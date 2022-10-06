ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Antonio Brown Takes Another Shot At Tom Brady With Divorce Tweet

If you thought Antonio Brown’s recent social media dig at Tom Brady was bad, what the troubled pass-catcher tweeted Sunday morning at the expense of the star quarterback is flat-out off the rails. Brown, who was both a New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate of Brady’s in...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Damien Harris Injury: Bad News On Patriots Running Back

The Patriots reportedly will be without Damien Harris for a little while. Harris will miss multiple games after suffering a hamstring injury last Sunday in New England’s win over the Detroit Lions, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Tuesday morning. The fourth-year running back has started every game in which he’s played since the start of the 2020 campaign.
NFL
NESN

Tony Romo Warns League After Dominant Bills Win Over Steelers

The Buffalo Bills made quick work of the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 5 matchup on Sunday, resulting in a 38-3 final from Highmark Stadium, and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo credited the winning squad while also advising future opponents across the league to take notice. Buffalo, who following Week...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Julian Edelman Makes Request Of Patriots Before Week 5 Lions Game

Like so many other members of the Foxboro Faithful, Julian Edelman will feel a sense of nostalgia when he watches the Patriots battle the Lions on Sunday afternoon. New England’s Week 5 matchup with Detroit at Gillette Stadium will mark the return of the Patriots’ uber-popular red throwback uniforms. Bill Belichick’s team hasn’t sported the Pat Patriot threads since 2012, as the NFL’s now-defunct one-helmet rule took the Steve Grogran-era jersey out of rotation.
DETROIT, MI
NESN

Aaron Rodgers Takes Exception To Comments Made By Packers Teammate

The trip across the pond wasn’t too favorable for the Green Bay Packers, and that seems to be the case in more ways than one. First, Green Bay allowed 17 unanswered points in the second half and watched the New York Giants earn a 27-22 comeback victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. That was the initial reason behind Green Bay’s down day, but after the defeat, quarterback Aaron Rodgers publicly expressed his disappointment in postgame comments by teammates.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Raiders’ Davante Adams Speaks Out After Shoving Cameraman

Davante Adams wasn’t able to contain his frustration following the Raiders’ narrow loss Monday night, and it will cost the superstar wide receiver. Adams shoved a media member to the ground after Las Vegas suffered a 30-29 defeat at the hands of the Chiefs in Kansas City. The Raiders, who signed Adams to a five-year, $141.25 million deal after trading for him over the offseason, now sit at 1-4 on the season as they head into their Week 6 bye.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NESN

Bill Belichick Endorses Kendrick Bourne After Sideline Argument

The ongoing drama/situation/thing between Kendrick Bourne and the Patriots took another interesting turn Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Bourne was flagged for two penalties in the first half of New England’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions. After the second, FOX Sports cameras got Bourne and Bill Belichick engaging in a passionate conversation on the sideline. It’s hard to tell exactly what the two were talking about.
NFL
NESN

Why Kenny Pickett Threw Hands At Shaq Lawson During Steelers-Bills

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was on the receiving end of a questionable hit by Buffalo Bills pass rusher Shaq Lawson on Pittsburgh’s final offensive play, and the rookie signal-caller reacted accordingly. Pickett, rolling out to his right with Lawson in pursuit, let the ball fly downfield with the Steelers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Lions Coach Provides Update On Player Injured Vs. Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Detroit Lions didn’t experience many good things Sunday in New England, but they did get good news on an injured player following a scary scene in Foxboro. Lions defensive back Saivion Smith was taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering an injury...
DETROIT, MI
NESN

Matthew Judon Makes Notable Wardrobe Change In Patriots’ Throwbacks

UPDATE: After sporting a royal blue undershirt during pregame warmups, Matthew Judon changed into his trusty red sleeves before kickoff. Hey, if it works, might as well stick with it. ORIGINAL STORY: FOXBORO, Mass. — The guy in the red sleeves? Not this week. Star pass rusher Matthew Judon...
NFL
NESN

How Kyler Murray, Cardinals Explained Miscalculation On Final Drive

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the rest of the offense thought quarterback Kyler Murray secured the necessary yards to reset the chains in the final minute, but upon failing to do so in the eyes of officials came to “a point of no return” in what ended as a 20-17 Week 5 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
NESN

Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel Gives Update On Tua Tagovailoa

The Dolphins are 3-2 after five weeks, but Miami could be in deep trouble if it continues to be without Tua Tagovailoa. Teddy Bridgewater started for the third-year quarterback while he remains in the concussion protocol, but the eight-year veteran soon found himself in the same spot after being taken out of a Week 5 contest against the Jets after just one play.
MIAMI, FL
NESN

Raiders-Chiefs Betting Preview: Three Picks For ‘Monday Night Football’

Raiders +7 (-105, DraftKings Sportsbook) The Raiders have had so many close last-second losses this season. All three of their losses have been by one score. Vegas was finally able to earn a win last week at home against Denver, so confidence should be high. There is also a slight chance that Kansas City may be looking ahead to next week’s clash with the Buffalo Bills. That will be a huge matchup that everybody will be watching, especially since the last time we watched both of those teams was the infamous “13 seconds” playoff game where the Chiefs pulled out the win. Conversely, the Raiders have a bye week after this game, so they will want to head into the break at 2-3 overall and feeling better about the rest of the season. Let’s bet on the Raiders to cover the number +7 at -105 at DraftKings.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

Patriots’ Next Opponent Reportedly Trades For Pro Bowl Defender

The New England Patriots’ Week 6 opponent added some high-profile defensive help on Sunday. After their 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Cleveland Browns swung a trade for Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Atlanta reportedly received “late-round...
ATLANTA, GA
NESN

What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Blowout Win Over Lions

The New England Patriots’ game plan against the Detroit Lions worked to perfection. Facing the NFL’s highest-scoring offense, the Patriots pitched a shutout, stopped the Lions on all six of their fourth-down conversion attempts, scored a defensive touchdown, won the turnover battle and got a monster game out of running back Rhamondre Stevenson (25 carries, 161 yards), all while third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe played mistake-free football behind a dominant offensive line.
DETROIT, MI
NESN

Bills Have Reached Out to Panthers About RB Christian McCaffrey

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly reached out to the Carolina Panthers about running back Christian McCaffrey, per Dan Fetes of 13WHAM. As if the Bills needed more firepower, arguably the league’s best running back is now being sought out by Super Bowl favorites. This would be a league-shattering move that would potentially shorten the team’s Super Bowl odds to numbers never before seen during regular-season play. If there is a weakness in the Buffalo roster, it’s at running back, and McCaffrey would quickly end that.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NESN

MNF Preview: Kansas City Chiefs Host Las Vegas Raiders

It’s impossible to make every primetime game a marquee matchup, but I do love divisional tussle, especially between rivals that have no love lost. Even though the Kansas City Chiefs are the clear-cut best team in the AFC West, and the Las Vegas Raiders are probably the worst club in the division, this could be a good game. Or it could be a 48-9 blowout like we saw the previous time they played in Arrowhead last December. Let’s hope for the former.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Dominant Win Over Lions

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bailey Zappe will get all the headlines this week, and deservedly so. But the Patriots defense was the top story in Sunday’s 29-0 win over the Lions. Detroit entered Gillette Stadium with the NFL’s highest-scoring offense and left with zero points. New England forced two turnovers, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and held the Lions to 0-for-6 on fourth-down attempts. It was the Patriots’ first shutout win since Week 11 of last season against the Atlanta Falcons.
DETROIT, MI
NESN

What Patriots Were Told About Controversial Mack Wilson Penalty

While perhaps not as glaringly as the Atlanta Falcons or Kansas City Chiefs, the New England Patriots too were penalized by an iffy roughing-the-passer penalty during Week 5. Linebacker Mack Wilson earned a soft penalty while “hitting” Jared Goff during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions. The top of Wilson’s helmet collided with the bottom of Goff’s, but you could argue the contact only happened because Goff left his feet and slid down onto Wilson.
NFL
