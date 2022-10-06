ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
golaurens.com

Arrest Report for October 11

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Travis Jarnagin – Clinton. -Habitual traffic offender. -Receiving stolen goods. -Driving...
CLINTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Escaped Upstate inmate arrested, deputies say

UNION, S.C. — A South Carolina inmate who was on the run for almost a week has been found and arrested, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said David Paul Strickland, 44, escaped from the Union County Detention Center on Sept. 30. Authorities said Strickland was in...
UNION COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laurens, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Laurens County, SC
Laurens County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Laurens, SC
golaurens.com

Anonymous tip leads to drug charges for Laurens man

One person was arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Jersey Street in Laurens on September 22. The Laurens Police Dept. (LPD) received an anonymous tip about drug activity at this location and was able to obtain a search warrant. The LPD Narcotics Unit and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit worked together in this effort.
LAURENS, SC
WNCT

Upstate pastor accused of shoplifting from SC gun store

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Waddy Talley, of Mauldin. According to the arrest warrant, Talley stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory located at 1040 Woodruff Road without paying for it. Agents were able to identify Talley based […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Reynolds
FOX Carolina

Suspects charged following shooting in Clemson

Nonprofits receive $5.8 million to improve the social determinants of Upstate health. An investigation is underway after five people died from apparent gunshot wounds in Spartanburg County. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger provides an update after 5 people died from gunshot wounds at a home in Inman.
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Man dies in shooting in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Saturday night in a shooting in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department responded to apartments on the corner of Taggart Avenue and New Market Street in reference to a gunshot victim on Saturday night. “Approximately before 11 o’clock last night, dispatch received a call that a man had […]
GREENWOOD, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Firearms#Drug Trafficking#Drugs#Methamphetamine#Lcso#Swat#Judicial
FOX Carolina

5 arrested after 450g of meth, psychedelic shroom grow found, deputies say

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said five people were arrested during a drug bust at a home in Laurens. Deputies said on Sept. 22, the Sheriff’s Office and SWAT team executed a search warrant at 117 Candra Drive. After investigation, multiple firearms, an illegal psychedelic mushroom grow, 450 grams of meth, and various other substances were seized and will be sent to SLED for analysis.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Greer dog attacks follow-up, one owner behind bars

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are following up on the story where dogs were running loose and biting people in a Greer neighborhood. Read the previous story here. The man in the video, James Pittman, is OK and healing after the attack. One of the owners, Daisy Anderson,...
GREER, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington man arrested on drug trafficking charges

Lexington County narcotics agents arrested a Lexington man last month accused of trafficking meth and cocaine and distributing fentanyl. According to arrest warrants, Nehemiah Jimmy Mayes, 28, is charged with two meth trafficking offenses, trafficking cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II narcotic, which agents said was fentanyl.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Post and Courier

Upstate pastor charged with stealing from Greenville gun store

GREENVILLE COUNTY — An Upstate pastor who once served as a volunteer police chaplain has been arrested on accusations that he stole from a Greenville County gun store. Waddy Talley, 63, of Mauldin is charged with one count of shoplifting value $2,000 or less, according to a warrant released by the State Law Enforcement Division on Oct. 7.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

5 dead after shooting at Spartanburg Co. home

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger provides an update after 5 people died from gunshot wounds at a home in Inman. FOX Carolina's Ashley Garrett has the details. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details. Mindful Monday: Paralympian on mental health. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Paralympian is overcoming the...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy