Richard Sherman Blasts Russell Wilson, Broncos After Colts Loss
In the wake of their impotent 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on a prime-time stage, the Denver Broncos have become an easy target. Everyone is piling on. Seemingly slave to Murphy's Law, especially when it comes to the injury bug, the Broncos have added their own insult to injury by making bone-headed decisions in critical moments.
Texans 13, Jaguars 6: 5 Observations on Lawrence’s Let Down, Red-Zone Issues and More
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a golden opportunity to bounce back in Week 5. Instead, they bounced themselves to third in the AFC South thanks to an embarrassing 13-6 loss to the Houston Texans. Just how bad of a loss was Sunday, and what does it mean for the Jaguars and...
Mike Tomlin Updates Steelers Lengthy Injury List
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with a lot of injuries as they prepare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. Heading into Week 5 in Buffalo, the Steelers were without cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion). They finished the game with seven more injuries.
Former Bucs’ Head Coach Rips Roughing the Passer Call on Tom Brady
There has been an abundance of speculation in the NFL recently surrounding what is and what is not considered to be a roughing the passer penalty. The speculation has only grown since Miami Dolphins' quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, was thrown to the grown and suffered a concussion against the Bengals on Sept. 29th.
Browns Sign Falcons Ex Tyeler Davison, Joins Deion Jones in Cleveland
Just two days after trading for linebacker Deion Jones, the Cleveland Browns have added another former Atlanta Falcons defender to the team. According to NFL Network, the Browns signed defensive tackle Tyeler Davison to the practice squad. Davison, 30, played three seasons with the Falcons from 2019-21. OCT 7 FALCONS...
Just Like That, Justin Jefferson Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards Again
Remember when Justin Jefferson had a combined nine catches for 62 yards in the Vikings' second and third games of the season?. Jefferson exploded for the third time in five games in the Vikings' victory over the Bears on Sunday, piling up 91 yards in the first quarter on his way to a 154-yard day. It was his third game this season with at least 140 yards and the eighth time he's reached that mark in 38 career games. Jefferson set a personal best with 12 catches, dove to the pylon for a two-point conversion, and even completed the third pass of his career when he threw a ball back across the field to Dalvin Cook.
Podcast: Is It Time For Zac Taylor To Give Up Playcalling?
CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Ravens 19-17 on Sunday night. Jake Liscow and I discuss Zac Taylor's playcalling, if they should turn to Brian Callahan, plus we also talk about their struggles against Cover 2, some key numbers and so much more!. Watch the Locked on Bengals...
Latest Injury Report on Panthers QB Baker Mayfield
When the Carolina Panthers' offense takes the field this Sunday in Los Angeles they'll have a new quarterback under center - P.J. Walker. According to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, starting quarterback Baker Mayfield received second opinions on his injured ankle which confirmed that surgery will not be needed. The injury could sideline him anywhere from two to six weeks.
Commanders vs Titans Inactive Report: Brian Robinson Jr. IN, Jahan Dotson OUT in Week 5
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders brought rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. back to practice this Wednesday and officially started the clock on his return to the active roster. From there, they had 21 days. They only needed three. The fact Robinson is coming back so quickly after being...
NFL Teams Calling Panthers About Two Stars After Rhule Firing
A day after another double-digit defeat, the Panthers made Matt Rhule the first midseason coaching firing of the 2022 season. The move could be the first of a series of big changes for the franchise in the weeks to come. SI‘s Albert Breer reports that teams have already begun to...
Ravens Week 6 Power Rankings
OWINGS MILLS. Md. — The Ravens moved up in the Week 6 NFL Power Rankings with a 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Analysis: "We hope the Ravens and their fans never take for granted the unprecedented greatness of Justin Tucker. The best kicker in NFL history was at it again on Sunday night, booting a 58-yard field goal in the third quarter, then the game-winner as time expired to lift the Ravens to a critical 19-17 win over the rival Bengals. Per Next Gen Stats, Tucker's 43-yard clincher quite literally split the uprights. Tucker is 17-for-17 lifetime on attempts in the final minute of regulation. Said Lamar Jackson: "We got the G.O.A.T. at kicker." It's the truth -- and it gives the Ravens a huge advantage in every close contest they're a part of."
Why the secret hero for KC Chiefs vs. Raiders was a rookie playing his second real snap
Cornerback Joshua Williams looked down the line of scrimmage and figured what was coming next. The Kansas City Chiefs were about to send an all-out blitz, and Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr could sense it. This was on a fourth-and-1 in the final minute of Monday’s game, and Carr made eye contact with Raiders receiver Davante Adams.
What Led to Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders’ Tense Postgame Handshake?
Deion Sanders was never one to back down from a challenge during his time with the Dallas Cowboys. That willingness has appeared to carry over to his "Coach Prime" persona at Jackson State University. Sanders' collegiate tour as the Tigers' head coach descended upon Alabama State on Saturday. Jackson State...
Cowboys vs. Rams Week 5: Live Game Updates
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys travel west to SoFi Stadium to meet the Los Angeles Rams in a game that could have NFC playoff implications. But both teams have to get there first. ... and the Cowboys need to get there healthy. That will not likely happen, we're told, for...
Why Travis Kelce’s career day came on the most unlikely of nights in KC Chiefs’ win
The route is a drag, and as much as offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will insist every play in the book is designed for a touchdown, this one is actually designed just to inch the Chiefs closer to a touchdown. It hit a snag from the get-go. As tight end Travis...
Jerry Jones: Dallas Cowboys will be ‘a mess’ to deal with when Dak Prescott returns
Dak Prescott lists himself as day to day. Jerry Jones says his status for Sunday will be determined by his ability to spin the ball.
Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ narrow win against Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders keep trying to commit to this rivalry — but with antics, not with actually doing their part to even the series. The Chiefs beat the Raiders 30-29 on Monday Night Football, after initially trailing by 17 points, and more notably after hearing plenty from the Raiders while they were trailing by those 17 points.
How the Jaguars Defense Ended Up on the Wrong Side of History in Texans Defeat
Houston Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce made history Sunday against the Jaguars, forcing 17 missed tackles on runs, the most in a single game in Pro Football Focus' charting history. Pierce finished Sunday’s contest with 99 yards on 26 carries (3.8 yards per attempt) with the only touchdown on...
Week 6 Dynasty Stock Watch
Welcome back everybody and we're gathered here today for the Week 6 Dynasty Stock Watch. We're looking for value, we're looking for leverage, we're looking for bad, panicky managers. We're looking for a manager to trade with that would storm off the football field after a heated division rivalry game loss, even if he's brand new to said rivalry, and knock over a completely innocent guy—metaphorically speaking. And good on Davante Adams for apologizing immediately. But it's too late to apologize... It's too late.
Giants Injury Update: Defensive Lineman D.J. Davidson Suffers Sprained MCL
New York Giants rookie defensive lineman D.J. Davidson suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers. Davidson was injured in the third quarter on a punt return play. He was down on the field for several minutes while being attended to by the medical staff before getting up on his own power and limping to a nearby waiting cart that took him back to the locker room for further evaluation.
