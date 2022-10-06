Read full article on original website
Arrest Report for October 11
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Travis Jarnagin – Clinton. -Habitual traffic offender. -Receiving stolen goods. -Driving...
Authorities confirm multiple deaths at Inman home
The Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office and Inman police responded just before 8 o’clock Sunday evening to a reported death at a home in Inman.
Escaped Upstate inmate arrested, deputies say
UNION, S.C. — A South Carolina inmate who was on the run for almost a week has been found and arrested, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said David Paul Strickland, 44, escaped from the Union County Detention Center on Sept. 30. Authorities said Strickland was in...
Newberry man sentenced to 20 years in prison for DUI crash that killed Midlands woman
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry man faces 20 years in prison for a DUI crash that killed a 61-year-old Chapin woman last December. Shane Rogers pleaded guilty to felony DUI resulting in death, and the state dismissed a hit and run charge for the same incident as part of the plea agreement.
Drugs, guns, cash seized in South Carolina county’s ‘Operation Rolling Thunder’
Operation Rolling Thunder, a weeklong effort to remove drugs and other items off Spartanburg County highways wrapped up Friday.
Anonymous tip leads to drug charges for Laurens man
One person was arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Jersey Street in Laurens on September 22. The Laurens Police Dept. (LPD) received an anonymous tip about drug activity at this location and was able to obtain a search warrant. The LPD Narcotics Unit and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit worked together in this effort.
Upstate pastor accused of shoplifting from SC gun store
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Waddy Talley, of Mauldin. According to the arrest warrant, Talley stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory located at 1040 Woodruff Road without paying for it. Agents were able to identify Talley based […]
Burglary suspect on the loose in Anderson County
Anderson County deputies are searching for a burglary suspect, after they broke into the Cancun Mexican Restaurant Tuesday night.
Suspects charged following shooting in Clemson
Nonprofits receive $5.8 million to improve the social determinants of Upstate health. An investigation is underway after five people died from apparent gunshot wounds in Spartanburg County. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger provides an update after 5 people died from gunshot wounds at a home in Inman.
Man dies in shooting in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Saturday night in a shooting in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department responded to apartments on the corner of Taggart Avenue and New Market Street in reference to a gunshot victim on Saturday night. “Approximately before 11 o’clock last night, dispatch received a call that a man had […]
5 arrested after 450g of meth, psychedelic shroom grow found, deputies say
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said five people were arrested during a drug bust at a home in Laurens. Deputies said on Sept. 22, the Sheriff’s Office and SWAT team executed a search warrant at 117 Candra Drive. After investigation, multiple firearms, an illegal psychedelic mushroom grow, 450 grams of meth, and various other substances were seized and will be sent to SLED for analysis.
Greer dog attacks follow-up, one owner behind bars
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are following up on the story where dogs were running loose and biting people in a Greer neighborhood. Read the previous story here. The man in the video, James Pittman, is OK and healing after the attack. One of the owners, Daisy Anderson,...
Police seek information on 3 separate reports of gunfire that took place in same area
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Forest City police are seeking the community's help with information related to multiple incidents of gunfire that took place in the same area in less than a month. The Forest City Police Department has responded to three reported incidents of gunfire in a span...
Lexington man arrested on drug trafficking charges
Lexington County narcotics agents arrested a Lexington man last month accused of trafficking meth and cocaine and distributing fentanyl. According to arrest warrants, Nehemiah Jimmy Mayes, 28, is charged with two meth trafficking offenses, trafficking cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II narcotic, which agents said was fentanyl.
Sheriff in SC puts 'closed for business' sign outside home after drug bust
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — "This drug house closed for business" is the sign outside an Upstate home today. The Laurens County Sheriff's Office put the sign outside the home on Candra Drive after a search warrant yielded meth, illegal mushrooms and other suspected drugs, Sheriff Don Reynolds announced Thursday.
Deputies investigate toy gun found on school bus in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a senior resource officer at Whitlock Flexible Learning Center investigated a toy gun that was reportedly brought onto a school bus. The deputy said he was called into the Brookwood school director’s office after a bus driver...
Upstate pastor charged with stealing from Greenville gun store
GREENVILLE COUNTY — An Upstate pastor who once served as a volunteer police chaplain has been arrested on accusations that he stole from a Greenville County gun store. Waddy Talley, 63, of Mauldin is charged with one count of shoplifting value $2,000 or less, according to a warrant released by the State Law Enforcement Division on Oct. 7.
