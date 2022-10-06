Read full article on original website
Biden pledges additional help to Ukraine
As Russia continues with heavy attacks and bombardments on Ukraine, the White House is now pledging additional help.
Washington calls on allies to speed aid to Ukraine
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday called on American allies to accelerate financial disbursements to Ukraine. "We are calling on our partners and allies to join us by swiftly disbursing their existing commitments to Ukraine and by stepping up in doing more," Yellen said as she received her Ukrainian counterpart, Sergii Marchenko.
Perspective: The case against Dr. Oz
The Armenian genocide hangs over the hotly contested Pennsylvania Senate race between Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman
Feds: Gopher tortoise not threatened over most of its range
The federal government says the gopher tortoise isn't threatened in most of its range
