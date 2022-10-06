Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey Becomes New SmackDown Women's Champion At Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey is the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new champion at Extreme Rules. It's interesting to note that their match was the only Extreme Rules Match scheduled for tonight's card. This is Rousey's second title reign. Her first title reign as the "SmackDown"...
Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
A Major Injury Forced Becky Lynch Out Of Wrestling For Seven Years
Becky Lynch has been on an entirely different level since WWE SummerSlam in 2019. The era of "The Man" began with an attack on Charlotte Flair following a pinfall loss in a match between her, Flair, and Carmella for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Shortly thereafter, fans began to rally around Lynch more and more, ultimately leading to an incredible two-plus year stretch.
Braun Strowman Shares Cryptic Message Following Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
Since making his return to WWE last month, Braun Strowman has been a regular fixture on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," primarily working against the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. However, with the return of former stablemate Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules this past weekend, as well as teases that Wyatt may not be acting alone, some fans expect Strowman to join up with his old partner. Yesterday, Strowman added more fuel to that fire by cryptically tweeting, seemingly about Wyatt.
Kurt Angle Names The Most Underrated Guy In WWE
Many fans and wrestlers alike have their pick of who they believe is the most underutilized or underrated star in WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, or just professional wrestling in general. WWE Hall of Famer and 12-time world champion Kurt Angle revealed which former Impact World Champion he believes is the most underrated performer currently in WWE.
Ronda Rousey Tells Her Haters To 'Go Home And Cry About It' Following Extreme Rules Victory
Ronda Rousey was victorious at WWE's Extreme Rules on Saturday, becoming the new "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion in the process, and she has got a message for any of her haters online who weren't happy with the result. The former UFC star took to Instagram to say, "Go home and...
Booker T Points Out Why The Undertaker Character Worked While Talking Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE at Extreme Rules this past Saturday to an incredible ovation, but it left a lot of questions as to what is next for him. During his "Hall Of Fame" radio show, Booker T made it clear he wants to see "a little bit of a different Bray Wyatt" than what was displayed before when the character starts to be showcased.
Jimmy Smith On Why Behind-The-Scenes WWE Is More CM Punk Than Brock Lesnar
WWE has seen a number of its wrestlers either come over from the MMA world or make their way to MMA from WWE. An example of a wrestler turned professional fighter is current WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, who began an MMA career after leaving WWE in 2008. An example of an MMA fighter becoming a WWE wrestler is Ronda Rousey, who dominated in MMA her first 12 fights before losing twice. Former "WWE Raw" commentator Jimmy Smith revealed why WWE wrestlers in real-life are not like "Brock Lesnar."
Backstage News On Who Is Training Logan Paul For WWE Crown Jewel
Stand back! There's a YouTuber coming through. PWInsider is reporting that former WWE Cruiserweight Champions Shane Helms and Drew Gulak are training Logan Paul for his upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match against Roman Reigns. It is possible others have had a hand in Paul's training but Helms and Gulak's names have come up the most.
Bray Wyatt Makes His WWE Return At Extreme Rules
After weeks of Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" and QR codes about the "Three Little Pigs" fairy tale, the white rabbit has finally been revealed tonight at Extreme Rules. The speculation about Bray Wyatt being the white rabbit was indeed correct. After the Fight Pit main event match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins, the lights went out, and "He's Got The Whole World In His Hands" played. People dressed as the Firefly Funhouse puppets were in the crowd, a Fiend mask appeared on the announce table, and then a person dressed as "The Fiend" appeared in the crowd.
Shayna Baszler Teases Encounter With WWE NXT Star
Will Shayna Baszler be appearing on the October 18 episode of "NXT" as the "poison" opponent for Roxanne Perez? Perez' rival, Cora Jade, made a similar inquiry on Twitter, and Baszler raised some eyebrows with her response. "I do have some open freelance spots on my calendar coming up..." the...
