Sixers Waive Several Players Tuesday to Build Blue Coats Roster
The Philadelphia 76ers are working on putting the finishing touches on their roster before the regular season tips off next week in Boston. Meanwhile, their developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, are working on building their roster ahead of training camp. Over the weekend, the Sixers added a player to...
Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: A.J. Alexy
InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers’ 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season. Statistics for 2022: Alexy went 1-1 with an 11.57 ERA in four games (no starts). He threw seven innings, giving up 10 hits and nine runs (all earned), along with one home run. He walked nine and struck out six. Opponents hit .345 against him and he had 2.71 WHIP.
Lakers News: Former LeBron James Rival Has Some Thoughts About Bronny James As An NBA Prospect
New York high school basketball legend Lenny Cooke was such a prospect that he was once ranked higher nationally than Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James, still going strong at age 37, and 2021-22 Lakers power forward Carmelo Anthony, currently a 38-year-old free agent squarely in the role player phase of his career.
Trey Murphy III leads Pelicans Past Spurs
Despite being short-handed, the Pelicans had a strong 3rd-quarter surge to defeat the Spurs 111-97. New Orleans went into San Antonio a wounded team, and left even more wounded as winners. The Pelicans announced Brandon Ingram (foot) and CJ McCollum (ankle) would sit the preseason game in Texas. Jaxson Hayes tore his UCL on his left elbow against Detroit and would be re-evaluated in 2 weeks.
Lakers News: Netflix’s “Redeem Team” Documentary A Fitting Tribute
Netflix's brand-new documentary "The Redeem Team," directed by Jon Weinbach, provides fans with a fascinating, in-depth behind-the-scenes look at how U.S.A. men's basketball bounced back from its nadir this century, a 2004 bronze medal finish in the Olympics, to return to the pinnacle of the game on the world stage. Several key Los Angeles Lakers are profiled, but the standouts in the documentary (and in the games) are clearly 18-time All-Stars LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.
Richard Sherman Blasts Russell Wilson, Broncos After Colts Loss
In the wake of their impotent 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on a prime-time stage, the Denver Broncos have become an easy target. Everyone is piling on. Seemingly slave to Murphy's Law, especially when it comes to the injury bug, the Broncos have added their own insult to injury by making bone-headed decisions in critical moments.
Former Bucs’ Head Coach Rips Roughing the Passer Call on Tom Brady
There has been an abundance of speculation in the NFL recently surrounding what is and what is not considered to be a roughing the passer penalty. The speculation has only grown since Miami Dolphins' quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, was thrown to the grown and suffered a concussion against the Bengals on Sept. 29th.
WNBA salary cap analysis: Aces in position to defend title with all 5 starters under contract
It's about to be a wild 2023 offseason that will shift the landscape of the WNBA. There's prioritization, the potential for more legendary figures entering retirement and a lot of salary cap room for a few iconic franchises. Yahoo Sports took an early look at the free agency period, set...
Bears Move Up in Some Polls Despite Loss
It's not common for teams to lose and move up in power rankings, particularly teams from the lower regions of said polls. When you've take football back a few decades or more with caveman playing style and suddenly develop a passing game, it is apparently possible. The Bears have joined...
Latest Injury Report on Panthers QB Baker Mayfield
When the Carolina Panthers' offense takes the field this Sunday in Los Angeles they'll have a new quarterback under center - P.J. Walker. According to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, starting quarterback Baker Mayfield received second opinions on his injured ankle which confirmed that surgery will not be needed. The injury could sideline him anywhere from two to six weeks.
Pokusevski’s Assist Numbers Could be a Sign of Breakout
Aleksej Pokusevski is dishing out the love. Pokusevski’s been fighting for a bigger role with OKC this season as he continues to look to break out into the player the Thunder imagined when drafting him. In the Thunder’s preseason, Poku has looked masterful at times and has seemingly locked...
Patriots Offense Helps 29-0 Victory Over Lions
The New England Patriots entered their Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions down to their third-string quarterback, rookie Bailey Zappe. For an already struggling Patriots offense, the injuries to Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer left fans wondering what the offense would look like under the untested fourth-round draft pick.
‘Clueless!’: Falcons DT Grady Jarrett Speaks on Tom Brady Penalty, Kick for First Time
The biggest storyline out of the Atlanta Falcons' 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday was the controversial roughing the passer penalty called on Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. On 3rd-and-5 with three minutes to play, Jarrett performed what appeared to be a routine sack on Buccaneers quarterback...
What Led to Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders’ Tense Postgame Handshake?
Deion Sanders was never one to back down from a challenge during his time with the Dallas Cowboys. That willingness has appeared to carry over to his "Coach Prime" persona at Jackson State University. Sanders' collegiate tour as the Tigers' head coach descended upon Alabama State on Saturday. Jackson State...
Just Like That, Justin Jefferson Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards Again
Remember when Justin Jefferson had a combined nine catches for 62 yards in the Vikings' second and third games of the season?. Jefferson exploded for the third time in five games in the Vikings' victory over the Bears on Sunday, piling up 91 yards in the first quarter on his way to a 154-yard day. It was his third game this season with at least 140 yards and the eighth time he's reached that mark in 38 career games. Jefferson set a personal best with 12 catches, dove to the pylon for a two-point conversion, and even completed the third pass of his career when he threw a ball back across the field to Dalvin Cook.
Cowboys vs. Rams Week 5: Live Game Updates
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys travel west to SoFi Stadium to meet the Los Angeles Rams in a game that could have NFC playoff implications. But both teams have to get there first. ... and the Cowboys need to get there healthy. That will not likely happen, we're told, for...
2024 PG Dedan Thomas Jr. Includes UCLA Men’s Basketball in Top 6
The Bruins have been named a contender for one of the top West Coast prospects in the upcoming cycle. Class of 2024 point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. slashed his list of programs down to six finalists and UCLA men’s basketball made the cut, the 6-foot-1 playmaker announced Monday on Twitter. Alongside the blue and gold, the Liberty High School (NV) product named Arizona, Florida, Gonzaga, Houston and UNLV as the other finalists.
Putting Thompson’s Performance in Perspective
Skylar Thompson's NFL debut was pretty underwhelming when it comes to his statistics, but a more thorough and nuanced look at his performance suggests he actually did pretty well in his first regular season appearance for the Miami Dolphins. Thompson was put in a tough spot when he had to...
Baker Mayfield Leaves Week 5 in a Walking Boot
As if things couldn't get any worse, the Panthers may be without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield for a little while. Mayfield injured his left ankle in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and was spotted in the locker room with a boot on his foot. "Little pain right...
Patriots RB Damien Harris Won’t Play Against Browns
Cleveland Browns will have one less thing to worry about in game planning for against the New England Patriots. Running back Damien Harris is expected to be sidelined for multiple games with a hamstring injury, according to a report. Harris is a secondary back for the Patriots and has run...
