KWTX
Temple man charged in shooting of ‘significant other’
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police officers arrested Loggan Bayley Pedigo, 24, in the aggravated assault of a woman allegedly shot by her “significant other.”. The officers were dispatched to the 9300 block of Oak Hills Drive shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, to investigate a report of a woman who suffered a gunshot wound.
KWTX
Suspect jailed in armed robbery of West Waco man
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man was jailed over the weekend after police say he and two other men robbed a West Waco man at gunpoint and stole his wallet, several weapons and his GMC pickup truck in May. Jonathan Mayes, 19, remains in the McLennan County Jail under...
fox44news.com
Temple PD Investigates Aggravated Assault Shooting
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) – Temple Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 9300 block of Oak Hills Dr. at 6:55 p.m. in response to a female with a gunshot wound. Initially, the incident was reported as an accident, and the injury was reported as self-inflicted. Upon arrival, the female victim reported that her significant other shot her.
fox7austin.com
14-year-old boy fatally shot in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas - The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a teenager was fatally shot early Sunday morning. KPD says officers responded to a call around 6:10 a.m. Oct. 9 in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.
KWTX
Killeen police investigate 16th murder of the year after 14-year-old is fatally shot
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help as detectives investigate the murder of a teen Sunday morning. Officers responded at 6:10 a.m. on Oct. 9 to a call about a shooting victim in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers arrived,...
KWTX
Texas man convicted, sentenced in fentanyl overdose death of Fort Hood soldier
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - A drug dealer and street gang member in the Killeen area, identified by authorities as Zytrell Horton, was convicted in the overdose death of a Fort Hood soldier and sentenced to 20 years in federal custody for distributing fentanyl, the U.S. Army announced. The investigation...
West Texas correctional officer accused of trying to bring PCP, fentanyl into prison using Febreze bottle
LAMESA, Texas — A West Texas prison correctional officer was arrested last week after officials say she tried to bring in liquid fentanyl and PCP into a prison unit using a Febreze spray bottle. Officer Gilma Parades was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of introducing prohibited items inside...
KWTX
Trial scheduled to begin for Bellmead man accused of killing mother-in-law, father-in-law during family cookout
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Bellmead man who police say shot and killed his mother-in-law and father-in-law during a family cookout in May 2020 is set to stand trial Monday. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in Waco’s 54th State District Court in the capital murder trial of 39-year-old Johnny Alvin Wilson. Wilson, who was convicted of murder in 2003 in Union County, Arkansas, is charged in the shooting deaths of Rachel Strickland, 40, and Christopher Wilson, 42, outside a home in the 4700 block of Florida Street.
KWTX
Capital murder trial for Bellmead man accused of killing in-laws during cookout postponed after juror falls ill
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The capital murder trial of a Bellmead man who police say shot and killed his mother-in-law and father-in-law during a family cookout in May 2020 was postponed for two weeks Tuesday after a juror got sick. Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court consulted...
One person dead in fatal car crash in Killeen, passenger survives
KILLEEN, Texas — Destiny Marie Cruz Lopez, 26, died from her injuries after a fatal crash, according to the Killeen Police Department. Oct. 9 at approximately 6:05 a.m., officers were called to the 5200 block of S Fort Hood Road in reference to a crash involving two cars. When officers arrived, a red Ford Fusion and a blue Hyundai Elantra which belonged to Lopez were in extremely bad condition, as stated in a release.
KWTX
‘He didn’t deserve that’: Family mourns loss of teen murdered in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of the 14-year-old teen shot and killed on Sunday in Killeen is Davarian Lawrence, his family confirmed to KWTX. The Killeen Police Department did not release the victim’s name due to his age. KWTX News 10 previously reported that officers found Lawrence with a gunshot wound on Evergreen drive. Officials later pronounced him dead at the scene about an hour later around 7:15 a.m.
KWTX
Human remains found near vehicle registered to missing Belton man
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are working to identify human remains found in Temple on Monday, Oct. 10. The Belton Police Department said a vehicle registered to Kenneth Corwin, 39, of Belton, was located in the 3300 block of North 3rd Street in Temple. A search of the area...
KWTX
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple on Sunday said 15-year-old Abigail Kane, sought by police earlier in the day, is no longer in the city. “It has been determined that Abigail Kane is not in Temple,” police said in an updated social media post. Police did not clarify...
Wrong-way driver results in fatal crash, victim identified: Killeen police
Around 6:50 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of South Fort Hood Road on reports of a crash.
APD asks for help identifying north Austin stabbing suspect
APD asked for help identifying a suspect in regard to a Sept. 22 stabbing that occurred in the 8500 block of N. Lamar Blvd.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Aerial video captures major fire burning outside recycling center in Waco
Black smoke filled the air in the 8000 block of Imperial Dr. in Waco where a fire burned outside Sunbright Recycling. This video comes from a camera at Clark Roofing.
fox7austin.com
Victim stabbed multiple times in North Austin; police searching for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help looking for the suspect involved in a violent stabbing in North Austin. Police said on Sept. 22, around 1:08 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 8500 block of N Lamar Blvd. When officers arrived,...
26-Year-Old Destiny Marie Cruz Lopez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
The Killen Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the 5200 block of South Fort Hood Road at around 6 a.m. The officials stated that two vehicles, a red [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
fox7austin.com
3 killed, 1 injured in two separate crashes in Austin area within two-hour span
AUSTIN, Texas - Three people are dead after two separate crashes in the Austin area within hours of each other Sunday. The first happened around 2:30 a.m. on Pearce Lane near Kellam Road in Del Valle where a car crashed with three people inside. One person was pinned and two were unconscious when medics arrived.
KWTX
Joint operation leads to arrest of Central Texas suspect in alleged meth trafficking operation
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A joint operation between two counties led to the arrest of a man allegedly involved in an alleged methamphetamine trafficking operation. Bosque County Sheriff’s Office investigators conducted the operation and learned the suspect in the case resided in Hill County. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office...
