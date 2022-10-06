LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said five people were arrested during a drug bust at a home in Laurens. Deputies said on Sept. 22, the Sheriff’s Office and SWAT team executed a search warrant at 117 Candra Drive. After investigation, multiple firearms, an illegal psychedelic mushroom grow, 450 grams of meth, and various other substances were seized and will be sent to SLED for analysis.