Tony Khan Boasts About AEW Being First WWE Challenger To Run Toronto
Tony Khan will be heading up north soon to host the first set of AEW tapings in Canada, and he asserts that the company has broken through some ceilings in doing so that can only be rivaled by WWE. The AEW CEO spoke to the "Toronto Star" and expressed his enthusiasm for bringing "Dynamite" and "Rampage" north of the border.
Roman Reigns Throws Shade At DX Ahead Of WWE Raw
Tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" promises to be one of the grandest of the year, with the return of D-Generation X, Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley for the U.S. Championship, and the likely return of Bray Wyatt to "Raw" after a year and a half away from the company. Of course, it couldn't be the season premiere of WWE's longest-running show without Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as well. The "Tribal Chief" took to Twitter to hype fans up for The Bloodline returning to the red brand, while at the same time, firing a disrespectful jab at DX.
Kevin Nash Responds To Allegation He Killed WCW
WCW was bought out by WWE in 2001, completely ending the war between the two companies, which meant that WWE had won and would not face major competition until nearly 20 years later with AEW. Kevin Nash, who won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on five different occasions, was one of the faces of the company up to its dying years, and tends to be one of the people who most often gets blamed for its failure in the Monday Night War. While on his "Kliq This" podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Nash responded to the allegations of people who believe he was responsible for killing WCW.
Sammy Guevara Explains Not Commenting On AEW Backstage Andrade Incident
It's now been a full week since AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo got into a Twitter dust up over things Andrade said in an interview with "Mas Lucha," all of which led to a real life dust up between the two prior to last week's "AEW Dynamite." In the end, Andrade was sent home, reportedly due to being the aggressor in the situation, while Guevara remained, teaming with Chris Jericho to defeat Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson in the "Dynamite" main event.
Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston On What To Expect From WWE's Q3 2022 Results
The commercial ramifications of Vince McMahon's disgraced exit from WWE will soon be known. Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston recently spoke to Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman about his expectations for the impending release of WWE's third-quarter financial results. Thurston described WWE's third financial quarter as a "Post-Vince McMahon" period and, despite the fact that there were minimal Vince McMahon mentions on WWE's Q2 earnings call, talked about how McMahon's absence could be felt business-wise in subtler ways.
Bray Wyatt Explains Why He Returned To WWE
Bray Wyatt missed his fireflies. In the aftermath of his WWE comeback, a fan on social media shared a video of his daughter trying to contain her excitement while reacting live to Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules. "My daughter stayed up all night for Bray Wyatt and wasn't disappointed," tweeted the fan.
The Rock Addresses Who The Head Of The Table Is
Wrestling fans have been wondering if Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will ever step back inside a WWE ring to take on his cousin Roman Reigns to determine who really is the "Head of the Table." It would make sense in storyline, as Reigns has taken over his family and gotten them all to acknowledge him, even "The Brahma Bull.
Jim Ross Gives Update On His AEW Contract And Future
Veteran wrestling announcer Jim Ross admitted that he thinks about retirement "all the time," but he's not committing to a finite cutoff date for his ringside career. On the latest episode of "Grilling JR," Ross said his contract with AEW runs for "about another year and change, and I'm looking at finishing that out and then taking it from there."
Edge And Finn Balor Battle In Fierce 'I Quit Match' At Extreme Rules
WWE Hall of Famer Edge was forced into saying "I Quit" for the first time in his illustrious career at Saturday's Extreme Rules premium live event. At one point in his drama-filled "I Quit Match" against Finn Balor, Edge was close to securing the victory after locking in the Edge-ucator on his opponent's left leg with the chair. Just as Balor prepared to utter the words "I Quit," Damian Priest came running down to rescue his Judgment Day stablemate. Thereafter, Dominik Mysterio also made a run-in, but Edge seemed to have an answer as he fought off the numbers. However, Rhea Ripley would handcuff Edge onto the rope, allowing Balor, Priest & Dominik to get back in the ring and take out Edge with a 3-on-1 attack.
