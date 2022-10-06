ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Ronning, Buchanan spar over government spending on climate during debate in Billings

By Nicole Girten
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33rhVi_0iOlicGo00

Congressional candidates for Montana's Eastern District take the stage in Montana News Network's debate in Great Falls on Oct. 1, 2022.

Democrat Penny Ronning and Independent Gary Buchanan split hairs over government spending on climate change during a debate in Billings on Wednesday.

Democrat Ronning said that one of the biggest differences between her and Independent Buchanan was their support for Build Back Better, President Joe Biden’s economic and climate package that passed this year as the Inflation Reduction Act .

Buchanan said he first opposed the bill due to the price tag associated with it, which was estimated to be at $2 trillion as Build Back Better, but when passed cost more than $700 billion with nearly $400 billion in net deficit offsets.

“How it ended up with about 85% climate change and 15% realistic health care, I would have supported and voted for that bill, because I think it does make some progress,” Buchanan said.

Ronning said this was the first time she heard Buchanan support the Build Back Better, to which Buchanan clarified that he didn’t support Build Back Better but rather the final outcome.

“Let’s remember that if we want to invest in how we address climate change, we are going to have to spend money. We cannot do that without investing and spending money in renewables,” Ronning said.

Buchanan said he was worried about spending, saying “we cannot spend our way out of this inflationary cycle.”

“We agree on a lot of other issues, but in terms of spending and your recent attacks on business people, we do not agree,” Buchanan said.

He later said that calling him a millionaire was “not the way to go.”

“I think you’ve called me a millionaire six or seven times now. And, you know, I have run a successful business. I’m very proud of it,” Buchanan said.

Ronning said she grew up in a small business family, and her father owned the Happy Diner in Billings, which closed in 2005. She cited her work as a city councilwoman where they were required to pass a balanced budget every year.

“So between the two of us, Gary, I’m actually the only one who’s actually had that experience and actually done that,” she said.

Buchanan and Ronning were the sole congressional candidates for the Eastern District to participate in Wednesday’s debate, with incumbent Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale bowing out due to a scheduling conflict and Libertarian Sam Rankin announcing he would not participate the morning of the event.

In response to a question regarding the projected Republican congressional majority following the midterm elections, Buchanan said he would not caucus with either Republicans or Democrats. Ronning responded that Buchanan should make it clear who he intends to caucus with and that the federal government is set up in a two-party system.

“I do think that a vote for an Independent candidate is a throwaway vote for Montanans,” Ronning said.

In answer to a question on whether Congress should intervene in response to school shootings, both candidates advocated for federal legislation.

“There is no reason why we cannot protect the Second Amendment and the second grader at the same time,” Ronning said.

Buchanan said he met a grandfather who wrote down what his grandchildren were wearing every time he dropped them off at school in case they needed to be identified as victims in a shooting.

He said he would support background checks and red flag laws , but not gun confiscation, saying that would “create a civil war.”

Ronning said she also didn’t believe in gun confiscation, but that government needs to protect citizens.

“We did it with Tylenol, we did it with the way that we have to take off our shoes when we go on an airplane. We can do this America, we have the ability to get around a table and talk to one another,” Ronning said.

Candidates also discussed abortion and election security, largely bringing up points discussed during their last forum on Saturday.

The post Ronning, Buchanan spar over government spending on climate during debate in Billings appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

Eastern district candidates face off in debate in Great Falls

Independent congressional candidate Gary Buchanan told Incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale that his position on firearms taxing cost him an endorsement from the Montana Sportsman Alliance. “Even the NRA, Matt, is against you on this,” said Buchanan. But Republican Rosendale said firearms were the “only right that we have that gets taxed.” Democrat Penny Ronning took […] The post Eastern district candidates face off in debate in Great Falls appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Daily Montanan

Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate

WASHINGTON —   As lawmakers begin envisioning the next farm bill, some U.S. House Republicans are wary of making climate change a priority for farmers and ranchers. The pushback from Republicans at a hearing last week came as the Biden administration has tried to make significant new investments in climate change mitigation on farmland, last […] The post Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Zinke attacks Libertarian Lamb, Tranel points to GOP opponent’s ‘lies’

When Monica Tranel corrected Ryan Zinke on the full name of the monopoly power utility in Montana, the audience broke the “no cheering” rule. Zinke, the Republican and former congressman running for the U.S. House of Representatives, touted American energy as cleaner and better than foreign energy. He pointed to his opponent, “an environmental attorney” who has sued the power company, as to blame for “Northwest Energy” raising rates.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs

The abortion debate has taken a different turn on the campaign trail in Montana since the U.S. Supreme Court released the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe vs. Wade. Last week in Butte, moderators asked candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Montana’s western district to clarify at what gestational age and under what […] The post Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Government
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
Daily Montanan

Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats

Democrats are aware that the search of former President Donald Trump’s home by the FBI hurt the Party politically. This Aug. 17 headline from The New York Times, referencing the Inflation Reduction Act, says it all: President Takes a Bow, but Spotlight Stays on His Predecessor. Yet, even with this knowledge, 88 percent of Democrats […] The post Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
The Hill

Lujan Grisham leads in New Mexico governor’s race: poll

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) is leading Republican contender Mark Ronchetti by 5 percentage points in New Mexico’s gubernatorial race, according to a new Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey released on Wednesday. The poll of likely voters in New Mexico shows Grisham receiving 48 percent support compared to Ronchetti’s...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Rosendale
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Montanan

Yellowstone National Park loses the granddaddy of American volcano scientists

USGS geologist and the founding Scientist-in-Charge of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory Robert “Bob” Christiansen died on Sept. 15, 2022, in Palo Alto, California. Bob, or “Chris,” as his colleagues and friends often called him, leaves a legacy of scientific achievement, articulate writing, and a warm and humble personality that endeared him to all. He received […] The post Yellowstone National Park loses the granddaddy of American volcano scientists appeared first on Daily Montanan.
EARTH SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Spending#Election Security#Spar#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Congressional#Montana News Network#Democrat
Daily Montanan

As DeSantis tries to rob immigrants of their humanity, he manages to lose his own

“America this is quite serious. America this is the impression I get from looking in the television set.    America is this correct?” — “America” By Allen Ginsberg   It’s fitting that the Statue of Liberty has her back turned to Martha’s Vineyard. Or maybe it’s just as fitting that the metal where her eyes should […] The post As DeSantis tries to rob immigrants of their humanity, he manages to lose his own appeared first on Daily Montanan.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Alaska Senate candidate drops out of race

Buzz Kelley, a retired mechanic who placed fourth in the Alaska Senate primary earlier this year, announced on Monday he would be dropping out of the race and offered his endorsement to GOP contender Kelly Tshibaka. “In light of the [Mary] Peltola — what I call divide and conquer victory...
ALASKA STATE
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Newsweek

Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms

Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
KANSAS STATE
Daily Montanan

Cooler heads prevail to kill special session theatrics

They say you should “give credit where credit is due” and certainly that applies to Montana’s legislators who turned down the attempt to hold a theatrical pre-election special legislative session only months before the legislature convenes in January. Considering about $1.5 billion in “surplus” tax revenue was at stake, a rushed special session was absolutely […] The post Cooler heads prevail to kill special session theatrics appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy