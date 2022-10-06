OWINGS MILLS. Md. — The Ravens moved up in the Week 6 NFL Power Rankings with a 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Analysis: "We hope the Ravens and their fans never take for granted the unprecedented greatness of Justin Tucker. The best kicker in NFL history was at it again on Sunday night, booting a 58-yard field goal in the third quarter, then the game-winner as time expired to lift the Ravens to a critical 19-17 win over the rival Bengals. Per Next Gen Stats, Tucker's 43-yard clincher quite literally split the uprights. Tucker is 17-for-17 lifetime on attempts in the final minute of regulation. Said Lamar Jackson: "We got the G.O.A.T. at kicker." It's the truth -- and it gives the Ravens a huge advantage in every close contest they're a part of."

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO