a body in an abandoned hotel in Valley Township. Friday, October 7, at approximately 6:30 p.m., State Police reportedly discovered the body of George W. Sholley of Berwick in an abandoned Day’s Inn Hotel. Public officials say the death is not suspicious and that […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Confidential informant bought 40 bags of fentanyl over three buys with Lycoming County man
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man was charged for the delivery of fentanyl three times to an undercover informant over a month-long period in late spring. Mikal Lamar Lattimore exchanged approximately 40 bags of fentanyl for a total of $280 over the course of three buys, detectives said. The 37-year-old Lattimore agreed to meet the confidential informant near the 800 block of Park Avenue in all three incidents. County...
WJAC TV
PSP: Philipsburg man dead after crash in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. — An 84-year-old man has died as a result of a vehicle crash in Clearfield County Saturday morning, state police said. According to a press release, Harold Evans was attempting to make a left turn from a driveway onto State Route 53 when he pulled directly in front of another individual’s vehicle.
Man falls for Bitcoin scam, receives toilet paper and books instead of cash
Port Trevorton, Pa. — A man who believed he was receiving a large cash payment for a Bitcoin investment instead received a briefcase containing toilet paper and books. State police at Selinsgrove say the man in Snyder County had fallen for the Bitcoin scam on Oct. 8 while using the social media app Instagram. The man used Cash App and bitcoin to pay the scammer $23,000 for the fraudulent investment. A short time later, the man received a briefcase that supposedly contained $210,000 for his cash investment, said Trooper Brian Smyers. The scammer then told the man he had to pay $9,000 more to receive the code to open the briefcase, which ended up not having the cash inside. State police continue to investigate.
Duo at large after robbing man at knifepoint in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a man and woman that worked together to rob someone at knifepoint in Gibson Township. On Oct. 7 around 7 p.m., state police received a report of a robbery/carjacking at Hoover Road and Forest Road. They were told that a man held the victim at […]
Comments / 0