southernillinoisnow.com
More details released on fatal pickup-grain truck crash Saturday evening near Vernon
A 50-year-old Shobonier man has died in a fatal pickup-grain truck crash east of Vernon early Saturday night. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports Lonnie Whipple, who was driving the pickup, failed to yield at a stop intersection while traveling northbound on Farthing Road at the Vermundy Road intersection. The driver’s side of the pickup was broadsided by a grain truck driven by 75-year-old Michael Johnson of Patoka. The sheriff’s department is still trying to positively identify a female passenger in the Whipple pickup.
WAND TV
Police: Construction truck lost part of its load under train trestle
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Cleanup efforts will get underway after a construction truck lost a portion of its load under the train trestle on South Side Drive in Decatur. Part of the load spilled out onto the road in the 600 block of W. South Side Drive around 10:30 a.m.
southernillinoisnow.com
wmay.com
Eight Hurt In Route 29 Crash Near Taylorville
Eight people have been injured in a four-vehicle crash on Route 29 near Taylorville, but all are expected to recover. State police say it happened in the noon hour Thursday as traffic was slowing in a construction zone just east of Taylorville. A box truck failed to slow down in time, rear-ending one vehicle and then striking a second, which was pushed into a third car.
WAND TV
Decatur Police Department gets IDOT traffic enforcement grant
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department has been awarded a traffic enforcement grant. DPD was awarded a Federal Fiscal Year 2023 Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program grant to conduct additional traffic safety efforts. The STEP program focuses on high-visibility enforcement. “We’re pleased to receive this grant to step up...
WAND TV
Police conduct K-9 search at Mt. Zion Junior High and High School
Mt. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- Mt. Zion Police conducted a K-9 search of Mt. Zion High School and Mt. Zion Junior High, Tuesday afternoon. According to the school district, the search was in coordination with law enforcement. While the K-9's searched both facilities, students were not permitted to exit classrooms or transition to other classes.
WAND TV
Police: Man repeatedly punched senior citizen in the head
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A man was arrested in Charleston after police said he punched a senior citizen in the head. Jordan Metheny is charged with aggravated battery to a senior citizen after being arrested Saturday. Police were called to Walmart after learning Metheny saw someone in the store with...
Herald & Review
Decatur man faces charges after bar assault, police report
DECATUR — A Decatur man asked to leave a Macon bar because “he was making female patrons feel uncomfortable” responded by punching a man in the face and then driving off intoxicated until he was stopped by police, a sworn affidavit said. Rocky J. Damery, 58, has...
wmay.com
Vehicle Winds Up In Lake Springfield; Driver Gets Out Safely
Nobody is hurt after a vehicle went into the water at the Lake Springfield Marina Friday afternoon. The Springfield Fire Department responded to the call, but the driver of the vehicle was able to get out safely before crews arrived. Fire department personnel remained on hand to assist with the process of getting the vehicle out of the lake.
edglentoday.com
Coroner's Offices Identifies 17-Year-Old Alton Female and Grandmother Who Died In Fatal Crash
ALTON - The Madison County Coroner's Office today identified a 17-year-old victim and her grandmother who died in a double-fatal motor vehicle crash on October 5, 2022, near Hamel. The crash occurred at the intersection of Illinois Route 4 and Illinois Route 140. The 17-year-old was Ciara Renee Macon, of...
A man threatens officials while intoxicated
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said they arrested a man in Charleston for intoxication and threatening public officials Wednesday evening. Around 8:40 p.m., Charleston police said they responded to a vehicular crash at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 12th Street. They said they found Quentin E. Riggleman highly intoxicated. During his arrest, officials said […]
Illinois Mom Arrested on Couch After Daughter Said She Was Driving Drunk
A Mount Zion, IL woman found herself is a whole lotta trouble when she was arrested for drunk driver...while on her couch!?! Herald. After her 19-year-old daughter called the cops, the "drunk mom" was confronted in her home and on her couch. The daughter said the 45-year-old "drunk mom" was big pimpin' in her red Buick, driving around while drunk.
WAND TV
Family returns to Central Illinois after house destroyed by Hurricane Ian
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Karley Willett moved to Florida with her husband in 2021. They have a 1-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter. Willett is pregnant and due in the Spring. The family lived on Pine Island, which is just west of Cape Coral. Their home was completely destroyed by...
advantagenews.com
Two dead in Hamel-area crash
A crash between a semi and an SUV near Hamel Wednesday has left two people dead. According to the Illinois State Police, the driver of a semi southbound on Route 4 did not stop at the intersection at Route 140 and hit a westbound SUV, killing the two occupants of the SUV.
WAND TV
Driver taken to the hospital after crash in front of CWLP in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called out for a crash in front of City Water, Light and Power in Springfield Wednesday morning. WAND was at the scene shortly after the accident occurred on E. Lake Shore Dr. Crews removed a driver from the truck after it crashed. The driver...
Herald & Review
Decatur man was armed with two machine guns, police report
DECATUR — Police accuse Decatur man John C. Jenkins of being a member of a street gang and being armed with two machine guns that he dropped as he fled on foot from pursuing officers. A sworn affidavit said the chase happened the afternoon of Sept. 2 after a...
Decatur Police make arrest in 2021 murder investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Detectives with the Decatur Police Department announced they arrested a person in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on July 15, 2021. As a result of their investigation, law enforcement arrested Kaylen M. Smith, 26, for first-degree murder. Smith previously lived in Decatur and was found in Mattoon on Thursday. […]
recordpatriot.com
Domestic violence ribbons return to Jacksonville square after removal
In a reversal of the law of gravity, what came down has gone back up. Dozens of purple ribbons and two banners meant to draw attention to the problem of domestic violence were taken down Friday from the black wrought-iron fences around downtown Jacksonville's square after complaints. On Monday, Mayor...
recordpatriot.com
Four indicted on gun charges
EDWARDSVILLE – Four people were indicted last week on weapons-related charges in separate cases by a Madison County grand jury. Michael A. Mason, 37, of Alton, was indicted Oct. 6 as an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony.
WAND TV
Conn's Hospitality Group to open 7th Street Cidery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - On Friday, October 14, Conn's Hospitality Group will open the 7th Street Cidery. The property will be inside the Isaac Lindsey House at the corner of Jackson and Seventh Street, in downtown Springfield. The home was formerly located six blocks to the south on 7th Street...
