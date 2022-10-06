ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harker Heights, TX

KWTX

Temple man charged in shooting of ‘significant other’

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police officers arrested Loggan Bayley Pedigo, 24, in the aggravated assault of a woman allegedly shot by her “significant other.”. The officers were dispatched to the 9300 block of Oak Hills Drive shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, to investigate a report of a woman who suffered a gunshot wound.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Suspect jailed in armed robbery of West Waco man

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man was jailed over the weekend after police say he and two other men robbed a West Waco man at gunpoint and stole his wallet, several weapons and his GMC pickup truck in May. Jonathan Mayes, 19, remains in the McLennan County Jail under...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Temple PD Investigates Aggravated Assault Shooting

TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) – Temple Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 9300 block of Oak Hills Dr. at 6:55 p.m. in response to a female with a gunshot wound. Initially, the incident was reported as an accident, and the injury was reported as self-inflicted. Upon arrival, the female victim reported that her significant other shot her.
TEMPLE, TX
fox7austin.com

14-year-old boy fatally shot in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas - The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a teenager was fatally shot early Sunday morning. KPD says officers responded to a call around 6:10 a.m. Oct. 9 in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Trial scheduled to begin for Bellmead man accused of killing mother-in-law, father-in-law during family cookout

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Bellmead man who police say shot and killed his mother-in-law and father-in-law during a family cookout in May 2020 is set to stand trial Monday. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in Waco’s 54th State District Court in the capital murder trial of 39-year-old Johnny Alvin Wilson. Wilson, who was convicted of murder in 2003 in Union County, Arkansas, is charged in the shooting deaths of Rachel Strickland, 40, and Christopher Wilson, 42, outside a home in the 4700 block of Florida Street.
BELLMEAD, TX
KCEN

One person dead in fatal car crash in Killeen, passenger survives

KILLEEN, Texas — Destiny Marie Cruz Lopez, 26, died from her injuries after a fatal crash, according to the Killeen Police Department. Oct. 9 at approximately 6:05 a.m., officers were called to the 5200 block of S Fort Hood Road in reference to a crash involving two cars. When officers arrived, a red Ford Fusion and a blue Hyundai Elantra which belonged to Lopez were in extremely bad condition, as stated in a release.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

‘He didn’t deserve that’: Family mourns loss of teen murdered in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of the 14-year-old teen shot and killed on Sunday in Killeen is Davarian Lawrence, his family confirmed to KWTX. The Killeen Police Department did not release the victim’s name due to his age. KWTX News 10 previously reported that officers found Lawrence with a gunshot wound on Evergreen drive. Officials later pronounced him dead at the scene about an hour later around 7:15 a.m.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Human remains found near vehicle registered to missing Belton man

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are working to identify human remains found in Temple on Monday, Oct. 10. The Belton Police Department said a vehicle registered to Kenneth Corwin, 39, of Belton, was located in the 3300 block of North 3rd Street in Temple. A search of the area...
TEMPLE, TX
