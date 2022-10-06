ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Comments / 14

Related
foxla.com

More than 250 pounds of meth seized in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - More than 250 pounds of methamphetamine were seized in San Bernardino after what started as a traffic stop, authorities announced Monday. According to the San Bernardino Police department, officers recently pulled over person they believed was transporting "large quantities of illegal narcotics into the City of San Bernardino." When police searched his car, they found 15 pounds of meth in a large black trash bag.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Juveniles Among People Arrested After Multiple Shootings in Thermal

(CNS)- A shooting in Thermal resulted in four arrests including two juveniles, and two other juveniles involved in the shooting were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station responded to a report of a shooting in the 63000...
THERMAL, CA
foxla.com

Illegal guns, drugs seized in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies confiscated a stash of illegal firearms and narcotics from a man who was speeding and wouldn't stop. Deputies followed the suspect to a property off Highway 395 and Trenton Road northwest of Victorville. After his arrest, deputies found the cache...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
City
Norco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Norco, CA
Crime & Safety
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit

A high-speed pursuit that began last night Cathedral City ended in an arrest. We are told the chase ended with the suspect detained near Varner and Bob Hope around 11:45 last night. Officers on scene told News Channel 3 the suspect vehicle reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour during the chase. At one The post Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
foxla.com

Man dies after shootout with LAPD officers in Wilmington

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot and killed when exchanging gunfire with Los Angeles police officers in the Wilmington area early Tuesday morning. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said Harbor Division officers were following the suspect who was driving a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Cocaine#The Sinaloa Cartel#Jaguar#Fox News
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested, accused of child endangerment and DUI

A man was arrested early Sunday morning in Coachella, accused of child endangerment, as well as driving under the influence. Riverside County Sheriff's investigators say deputies responded to a crash near Tyler Street and Avenue 53 just after 12:30 a.m.  They say they found a truck that had crashed into a light post and fence.  The post Man arrested, accused of child endangerment and DUI appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
knewsradio.com

Large Marijuana Bust In Anza

Bags and boxes of marijuana confiscated in Anza CA marijuana bust Oct 5th 2022 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Once again, the unincorporated area of Anza is the focus of the latest illegal marijuana bust. On Wednesday October 5th 2022 Sheriff’s Deuties teamed up with Riverside County Code Enforcement,...
ANZA, CA
247headline.com

Man Arrested for DUI While Out on Bail for Killing Adelanto Mother in 2021 DUI Crash

ADELANTO, Ca. – A man who killed an Adelanto mother and badly injured her son and husband while driving under the influence last year was rearrested for DUI on Thursday. Ysidro Pinon, 22, of Adelanto, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol on Thursday morning, authorities said. Pinon was out on bail for the intoxicated killing of April Lyon, 41, of Adelanto in a traffic collision just before 6:00 p.m. on September 18, 2021, near Adelanto Road and Air Expressway in Adelanto. Pinon was charged with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the combined influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury for the fatal 2021 traffic collision. He was released after posting $250,000 bail.
ADELANTO, CA
foxla.com

Delivery driver arrested for allegedly threatening school children in Seal Beach

SEAL BEACH, Calif. - A delivery driver was arrested after allegedly threatening children on a school playground in Seal Beach Friday, police announced. Robert Fausett, 33, of San Pedro, was arrested Friday. According to police, Fausett was driving his delivery vehicle pas McGaugh Elementary School around 8 p.m. Friday, during the school's PTA family movie night. Fausett allegedly stopped his truck by the playground, got out and started yelling at the kids through the playground fence.
SEAL BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy