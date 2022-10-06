Read full article on original website
foxla.com
More than 250 pounds of meth seized in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - More than 250 pounds of methamphetamine were seized in San Bernardino after what started as a traffic stop, authorities announced Monday. According to the San Bernardino Police department, officers recently pulled over person they believed was transporting "large quantities of illegal narcotics into the City of San Bernardino." When police searched his car, they found 15 pounds of meth in a large black trash bag.
Fifth Man Arrested In California For Alleged Drug Killing After Body Found In Arizona Desert
Garrett Cole, Juan Toscano, Javier Ontiveros, Juan "Johnny" Vega and Edrich Esquer-Rubio are all charged with the murder of a man in Bakersfield whose remains were found in Arizona. Another arrest has been made after a body was found buried in the Arizona desert this month, officials said. Garrett Sebastian...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Juveniles Among People Arrested After Multiple Shootings in Thermal
(CNS)- A shooting in Thermal resulted in four arrests including two juveniles, and two other juveniles involved in the shooting were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station responded to a report of a shooting in the 63000...
foxla.com
Illegal guns, drugs seized in San Bernardino County
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies confiscated a stash of illegal firearms and narcotics from a man who was speeding and wouldn't stop. Deputies followed the suspect to a property off Highway 395 and Trenton Road northwest of Victorville. After his arrest, deputies found the cache...
Second Man Accused in Deadly 7-Eleven Shooting Spree Ordered to Stand Trial
A 44-year-old man accused of being along for the ride in a crime spree that left three people dead in a string of convenience store and fast food robberies across Southern California was ordered to stand trial Monday for four heists. Jason Lamont Payne is charged with four felony counts...
Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit
A high-speed pursuit that began last night Cathedral City ended in an arrest. We are told the chase ended with the suspect detained near Varner and Bob Hope around 11:45 last night. Officers on scene told News Channel 3 the suspect vehicle reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour during the chase. At one The post Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Man dies after shootout with LAPD officers in Wilmington
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot and killed when exchanging gunfire with Los Angeles police officers in the Wilmington area early Tuesday morning. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said Harbor Division officers were following the suspect who was driving a...
foxla.com
Man arrested for allegedly attacking, robbing homeless man in his tent in Culver City
CULVER CITY, Calif. - One man has been arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing a sleeping homeless man in his tent in Culver City, police announced Monday. Anthony Paul Yanez, 32, was charged Monday with assault with a deadly weapon for the October 5 attack, Culver City Police said. That...
Body exhumed in Arizona desert, California man arrested
Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert.
7 injured after truck crashes into Stater Bros. store in Rialto
Seven people were injured after a truck crashed into a Stater Bros. store in Rialto Monday morning, authorities said.
Man strikes co-worker with cleaver at Chino Hills grocery store after ongoing dispute: Police
A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly striking his co-worker with a cleaver multiple times at a Chino Hills grocery store amid an ongoing dispute, authorities said Monday. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday at the 99 Ranch Market, located at 2959 Chino Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County […]
Man arrested, accused of child endangerment and DUI
A man was arrested early Sunday morning in Coachella, accused of child endangerment, as well as driving under the influence. Riverside County Sheriff's investigators say deputies responded to a crash near Tyler Street and Avenue 53 just after 12:30 a.m. They say they found a truck that had crashed into a light post and fence. The post Man arrested, accused of child endangerment and DUI appeared first on KESQ.
knewsradio.com
Large Marijuana Bust In Anza
Bags and boxes of marijuana confiscated in Anza CA marijuana bust Oct 5th 2022 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Once again, the unincorporated area of Anza is the focus of the latest illegal marijuana bust. On Wednesday October 5th 2022 Sheriff’s Deuties teamed up with Riverside County Code Enforcement,...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID San Bernardino man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – The man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens over the weekend was a San Bernardino resident, authorities said Monday. Carlos Alvarez Diaz, 39, died inside a vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:09 a.m. Saturday...
17-year-old Fullerton girl dies from accidental fentanyl overdose, mother says
Chrisa Cornejo is mourning the death of her 17-year-old daughter, Trinity. The Fullerton mother believes her daughter died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.
newsantaana.com
A Santa Ana DUI suspect slammed his pickup truck into two restaurants at the LAB in Costa Mesa
Juan Bustamante, a 53-year-old man from Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Saturday after he drove his pickup truck through the front of one restaurant and the kitchen of another at the LAB Anti-Mall in Costa Mesa, at the 2930 Bristol Street. Three people were injured as...
247headline.com
Man Arrested for DUI While Out on Bail for Killing Adelanto Mother in 2021 DUI Crash
ADELANTO, Ca. – A man who killed an Adelanto mother and badly injured her son and husband while driving under the influence last year was rearrested for DUI on Thursday. Ysidro Pinon, 22, of Adelanto, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol on Thursday morning, authorities said. Pinon was out on bail for the intoxicated killing of April Lyon, 41, of Adelanto in a traffic collision just before 6:00 p.m. on September 18, 2021, near Adelanto Road and Air Expressway in Adelanto. Pinon was charged with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the combined influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury for the fatal 2021 traffic collision. He was released after posting $250,000 bail.
foxla.com
Driver shoots laser into other driver's eyes, gets rear-ended
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A Lancaster man was cited for brandishing a weapon after deputies said he shone a laser pointer in the face of another driver in San Bernardino County, resulting in that driver rear-ending his car. San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies were called to a collision on...
foxla.com
Delivery driver arrested for allegedly threatening school children in Seal Beach
SEAL BEACH, Calif. - A delivery driver was arrested after allegedly threatening children on a school playground in Seal Beach Friday, police announced. Robert Fausett, 33, of San Pedro, was arrested Friday. According to police, Fausett was driving his delivery vehicle pas McGaugh Elementary School around 8 p.m. Friday, during the school's PTA family movie night. Fausett allegedly stopped his truck by the playground, got out and started yelling at the kids through the playground fence.
