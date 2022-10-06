The Toledo Walleye opened their 13th season with the first day of training camp on Monday without key forward T.J. Hensick. The 36-year-old Hensick has played in three seasons for the Walleye and has served as the team's captain for the past two seasons. The status of Hensick, who led the Walleye in scoring last season, is uncertain as the veteran contemplates retirement. Hensick has not signed and is not part of the team's training camp roster as Toledo prepares for its season opener on Oct. 22 at Wheeling. “It’s really up to T.J. at this point,” Walleye coach Dan Watson said. “We’ve had honest and good conversations.”

