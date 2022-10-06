ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Washington calls on allies to speed aid to Ukraine

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday called on American allies to accelerate financial disbursements to Ukraine. "We are calling on our partners and allies to join us by swiftly disbursing their existing commitments to Ukraine and by stepping up in doing more," Yellen said as she received her Ukrainian counterpart, Sergii Marchenko.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy