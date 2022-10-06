ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Watch: Travis Etienne mic'd up vs. Eagles in Week 4

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34gpVr_0iOlgoMS00

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne was mic’d up in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly.

Check out the following video with Etienne wired for sound during the rainy showdown in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season:

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWrYA_0iOlgoMS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0piLE3_0iOlgoMS00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
Clemson, SC
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Clemson Insider

Great news from Swinney

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave some great news during his weekly radio show Monday night. It has been rare for the Tigers to have all eight of Clemson's Avengers play together in a game.  It sounds like (...)
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Etienne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Regular Season#Lincoln Financial Field#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy