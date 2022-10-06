Raiders +7 (-105, DraftKings Sportsbook) The Raiders have had so many close last-second losses this season. All three of their losses have been by one score. Vegas was finally able to earn a win last week at home against Denver, so confidence should be high. There is also a slight chance that Kansas City may be looking ahead to next week’s clash with the Buffalo Bills. That will be a huge matchup that everybody will be watching, especially since the last time we watched both of those teams was the infamous “13 seconds” playoff game where the Chiefs pulled out the win. Conversely, the Raiders have a bye week after this game, so they will want to head into the break at 2-3 overall and feeling better about the rest of the season. Let’s bet on the Raiders to cover the number +7 at -105 at DraftKings.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO