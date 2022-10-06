Read full article on original website
City of Rochester celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day Monday, for the first time since officially recognizing the holiday. The holiday recognizes the culture and history of Indigenous people in the United States. It has been celebrated in parts of the country since 1977. To mark the occasion locally, a gathering was […]
UPCOMING EVENTS: RIT Brick City Weekend and item drive for Ukraine
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here are some upcoming events around the Rochester area. RocMaidan is holding a drive to donate items for the war in Ukraine. The non-profit, which has provided relief efforts for Ukraine since 2014, is holding the drive at four locations. RocMaidan is requesting new (with tags)...
Wat Pa Lao Buddadham Temple holds Fall Food Festival
The temple was founded mostly by refugees from Laos who were displaced during the Southeast Asian War.
‘Not enough code enforcement:’ Councilmember details neighborhood concerns over abandoned properties
Joan Roby-Davison has lived in the 14621 zip code area for decades. It's an area she says is also dealing with several abandoned homes.
Western NY city named most neighborly place in U.S.; 2 other Upstate cities make list
Rochester, N.Y. — It’s a beautiful day in Upstate New York, home to the most neighborly city in the United States. Rochester has been rated the most neighborly city in America in 2022 in a study done by Neighbor, a storage space marketplace. Two other Upstate cities also made the list: Poughkeepsie was ranked No. 8 and Albany, the state’s capital, was rated No. 23.
Mount Olivet Baptist Church hosts interactive underground railroad tour
Rochester, N.Y. — People in Rochester were able to have a first-hand experience of what it was like to travel through the underground railroad Saturday. Mount Olivet Baptist Church hosted an interactive tour, showing people the history of the network that offered thousands of slaves an escape path to their freedom.
Hundreds gathered for Fall Fest at Windmill Farm
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WENY) -- People from all over New York came out to Penn Yan on Saturday for Fall Fest at the Windmill, one of the biggest fall celebrations in the area. Hundreds came out to celebrate the Fall season. Roughly 180 vendors sold a variety of products at the Windmill Farm and Craft Market, from food and furniture to crafts and toys. There was fun for the whole family as parents and kids enjoyed rides in addition to live animals and music.
News 8 WROC anchor Ally Peters says goodbye￼
The doors at 201 Humboldt Street will always be open to Ally Peters.
How long until we change the clocks?
As it is, we're losing almost two minutes of daylight per day.
Rochester Oratorio Society to perform “The Ordering of Moses”
The Rochester Oratorio Society will perform “The Ordering of Moses” at Hochstein Performance Hall in Rochester on Thursday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. The piece is by R. Nathaniel Dett, who was the first Black graduate of the Eastman School of Music, president of the Rochester NAACP, and director of music at Trinity Presbyterian (now Trinity Emmanuel) and Two Saints Episcopal churches. He was also a mentor to Rochester’s William Warfield.
There’s Only One Place in New York You Can Drive Under the Erie Canal
There's only one place in New York where you can actually drive UNDER the Erie canal. The Medina Culvert, built in 1823, is the only spot along the entire historic waterway where traffic can drive under the Erie Canal. It's located in Ridgeway, New York in Orleans County if you want to take this scary trip.
“I know there’s a lot of pain”: Eastern Hills Church fund to help Bergum kids
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Clarence community is rallying behind the four Bergum children, who lost both of their parents and grandparents. The pastor of Eastern Hills Church, Patrick Jones, says the church is trying to bring the Bergum family hope in the wake of tragedy. “There’s a number of people just saying what can […]
Rochester toddler shot in September walking again as community holds tribute ride
News 8 was told by Marlo’s family he was able to briefly come to a window and look down at everyone driving by.
Exploring efforts to lower gas prices across the state, country
While New York's gas prices have been ticking down slowly over the past few months, the cost at the pump is still significantly her from this time last year. According to Triple A, the state average is currently $3.61 a gallon. Let's take a look at today's average for a...
Monroe County seeking more money to cover police overtime
Rochester, N.Y. — As the city continues to grapple with violent crime, Monroe County is facing mounting costs in the effort to fight it. "There’s no price tag for what victims are living through and the murders that happen," Undersheriff Korey Brown said. "There’s no price tag for that loved one."
Tops To Host Celebration, Store Renovation In Rochester, NY
Tops Friendly Markets is celebrating 25 years Oct. 11 at its 285 Upper Falls Blvd. location in the Rochester, New York, with a store reopening. This store, located in the heart of the city near The University of Rochester Department of Biomedical Engineering, Rochester Educational Opportunity Center, The Eastman School of Music and the George Eastman House, serves a cross population of the community.
Calling hours are Tuesday for retired officer Booker who was murdered
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Calling hours are on Tuesday for retired Rochester police officer William Booker, who was fatally shot on September 25. The memorial will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ark Of Jesus Ministries at 1000 North Winton Road Then, the funeral will be on Wednesday at The Father’s House at 715 Paul Road He will be buried at Grove Place Cemetery on Chili Avenue.
Lovely Warren elected as Monroe County 22nd legislative committee leader
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is getting back into local politics. The Monroe County Democratic Committee announced Warren was elected as the leader of the county’s 22nd Legislative District Committee. This comes less than a year after Warren stepped down as mayor. She agreed to...
URMC holds prescription medicine buy-back for the Rochester community
Participants were then given a survey about the number of drugs turned in and their knowledge of routine disposal, as part of a research project.
In-Depth: Rochester homicides
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Friday night’s homicide was the 66th in the city of Rochester this year. That is according to the Rochester Police Department’s open data portal. The majority of homicides have been gun related. That number also includes deadly crashes. There’s been one this year. Police...
