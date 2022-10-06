ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Toyota restarting EV production after finding wheel, airbag fixes

By Olafimihan Oshin
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DnMVp_0iOlg7ga00

Toyota has restarted its electric vehicle (EV) production after fixing issues with car wheels and airbag units following a mass recall earlier this year.

The Japanese automaker announced on Thursday that it plans to restart production on its EV series model, the bZ4X, after a three-month delay.

The bZ4X was recalled in June after the company discovered problems with the model’s wheel parts, citing that sharp turns and sudden braking can cause the wheel’s bolts to become loose, resulting in an accident, Reuters reported.

Globally, 2,700 bZ4X models were recalled, most of them sold in Europe, North America and Asia.

Toyota also noted issues with the EV’s airbag unit, saying that some airbags have been installed improperly at the company’s factory, specifically the placement of a strap inside of the airbag.

The company said the faulty error could injure the driver when the airbag is deployed, according to The Associated Press.

Toyota’s chief technology officer, Masahiko Maeda, said at a news conference that the company takes full responsibility for the faulty airbag error and noted that officials became aware of the issue two months ago, according to Reuters.

“We apologize again for the concern, anxiety and inconvenience we have caused to our customers, our dealers and our stakeholders,” Maeda told the reporters at the meeting.

The news comes as Toyota, which also owns Lexus, committed $35 billion last year to develop and produce battery-run EV models.

The automaker expects sales of its EV models to reach 3.5 million by the end of the decade, Reuters noted.

The Hill has reached out to Toyota for comment and more information.

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man charged with murder, multiple felonies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Tuesday morning on multiple felony charges, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Abouycea Thornton was charged with one count of murder in the second degree, one count of assault in the second degree, and one count of aggravated criminal contempt. On Sept. 17, 2022, […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man guilty on gun charge, facing 25-to-life

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been found guilty on a gun charge. On February 14, 2021, police conducted a search warrant at the Oberlin Avenue apartment of 49-year-old Nathaniel C. Myers. They found an illegal handgun in his bedroom, which was linked to him. Myers was on parole at the time. He […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbags#Lexus#Vehicles#Linus Business#Ev#Japanese#Bz4x#Reuters#The Associated Press
News 4 Buffalo

North Tonawanda police seek help in identifying minor

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The North Tonawanda Police say they have located an approximately five-year-old girl. The girl’s parents have been located. The girl was located walking down 15th Avenue to Meadow Drive. She is caucasian, approximately 3’5″ tall, with long blonde hair, and blue eyes. She was found wearing a yellow Hello Kitty […]
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced on drug, gun charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The US Attorney announced Friday that a Buffalo man will spend the next nine years in prison on drug and gun charges. On February 11, 2020, 29-year-old Frankie Cook was convicted of attempted criminal possession of a weapon, legally prohibiting him from possessing a firearm. On February 26 of that same […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
News 4 Buffalo

NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people shot in front of his home

NEW YORK (AP) — New York congressman and Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin says his family is safe after two strangers were shot outside his Long Island home on Sunday. Zeldin said in a statement that he does not know the identities of the two people who were shot but that they were found under his […]
SHIRLEY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Biden finds himself tethered to Fed’s inflation fight

President Biden pledged to let the Federal Reserve do whatever it takes to bring inflation down.  The political implications could be dire. Fed officials have vowed not to let up in their fight against inflation, even if it means driving the economy toward a recession. The central bank has already boosted interest rates to a […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
News 4 Buffalo

Biden administration has reunited 500 families separated under Trump

The Biden administration has reunited 500 children separated from their parents under the Trump White House’s zero tolerance border policy, an official told The Hill Friday.  The benchmark follows nearly two years of steady work by the Biden administration, which tasked itself with reuniting an estimated more than 1,000 children who remained separated from their […]
POTUS
News 4 Buffalo

Review: Dolphins followed protocol with Tagovailoa’s injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The NFL’s concussion protocol was followed after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury against the Buffalo Bills last month, the NFL and NFL Players Association concluded in a joint investigation. The parties released a joint statement on their findings Saturday. “The outcome in this case was not what was […]
NFL
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy